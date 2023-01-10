A man from Linton was arrested for having handguns and drugs during a traffic stop in Sullivan County on Tuesday. State police say they stopped the driver of a 2003 Buick for an equipment violation Tuesday night around 9:40 on a county road. They identified the driver as Barry St. John, 66, of Linton. St. John was taken to the Sullivan County Jail, where he is currently being detained on charges of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (refusal), and possession of marijuana.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO