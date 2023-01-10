Read full article on original website
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
Search comes to an end for missing Vivian man
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search for a missing Vivian man has been suspended on the second day after state and local law enforcement agencies from northwest Louisiana and Texas exhausted all options in the search. The family of Michah Roberts reported him missing just after 8 a.m.
Caddo Parish Sheriffs search for 22-year-old
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a Vivian man who left home, and his family believes he may harm himself.
Texarkana, Arkansas gearing up for annual Mardi Gras Parade
Texarkana, Arkansas is gearing up for its 8th annual Mardi Gras Parade.
Man found guilty of manslaughter in downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a Shreveport nightspot. In a media release, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said the 12-person jury unanimously found 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow responsible for the deaths of 22-year-old Chasmine Walters and 29-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines on June 9, 2019.
Shreveport man found guilty in death of 5-year-old
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was found guilty of the death of a five-year-old on Friday. Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a media release that 35-year-old Joseph Lee Smith was found guilty in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.’s court of manslaughter in connection with the March 2021 slaying of Mya Patel.
SPONSORED CONTENT: Benchmark shows off Bourbon selection
(Loving Living Local) – Owner Jason Williams gives Susan a sneak peek behind the bar. Williams shares that Benchmark has the honor of having the most extensive list of premium pour bourbons in the area as they chat in front of a wall of top-shelf spirits. Williams also discloses the secret to not watering down your bourbon is a large single ice cube. Continue watching the clip to find out why.
