Hunter Lewis Miller, 28, Live Oak, FL passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Born in Daytona Beach, he moved to Live Oak two years ago by way of St. Augustine and Valdosta Ga. Hunter worked as a diesel technician for Walt’s Live Oak Ford family. From a young age, he was passionate about cars, music, and nature, especially Florida’s springs, beaches, and rivers. He was mechanically inclined, artistic, and enjoyed playing the guitar. Hunter is survived by his mother, Robbin Sims; stepfather, David Sims; father, Gregory Miller; brother, Austin Andrew Miller; grandmothers, Renice Jean Hill and Irene (Rene) Lawrie; grandfather, Raymond Hill; aunts, Jennifer Johnson and Ashley Tindle; uncle, Michael Hill; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charles Maynard, and John Lawrie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Hunter to: Plant a tree in his memory or Donate to the Florida Springs.

LIVE OAK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO