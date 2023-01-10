ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goucher.edu

MACS Director Amy Skillman elected president of the American Folklore Society

Amy Skillman, Goucher’s academic director of the M.A. in Cultural Sustainability, has been elected president of the American Folklore Society. Skillman has been involved with the society since 1978 and has previously served on the executive board, the nominating committee, several prize and travel committees and was co-convener of the Public Programs Section and co-founder of the Creative Writing Section. She will serve as the organization's president from 2024 to 2025.
BALTIMORE, MD
goucher.edu

Cardinals Pull Away From Gophers Late

TOWSON, Md. - Visiting Catholic University outscored Goucher College 24-11 over the final 10 minutes as it pulled away for a 74-49 Landmark Conference women's basketball victory Tuesday evening at the Decker Sports and Recreation Center. Catholic (11-3, 2-1 Landmark) scored the game's first six points. Goucher (3-11, 0-3) used...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy