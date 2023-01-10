Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Stay Invested in Progressive (PGR) Stock
PGR - Free Report) compelling portfolio, leadership position, strength in the Vehicle and Property businesses, healthy policies in force, retention and solid capital position and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Ingersoll Rand (IR) Stock
IR - Free Report) is poised to gain from strength in the company’s food, life science, water and clean energy businesses despite headwinds from logistics and direct material cost inflation and supply-chain challenges. Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial Technologies & Services segment is benefitting from its robust product portfolio of compressors,...
Zacks.com
Should You Retain Travelers (TRV) Stock in Your Portfolio?
TRV - Free Report) remains well-poised for growth on the back of higher average levels of invested assets, strong returns from the non-fixed income portfolio, positive renewal premium change and effective capital deployment. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $14.69, indicating year-over-year...
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Kimco (KIM) Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
KIM - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium retail properties in key metro markets. Its conveniently located grocery-anchored properties, a focus on mixed-use assets and a strong balance sheet position augur well. Kimco’s properties are located in the drivable first-ring suburbs of its major metropolitan...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for ExxonMobil (XOM) Stock Now
XOM - Free Report) has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 in the past seven days. In the past year, the company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has gained 57.5%, outpacing the 30.6% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. What's Favoring the Stock?. The price...
Zacks.com
Should SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
MDY - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/04/1995. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $19.41 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
3 Top Stocks Already up More Than 20% In 2023
The market has started 2023 off on the right foot, with many stocks finding buyers year-to-date. While we’ve flipped the calendar to a fresh year, the forces that negatively impacted the market in 2022 remain at the forefront of investors’ concerns, namely the Fed’s pivot to a hawkish nature in an attempt to cool down inflation.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th
NMM - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates dry cargo vessels is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Zacks.com
Why Omnicom (OMC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
USB - Free Report) closed at $47.33, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.09% over the past...
Zacks.com
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACLS - Free Report) closed at $93.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor services...
Zacks.com
5 Must-Buy Corporate Bigwigs With Solid Long-Term Potential
U.S. stock markets have been fluctuating since the beginning of 2023 after an extremely volatile 2022. The two major concerns of last year, namely, a 40-year high inflation rate and the Fed’s ultra-hawkish policies in the form of decades high interest rates and tighter monetary control, are persisting in 2023.
Zacks.com
Do Options Traders Know Something About Repligen (RGEN) Stock We Don't?
RGEN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $80.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
Zacks.com
4 Low-Beta Stocks to Buy to Sail Through the Volatile Market
It is good news for the market that inflation is moderating. This is leading investors to wonder if the central bank could consider stopping increasing rates in the near future. However, there has been a cautious note from the Fed policymakers that even if there is an end to raising rates, the monetary policy will remain tight. This is making the market volatile. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will deliver healthy returns and shield against volatile market conditions. In this regard, stocks like Penumbra, Inc. (
Zacks.com
Why Fast-paced Mover DSV (DSDVY) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Zacks.com
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
STNG - Free Report) closed at $50.44, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 10.6%...
Zacks.com
Cummins (CMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CMI - Free Report) closed at $244.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Comments / 0