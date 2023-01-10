Read full article on original website
Related
Blockchain.com Cuts Staff as Crypto Layoff Wave Persists
Cryptocurrency trading platform Blockchain.com is reportedly cutting 28% of its workforce. “The crypto ecosystem is facing significant headwinds as its course corrects from the challenges of the last year,” the company told CoinDesk in an email published Thursday (Jan. 12). “To better balance product offerings with demand, we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce operating costs and headcount to rightsize the company.”
Crypto Exchange Platform Yellow Card Expands Payment Feature Across Africa
Yellow Card Financial now enables customers across Africa to send and receive cryptocurrency. The company’s Yellow Pay, which was previously available only in Nigeria, uses the Yellow Card cryptocurrency exchange platform to complete customers’ transactions in USDT, according to a Monday (Jan. 9) press release. “This is more...
Stripe Reportedly Cuts Valuation for Third Time Since June 2022
Stripe has reportedly reduced its internal valuation by 11%, the third cut since last year. The reduction represents an implied valuation of $63 billion for the payments company, The Information reported Tuesday (Jan. 11), citing a source familiar with the matter. The lowered valuation also comes as other tech companies...
Latin America’s Bitso Offers Circle-Issued Euro Coin Stablecoin as Payments Option
Bitso is now offering the Circle-issued, euro-denominated Euro Coin (EUROC) to its customers and clients as a payments option. The Latin American crypto-powered financial services company has made the global FinTech company’s euro-backed stablecoin available to its 6 million users, becoming the first company in the region to offer it, Circle said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release.
Resilient UK FinTech Investment Landscape Unfazed by 2022 Decline
U.K. FinTechs received $12.5 billion in investment in 2022, 8% less than the year prior. According to research published by Innovate Finance, an independent industry body representing the UK FinTech community, this week, the drop signals a remarkably resilient FinTech ecosystem when compared to the global average, which saw investment activity decline by 30%.
Tech Is Turning $1T of Outstanding Bills Into Actionable Assets
Software isn’t just changing the world. It’s also giving CFOs better access to working capital. In most cases, that means access to their own money in the form of outstanding or unpaid receivables. This is as modern tech solutions for finance and accounting teams are helping organizations put...
Alibaba Sells Half Its Stake in India’s Paytm
China’s Alibaba Group has reportedly sold half its take in Indian payments firm Paytm. The company sold its 3.1% stake in Paytm for $125 million via a block deal on Thursday (Jan. 12), Reuters reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the sale. Shares in Paytm fell as much as 8.8%, the report noted.
Two-Thirds of Subscription Businesses Do Not Measure Churn
Subscription businesses looking to boost their performance may need to get more granular about data. For PYMNTS’ recent study “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” created in collaboration with FlexPay, we surveyed 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products. We found that most of these businesses did not collect key metrics.
Half of All Subscription Providers Are Struggling to Attract Customers
Amid inflation, about half of subscription businesses expect a difficult year ahead for customer acquisition. For PYMNTS’ recent study “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” created in collaboration with FlexPay, we surveyed 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products. We found that 48% of them expect to face challenges related to attracting new customers in the next 12 months.
Goldman Sachs Reports $1.2B Loss on Consumer Platforms in 9 Months
Goldman Sachs’ credit card and installment lending business lost $1.2 billion during the first three quarters of 2022. The firm said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) SEC filing that its Platform Solutions business also lost $1 billion in 2021 and $783 million in 2020. Platform Solutions includes consumer platforms,...
Mondu Tops Up Series A Funding With Additional $13M
B2B BNPL startup Mondu has added $13 million to its Series A round. The latest top-up brings the total raised in the Berlin-based startup’s Series A to $56 million, according to a tech.eu report. The investment was led by Valar Ventures, with participation from FinTech Collective. When the company...
Stride Bank and Chime Continue Banking Services Agreements
Stride Bank has extended its private-label banking services partnership with Chime Financial. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-member bank said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) press release that this partnership reaffirms its standing as a key banking partner and enables the FinTech company to offer fully regulated products. “Consumers should...
Digitization Speeds Approvals, Closes Gaps in EU Trade Finance Sector
Digital technologies are driving innovation in trade finance, enabling faster decision-making and more streamlined processes. In the past, trade finance was bogged down by lengthy risk assessment and underwriting processes, and accessing credit could take days or weeks, especially if it was a business’s first time doing so. But as the digital toolkit deployed by banks and their partners has grown, the lending process is increasingly accelerated and many trade finance loans can now be approved and paid on the same day.
Enfuce and Orka Swap BNPL For Pay Now, Finance Later
Two EU FinTechs want to counter buy now, pay later with “pay now, finance later.”. Enfuce, a Finnish card issuing company, and financial services firm Orka Ventures said Wednesday (Jan. 11) that they had teamed to launch Orka Card, a consumer lending card and mobile app that “challenges” the understanding of buy now pay later (BNPL).
Supply Chain Tech Firm Flexport Lays Off 20% of Workforce
Supply chain tech firm Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce. Flexport Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen said in a note to employees that the company is not immune to the macroeconomic downturn and that it must make hard decisions to prepare for long-term success. “Our customers...
Blue Chip FTX Crypto Investors Face Probe Into Sloppy Due Diligence
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly investigating FTX investors’ due diligence approach. This, as high-profile investors who gave the bankrupt crypto exchange equity capital are increasingly learning that their investments may turn out to be worthless. As PYMNTS was one of the first to highlight this...
Credit Unions That Fail to Innovate Risk Losing Members
Sixty-four percent of all credit union (CU) members want their primary financial institutions (FIs) to offer more payment capabilities. Many — a record-setting share within our research — are willing to go as far as switching to find more innovative products. This widespread search for ever-more innovative products is a strong indicator of the extent to which competitive pressures are increasing for credit unions.
Mastercard: How Banking as a Service Will Scale in 2023 and Beyond
“Banking as a service, and embedded finance, taken together — they just represent where the world is going.”. As Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Global Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, told PYMNTS' Karen Webster, BaaS is slated to become big business — at scale — in a short timeframe.
JPMorgan Braces for Recession as Credit Loss Provisions Jump 49%
For America’s biggest bank, the recession’s the base case, and credit losses loom. J.P. Morgan reported fourth-quarter results Friday (Jan. 13) that show caution about what’s coming next, particularly in consumer lending – on the cards and in mortgages. Supplemental materials from the company detail a...
Credit Unions Are Falling Behind the Innovation Curve
Credit unions are hitting an innovation wall, and partnering may be the best way to clear it. At a time when consumers, and credit union (CU) members particularly, are seeking more product innovation from these financial institutions, budget constraints and a yearlong macroeconomic beating find CUs cutting back on in-house development efforts.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0