Madison County, NC

WLOS.com

Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Buncombe Sheriff’s Spokesman Covers Up Protest

Asheville – On December 31st of last year at 9:10 p.m., Skyline News took to Facebook to report about a protest many have disputed took place, including the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. However, the Asheville City Police did confirm the protest took place by blocking the entrances to the Buncombe County Detention Center.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Man arrested in Asheville for self-made ghost gun and drugs, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested for carrying drugs and a self-made ghost gun, according to Asheville Police Department. Police say that Daquavion Jaquez Jamal Chancellor, 19, was arrested on Wednesday in the area of Patton Avenue around 12:56 p.m. According to police, Chancellor was charged with...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
FOX Carolina

Missing Buncombe Co. man found

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from Buncombe County has been found safe. 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was reported missing but has been found.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested after deputies find fentanyl, handgun, other drugs in vehicle

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding drugs and a handgun in his vehicle. On December 12, 2022, a detective was patrolling the Dysartsville area when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. Deputies said the driver was identified as 25-year-old Caleb Thomason and there were no passengers in the vehicle.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Notice: Rental property owners discover they must include personal property on taxes

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s tax assessor has sent out a notice that has taken some rental property owners by surprise. The notice serves as a reminder to property owners that all personal property included in the rental is to be categorized as business personal property. The distinction allows for the items to be included when assigning a value to the property for taxation purposes.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Schools in North Carolina make changes due to winter weather expected Friday morning

Some schools have made changes for Friday morning in expectation of winter weather. Check the forecast for your area here. Check back for updates as they come in. "Due to the Winter Weather Advisory, dropping temperatures, and possible snow accumulation, Asheville City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for all students and staff members tomorrow, Friday, January 13th, 2023. Our buses will be running their regular routes just two hours later. The Central Office will open at 10 a.m. A grab-and-go breakfast will be available for students upon their arrival. We will continue to monitor both local and national weather reports."
ASHEVILLE, NC

