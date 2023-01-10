Mega Millions jackpot is $1.1 billion. How big winners can prep for 'the inevitable asking for money' from family, friends

Read full article on original website
Lorrie Wagner
2d ago
simple, just say no, it's not that hard!! I have no trouble saying NO!! especially for those who haven't been around up until then yea a definite big hell to the NO!!
Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot
Could we see another record-breaking lottery jackpot won this year?
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.1 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $358 Million After Taxes
Another drawing for the Mega Millions Jackpot happens Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 and it has reached a high of $1.1 billion, and people across the nation are dreaming of what they'd do with such an immense sum of money. But if the winner takes the lump sum cash payout, they won't receive $1.1 billion; after taxes, it will be significantly less.
Mega Millions tickets cut-off time: The latest time you can buy a ticket
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $940 million. This is the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the fourth biggest Mega Millions prize. The jackpot soared this high after nobody matched all the numbers in the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 on Tuesday. However, there is...
Here’s How Much in Taxes You’ll Pay If You Win the $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot (and Other Fun Facts)
The Mega Millions Powerball jackpot lived to fight another day, as nobody won the jackpot during Wednesday night's drawing. The next drawing -- scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 -- will push the grand...
I won the lottery six times at once using a tried and tested strategy – I took home $1.9m as well as another $25k a year
A MAN has won the lottery six times at once after using the same strategy for 20 years. Massachusetts resident Raymond Roberts selected his numbers for decades by using a combination of birthdays and anniversary dates. The Vietnam War veteran took home $1.9million, as well as another $25,000 a year...
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
Luckiest Mega Millions winning numbers: These numbers are drawn most often in Mega Millions
Forget about family birthdays and anniversary dates. If you want to try a different strategy for winning the massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot that’s up for grabs Tuesday night, you may want to take a look at the most popular numbers that get drawn in this multi-state lottery game.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says that a ticket sold in Washington County matched all five of the white balls drawn in Tuesday evening’s drawing but didn’t get the yellow Mega Ball, to win $1 million.
If you win the Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot don’t tell your friends, advisers warn
The temptation to throw a lavish part to celebrate will be strong—but keep it quiet, financial gurus say.
A Kentucky woman walked out of her job a $175K lottery winner after receiving $25 worth of scratch-off's at a company holiday party
Lori Janes receieved the tickets during a white elephant gift exchange at her job's company party, per the Kentucky Lottery.
After Nephew Buys Lottery Ticket as a Gift, Aunt Later Sues Him for $1.2 million
Barb and Tyrone were a typical aunt and nephew duo, with a close and loving relationship. So, when Tyrone surprised Barb with a lottery ticket for her birthday, she was overjoyed.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $201 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $201 million.
Washington Examiner
Even with a nearly $1 billion jackpot, Mega Millions isn't worth playing
No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, so the prize is now nearly $1 billion. The jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be $940 million, a sharp increase from the $785 million jackpot offered on Tuesday. While $940 million is life-changing money and may tempt you to play...
Urgent Powerball warning to check numbers as winning ticket set to expire within weeks
THE winner of a $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket has just a few weeks left to claim their grand prize. The winning ticket was purchased in Saint Amant, Louisiana on July 30 and the deadline to claim is January 26. The lucky winner is instructed to come forward as soon as...
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
Two rare coins sell for $17,800 online after bidding war – exact features to look for in your spare change
RARE coins can cause intense bidding wars to break out among collectors. And one seller recently listed a duo of coins that have now sold for a whopping $17,800. While this amount may sound surprising, it's nothing coin collectors aren't used to. A single coin can go for as much...
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions
Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
This Is What Actually Happens When You Win the Lottery
Mega Millions lottery players need to get ready because the jackpot just rose to $1.35 billion.
TikToker Says Customer Tried Returning Lottery Scratch Card Because They Didn’t Win
If you feel as if you have too much love for humanity a good remedy for that may be to work in customer service for a little bit. There's something about dealing with people's unreasonable requests, demands, and strange entitlements that will have you wondering why in the world there isn't some kind of test or permit handed out to folks to allow them to have children.
