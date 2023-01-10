Amy Skillman, Goucher’s academic director of the M.A. in Cultural Sustainability, has been elected president of the American Folklore Society. Skillman has been involved with the society since 1978 and has previously served on the executive board, the nominating committee, several prize and travel committees and was co-convener of the Public Programs Section and co-founder of the Creative Writing Section. She will serve as the organization's president from 2024 to 2025.

