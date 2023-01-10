ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

VSU students win scholarships at national competition

VALDOSTA – VSU Business Administration students recently won scholarships at a national accounting competition. A four-student team from Valdosta State University’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration recently earned second place honors and $7,000 in scholarship money during Aprio’s 2022 Case Competition for Underrepresented Minorities. ZaNada...
VALDOSTA, GA
greenepublishing.com

Madison native named Teacher of the Year

Stephanie Gray is the Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School (SSE) Grandmaster Teacher of the. Year. A Madison native, Gray attended Florida State University (FSU), where she pursued degrees in the fields of Fashion Merchandising and Business. While at FSU, one of her Zeta Tau Alpha sorority sisters encouraged her to consider entering the teaching profession, declaring she would.
MADISON, FL
valdostatoday.com

Viking Touchdown Club hosts football awards ceremony

LOWNDES CO. – The Viking Touchdown Club will host an awards ceremony to celebrate the successes of the 2022 football season. According to the Lowndes Vikings Football Facebook page, the Viking Touchdown Club will hold the 2022 Awards Ceremony on Thursday, January 12th, at the LHS Cafeteria. For more...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU shares efforts to improve bicycle, pedestrian safety

VALDOSTA – VSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences put forth efforts to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety across south Georgia. The Valdosta State University College of Humanities and Social Sciences invites everyone to come out and learn more about efforts to make South Georgia more accommodating and safer for bicyclists and pedestrians at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Student Union Theater.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Ace Electric holds annual apprentice graduation

VALDOSTA – Ace Electric’s annual apprentice graduation for employees recognized the top apprentices along with the apprentice of the year. Ace Electric held their annual apprentice graduation for employees at Quail Branch Lodge in Lake Park, Georgia. The event included dinner, recognition of top division apprentices, as well as the overall top apprentice of the year. Apprentice winners include Sami McDaniel and Luis Centeno from Valdosta, Ivan Romo from Statesboro, Baldemar Moreno from Jackson, Tennesee, and Vincente Castillo as Macon’s winner and overall top apprentice of the year. Graduates were presented with certificates, an Ace apprentice graduate coin, and company jacket. Certificate presenters included Greg Terry, Training Manager, Rob Stalvey, Senior Vice President, and Tommy Stalvey, Senior Vice President.
LAKE PARK, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta residents graduate from GSW

VALDOSTA – Georgia Southwestern State University highlights their recent graduates from Valdosta, Georgia. The following area residents were among over 600 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, December 9 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

James (Alvin) Kilcrease, Sr.

James (Alvin) Kilcrease, Sr., 84, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, January 11, 2023, at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born in Nashville, GA, on August 1, 1938, to the late Samuel Haynes and Polly Louise Tucker Kilcrease and was raised in Clyattville, GA, he has been a lifelong resident of this area. Mr. Alvin was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired as an engineer with Norfolk Southern following 34 years of dedicated service. He loved to fish and had been involved with Kairos prison ministry and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta’s Inaugural Big Game Bash set for February

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater. The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater at 301 E. Central Avenue. This free community event will be held from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday, February 11. The community is invited to come out sporting their favorite football team and enjoy a day of live music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and much more.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of events on Jan. 16. Valdosta State University celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with community service projects, a march, and more Monday, Jan. 16.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Hunter Lewis Miller

Hunter Lewis Miller, 28, Live Oak, FL passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Born in Daytona Beach, he moved to Live Oak two years ago by way of St. Augustine and Valdosta Ga. Hunter worked as a diesel technician for Walt’s Live Oak Ford family. From a young age, he was passionate about cars, music, and nature, especially Florida’s springs, beaches, and rivers. He was mechanically inclined, artistic, and enjoyed playing the guitar. Hunter is survived by his mother, Robbin Sims; stepfather, David Sims; father, Gregory Miller; brother, Austin Andrew Miller; grandmothers, Renice Jean Hill and Irene (Rene) Lawrie; grandfather, Raymond Hill; aunts, Jennifer Johnson and Ashley Tindle; uncle, Michael Hill; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charles Maynard, and John Lawrie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Hunter to: Plant a tree in his memory or Donate to the Florida Springs.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCTV

LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning. Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.
LEON COUNTY, FL
moderncampground.com

Fully Automated RV Park Opens in Georgia

A fully automated RV park revolutionizing the RV park experience for travelers recently opened in Tifton (Georgia). “We are officially open and have welcomed our first guest: a 38-foot Class A Motor Coach en route from Ohio to Florida!” Tifton Overnight RV indicated on a Facebook post. According to...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks 10 years since Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a gym mat at Lowndes High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into the vertical mat while trying to retrieve his shoes and got stuck upside-down, and suffocated.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2023 MLK Day events to attend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner and Albany is gearing up with multiple celebrations throughout the day. Grady County and the city of Cairo are hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade will be at 11, and a program to follow it will be held at noon.
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Ga Releaf will give away free trees to residents

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and the Georgia Tree Council (GTC), working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, established the Ga Releaf Program to provide grant funds to help restore the many environmental, economic, and social health benefits that trees provided in these storm-struck Georgia communities. In addition the Georgia ReLeaf program also makes funding available for tree planting and tree giveaway projects that contribute to tree equity in underserved communities and/or projects that provide environmental benefits to assist with improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and/or mitigating the effects of urban heat islands. This program hopes to continue efforts to reestablish the community tree canopy by providing free trees for residents to plant around their homes.
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy