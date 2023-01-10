Read full article on original website
Indiana State Police find 22 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver was arrested in Indiana on Thursday after state troopers found 22 pounds of cocaine in his truck. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of $400,000. Indiana State Police officials said the truck was driven by Jorge Bucio, 37 of Weatherford, Texas. Bucio’s truck was […]
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people
A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
Linton Man Arrested For Having Handguns and Drugs
A man from Linton was arrested for having handguns and drugs during a traffic stop in Sullivan County on Tuesday. State police say they stopped the driver of a 2003 Buick for an equipment violation Tuesday night around 9:40 on a county road. They identified the driver as Barry St. John, 66, of Linton. St. John was taken to the Sullivan County Jail, where he is currently being detained on charges of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (refusal), and possession of marijuana.
Bedford woman killed in crash involving semi loaded with cement clinker
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m. Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound […]
Traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges for Linton man
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a convicted felon after police reported finding him in possession of two handguns and numerous drugs. According to the Indiana State Police, the stop occurred Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. on County Road 890 S. near the intersection with County Road 600 E. […]
Plea agreement accepted, entered by one of the suspects in Chloe Carroll murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the suspects in the Chloe Carroll murder investigation has accepted and entered a plea deal. Cody Scherb was charged with possession of a dangerous firearm and theft of a firearm, that investigators believe was later used to kill Carroll. He will be serving...
Indianapolis man shot and killed near I-65 and County Line Road
INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting near I-65 in Greenwood. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Line Road. Indiana State Police say law enforcement officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a white work van. Investigators...
Terre Haute police search for gas station robbery suspects
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding several wanted suspects. The department shared a series of photos on social media. These men are wanted for questioning concerning an armed robbery at a gas station. It happened on January 5 at the Sunoco on...
Greencastle man faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a chase with a child in the car
GREENECASTLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greencastle man is facing several felony charges after leading state troopers on a car chase. It happened Monday evening in Putnam County. A state trooper tried to pull over Darell Goff. Police say the 44-year-old refused to stop. During the chase, police say Goff shot...
Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
Person in custody after brief police situation in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have taken a person into custody after a brief police situation at 14th Street and Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute. The scene was not far from Catholic Charities. Several officers surrounded a house in the area. Officers were heard calling for someone to come...
Terre Haute man sentenced to federal prison time on gun and drug charges
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will serve federal prison time after he pleaded guilty to drug and weapon charges. The Department of Justice says 30-year-old Emmanuel Dareon Jones has been sentenced to over 11 years for the distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
One person injured in US 52 rollover crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U-S 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the sheriff's office a Ford Fusion was following a Subaru Legacy on 52. The Subaru slowed down to turn but the Ford did not. The Ford hit the Subaru and ended up overturned in a ditch.
Police say Bloomington bus stabbing suspect targeted victim due to race; ‘One less person to blow up our country’
NOTE: An earlier version of this story said the victim was stabbed at a bus stop. Based on updated information, we now know she was attacked as she was getting off the bus. BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a woman who admitted to stabbing an 18-year-old as she was getting off the bus and […]
Ohio Amber Alert suspect sentenced in Indiana court for spitting at deputy
INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of stealing a running car with infant twins inside and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas, was sentenced for one of her charges in Indiana court. On Wednesday, Jackson had a pretrial conference hearing at Marion...
Woman accused of stealing money from the son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer receives maximum sentence
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have continuing coverage on a court case in Sullivan County. In November, Josie Baker entered a guilty plea to theft. On Friday, Baker was sentenced to the maximum amount. Five years in prison. Baker entered a guilty plea after investigators say she stole money...
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37
JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
Terre Haute man sentenced 11 yrs in prison, drug trafficking & illegal firearms
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm and drug trafficking. After pleading guilty to the distribution of cocaine and the possession of a firearm despite being a convicted felon, Emmanuel Dareon Jones, 30, of Terre Haute, Indiana […]
