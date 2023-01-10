Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
4 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford Co.
Four people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford County.
Woman dies in Henderson Co. fire
One person died in a fire early Tuesday morning in Henderson County.
tribpapers.com
Buncombe Sheriff’s Spokesman Covers Up Protest
Asheville – On December 31st of last year at 9:10 p.m., Skyline News took to Facebook to report about a protest many have disputed took place, including the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. However, the Asheville City Police did confirm the protest took place by blocking the entrances to the Buncombe County Detention Center.
WYFF4.com
Man arrested in Asheville for self-made ghost gun and drugs, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested for carrying drugs and a self-made ghost gun, according to Asheville Police Department. Police say that Daquavion Jaquez Jamal Chancellor, 19, was arrested on Wednesday in the area of Patton Avenue around 12:56 p.m. According to police, Chancellor was charged with...
Missing Madalina Cojocari search expands in western North Carolina: report
The search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has reportedly expended into Madison County, more than two hours from where Madalina was last seen.
Asheville man arrested on gun and drug charges
Officers with the Asheville Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday while conducting crime prevention measures as a result of the recent spike in shootings.
FOX Carolina
‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Report 1/6 – 1/12/23
Paul Arthur McCandless Of Dovers Branch Road Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/10/2022 And Charged With Habitual Felon And Was Issued A Unsecured Bond.
FOX Carolina
Missing Buncombe Co. man found
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from Buncombe County has been found safe. 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was reported missing but has been found.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after deputies find fentanyl, handgun, other drugs in vehicle
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding drugs and a handgun in his vehicle. On December 12, 2022, a detective was patrolling the Dysartsville area when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. Deputies said the driver was identified as 25-year-old Caleb Thomason and there were no passengers in the vehicle.
WLOS.com
Investigation underway after elderly couple found dead by family, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in McDowell County after an elderly couple was found dead inside a home over the weekend. Authorities say on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the Sugar Hill/Montford Cover area.
country1037fm.com
‘Lost and Found’ Lottery Ticket Earns Waynesville, North Carolina Man A Million
Terry Peace from Waynesville, North Carolina does what a lot of people do. He bought a lottery ticket, handed it to his wife and then sort of forgot about it. The lost and found lottery ticket earns this North Carolina man one million dollars!. According to UPI, Terry bought his...
NCDOT removes over 120,000 pounds of trash from Asheville homeless camps
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has cleaned up two homeless camps collecting over 120,000 pounds of trash.
‘Shaking so much’: North Carolina woman wins $100,000 off $25 scratch-off
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Cynthia Brown, of Franklin, won a $100,000 lottery prize after buying a $25 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I couldn’t even write my name on the ticket. I was shaking so much,” she said. Brown, 61, bought her winning Extreme Cash ticket from Dowdle Mountain Pit […]
This North Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina.
High Country skiers get snow just in time for holiday weekend
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Skiers flocked to Appalachian Ski Mountain Friday to enjoy a fresh blanket of snow. They welcomed the news that more snow was still headed to the North Carolina High Country. Already, several inches had fallen at higher elevations Friday morning. Many people weren’t as excited...
WLOS.com
Notice: Rental property owners discover they must include personal property on taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s tax assessor has sent out a notice that has taken some rental property owners by surprise. The notice serves as a reminder to property owners that all personal property included in the rental is to be categorized as business personal property. The distinction allows for the items to be included when assigning a value to the property for taxation purposes.
WYFF4.com
Schools in North Carolina make changes due to winter weather expected Friday morning
Some schools have made changes for Friday morning in expectation of winter weather. Check the forecast for your area here. Check back for updates as they come in. "Due to the Winter Weather Advisory, dropping temperatures, and possible snow accumulation, Asheville City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for all students and staff members tomorrow, Friday, January 13th, 2023. Our buses will be running their regular routes just two hours later. The Central Office will open at 10 a.m. A grab-and-go breakfast will be available for students upon their arrival. We will continue to monitor both local and national weather reports."
Comments / 0