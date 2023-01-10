Read full article on original website
Recruiting Trail Tidbit: Odell Haggins checks on Colorado DL commitment
Florida State defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins made his way to check in on Valdosta (Ga.) four-star junior defensive lineman Omar White. The mammoth defensive tackle from South Georgia committed to Colorado on the day after Christmas. White has long held an offer from the Seminoles. He has also previously...
valdostatoday.com
VSU students win scholarships at national competition
VALDOSTA – VSU Business Administration students recently won scholarships at a national accounting competition. A four-student team from Valdosta State University’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration recently earned second place honors and $7,000 in scholarship money during Aprio’s 2022 Case Competition for Underrepresented Minorities. ZaNada...
greenepublishing.com
Madison native named Teacher of the Year
Stephanie Gray is the Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School (SSE) Grandmaster Teacher of the. Year. A Madison native, Gray attended Florida State University (FSU), where she pursued degrees in the fields of Fashion Merchandising and Business. While at FSU, one of her Zeta Tau Alpha sorority sisters encouraged her to consider entering the teaching profession, declaring she would.
valdostatoday.com
Viking Touchdown Club hosts football awards ceremony
LOWNDES CO. – The Viking Touchdown Club will host an awards ceremony to celebrate the successes of the 2022 football season. According to the Lowndes Vikings Football Facebook page, the Viking Touchdown Club will hold the 2022 Awards Ceremony on Thursday, January 12th, at the LHS Cafeteria. For more...
valdostatoday.com
VSU shares efforts to improve bicycle, pedestrian safety
VALDOSTA – VSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences put forth efforts to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety across south Georgia. The Valdosta State University College of Humanities and Social Sciences invites everyone to come out and learn more about efforts to make South Georgia more accommodating and safer for bicyclists and pedestrians at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Student Union Theater.
valdostatoday.com
Ace Electric holds annual apprentice graduation
VALDOSTA – Ace Electric’s annual apprentice graduation for employees recognized the top apprentices along with the apprentice of the year. Ace Electric held their annual apprentice graduation for employees at Quail Branch Lodge in Lake Park, Georgia. The event included dinner, recognition of top division apprentices, as well as the overall top apprentice of the year. Apprentice winners include Sami McDaniel and Luis Centeno from Valdosta, Ivan Romo from Statesboro, Baldemar Moreno from Jackson, Tennesee, and Vincente Castillo as Macon’s winner and overall top apprentice of the year. Graduates were presented with certificates, an Ace apprentice graduate coin, and company jacket. Certificate presenters included Greg Terry, Training Manager, Rob Stalvey, Senior Vice President, and Tommy Stalvey, Senior Vice President.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta residents graduate from GSW
VALDOSTA – Georgia Southwestern State University highlights their recent graduates from Valdosta, Georgia. The following area residents were among over 600 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, December 9 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
valdostatoday.com
James (Alvin) Kilcrease, Sr.
James (Alvin) Kilcrease, Sr., 84, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, January 11, 2023, at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born in Nashville, GA, on August 1, 1938, to the late Samuel Haynes and Polly Louise Tucker Kilcrease and was raised in Clyattville, GA, he has been a lifelong resident of this area. Mr. Alvin was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired as an engineer with Norfolk Southern following 34 years of dedicated service. He loved to fish and had been involved with Kairos prison ministry and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta’s Inaugural Big Game Bash set for February
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater. The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater at 301 E. Central Avenue. This free community event will be held from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday, February 11. The community is invited to come out sporting their favorite football team and enjoy a day of live music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and much more.
WALB 10
“We made Valdosta know who we are:” The Johnson family wraps up events honoring Kendrick Johnson
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - “Say his name, Kendrick Johnson! Say his name, Kendrick Johnson! Say his name, Kendrick Johnson,” supporters chanted through the streets of Valdosta. In a march for justice rally, people came from across the country to support Kendrick’s family, and to make the statement: they...
valdostatoday.com
VSU celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of events on Jan. 16. Valdosta State University celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with community service projects, a march, and more Monday, Jan. 16.
WALB 10
Full Interview: Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk talks 10 years of the Kendrick Johnson case
Before you board your fur baby, you may want to be aware of dog flu. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer...
Candidates for vacated S.W. Georgia State Senator seat set for special election
Three candidates have qualified to be on the ballot for a special election for the Georgia State Senate District 11 seat at the end of the month.
WALB 10
Community hosts balloon release for Kendrick Johnson 10 years after his death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of Kendrick Johnson is honoring and remembering him. Tuesday marks 10 years since Kendrick died. He was found rolled up in a gym mat at Lowndes High School the next day. Kendrick Johnson’s family and several friends gathered and held a balloon release honoring...
valdostatoday.com
Hunter Lewis Miller
Hunter Lewis Miller, 28, Live Oak, FL passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Born in Daytona Beach, he moved to Live Oak two years ago by way of St. Augustine and Valdosta Ga. Hunter worked as a diesel technician for Walt’s Live Oak Ford family. From a young age, he was passionate about cars, music, and nature, especially Florida’s springs, beaches, and rivers. He was mechanically inclined, artistic, and enjoyed playing the guitar. Hunter is survived by his mother, Robbin Sims; stepfather, David Sims; father, Gregory Miller; brother, Austin Andrew Miller; grandmothers, Renice Jean Hill and Irene (Rene) Lawrie; grandfather, Raymond Hill; aunts, Jennifer Johnson and Ashley Tindle; uncle, Michael Hill; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charles Maynard, and John Lawrie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Hunter to: Plant a tree in his memory or Donate to the Florida Springs.
WCTV
LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning. Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.
moderncampground.com
Fully Automated RV Park Opens in Georgia
A fully automated RV park revolutionizing the RV park experience for travelers recently opened in Tifton (Georgia). “We are officially open and have welcomed our first guest: a 38-foot Class A Motor Coach en route from Ohio to Florida!” Tifton Overnight RV indicated on a Facebook post. According to...
WALB 10
10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks 10 years since Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a gym mat at Lowndes High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into the vertical mat while trying to retrieve his shoes and got stuck upside-down, and suffocated.
WALB 10
2023 MLK Day events to attend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner and Albany is gearing up with multiple celebrations throughout the day. Grady County and the city of Cairo are hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade will be at 11, and a program to follow it will be held at noon.
valdostatoday.com
Ga Releaf will give away free trees to residents
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and the Georgia Tree Council (GTC), working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, established the Ga Releaf Program to provide grant funds to help restore the many environmental, economic, and social health benefits that trees provided in these storm-struck Georgia communities. In addition the Georgia ReLeaf program also makes funding available for tree planting and tree giveaway projects that contribute to tree equity in underserved communities and/or projects that provide environmental benefits to assist with improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and/or mitigating the effects of urban heat islands. This program hopes to continue efforts to reestablish the community tree canopy by providing free trees for residents to plant around their homes.
