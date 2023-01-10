ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, IN

WCIA

Indiana State Police find 22 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver was arrested in Indiana on Thursday after state troopers found 22 pounds of cocaine in his truck. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of $400,000. Indiana State Police officials said the truck was driven by Jorge Bucio, 37 of Weatherford, Texas. Bucio’s truck was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
CARMEL, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville woman charged in attack on two people

A Shelbyville woman was arrested for an attack on two people Wednesday. Few details have been released as Shelbyville Police continue with their investigation. According to a release from Shelbyville Police, Chelesea Nicholson, 29, of Shelbyville, was in the 200 block of West South Street. Nicholson came into contact with two individuals who were in front of their residence. Nicholson battered both subjects which required them to be transported to a hospital in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Linton Man Arrested For Having Handguns and Drugs

A man from Linton was arrested for having handguns and drugs during a traffic stop in Sullivan County on Tuesday. State police say they stopped the driver of a 2003 Buick for an equipment violation Tuesday night around 9:40 on a county road. They identified the driver as Barry St. John, 66, of Linton. St. John was taken to the Sullivan County Jail, where he is currently being detained on charges of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (refusal), and possession of marijuana.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges for Linton man

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a convicted felon after police reported finding him in possession of two handguns and numerous drugs. According to the Indiana State Police, the stop occurred Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. on County Road 890 S. near the intersection with County Road 600 E. […]
LINTON, IN
wrtv.com

Indianapolis man shot and killed near I-65 and County Line Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting near I-65 in Greenwood. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Line Road. Indiana State Police say law enforcement officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a white work van. Investigators...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute police search for gas station robbery suspects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding several wanted suspects. The department shared a series of photos on social media. These men are wanted for questioning concerning an armed robbery at a gas station. It happened on January 5 at the Sunoco on...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
MITCHELL, IN
WTHI

Person in custody after brief police situation in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have taken a person into custody after a brief police situation at 14th Street and Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute. The scene was not far from Catholic Charities. Several officers surrounded a house in the area. Officers were heard calling for someone to come...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLFI.com

One person injured in US 52 rollover crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U-S 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the sheriff's office a Ford Fusion was following a Subaru Legacy on 52. The Subaru slowed down to turn but the Ford did not. The Ford hit the Subaru and ended up overturned in a ditch.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Ohio Amber Alert suspect sentenced in Indiana court for spitting at deputy

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of stealing a running car with infant twins inside and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas, was sentenced for one of her charges in Indiana court. On Wednesday, Jackson had a pretrial conference hearing at Marion...
OHIO STATE
wbiw.com

Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37

JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...

