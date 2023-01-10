ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

cleveland19.com

ODOT plow crashes through median on I-77 South

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday’s winter weather impacted many eastside drivers Friday morning, with a number of crashes reported throughout the morning. This includes an ODOT plow, which crashed through the median on I-77 South leaving the road closed at Brecksville and Granger Road. Beyond I-480, I-77 North only...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Death Mystery: Body of Canton Man Found in Norton

NORTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mystery to solve in Norton. That’s where police found the body of a Canton man 11 days after they believe he was involved in a traffic crash in their city. The body of 39-year-old Matthew Duplain was found dead Tuesday...
NORTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown jumps up ten spots on 'Top Bed Bug Cities' rankings

Youngstown has the unenviable distinction of climbing the list of top 50 Bed Bug Cities more spaces than any other American community, according to pest control company Orkin. The latest rankings released this week place Youngstown at 27th in the country. That’s a jump up of ten spots from last year’s list.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Remains of Long-Dead Man, Mother Found in Carroll Home

ROSE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A gruesome discovery at a home in the Lake Mohawk area of Carroll County, where it appears a man and his elderly mother had been dead for a year and a half. The Repository says the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman injured in Ravenna Township fire

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured when their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning. Ravenna Township firefighters were called out to the 6000 block of Cleveland Rd. just before 8 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, both victims were standing outside the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

63-year-old man killed in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — A 63-year-old man was killed in a house fire that took place in Akron on Tuesday night. According to a release, Akron Fire was notified of a residential fire in the 600 block of Grifton Avenue in Akron at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered 63-year-old Benjamin Williamson unresponsive inside the residence.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night. But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.
CANTON, OH
denver7.com

Residents of Ohio assisted living center bare it all for a good cause

BARBERTON, Ohio (WEWS) — Residents of Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living Center in Barberton, Ohio, bared it all for a good cause in the center’s 2023 "nude" calendar. When Teresa Bachtel, Pleasant Pointe’s activity director, asked several of the residents to be part of the calendar, they jumped at the opportunity.
BARBERTON, OH
WKYC

Suspect accused of robbing Medina County bank, threatening mass shooting, captured in southern Ohio

MONTVILLE, Ohio — The suspect who is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in Montville Township while threatening a mass shooting last summer, has finally been captured. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Montville Police Department announced that 44-year-old Timothy James Arnold of Cincinnati was arrested last month by police in Lewisburg for robbing a bank in the southern Ohio village.
MONTVILLE, OH

