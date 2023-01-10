NBA All-Star Weekend is quickly approaching. In a little over a month from now, the NBA's best players will get together for one of the most fun weekends in the NBA's season. It seems like the Lakers will have their fingerprints all over the game, as four Lakers currently remain in the top 10 of their respective voting groups. However, the Lakers will now also have a connection to the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest.

