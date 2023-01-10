Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors are in desperate need of a bounce-back win against a very struggling San Antonio Spurs team. Fortunately for the Warriors, they'll have their big guns ready. The only players missing for the Golden State Warriors are JaMychal Green (right lower leg infection), Jonathan Kuminga (right foot...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Controversial Veteran Big Man To Work Out For LA This Week
It sure seems like your Los Angeles Lakers are not quite done making roster moves, even if those moves happen to be centered more around the fringes of their rotation for the time being. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that nine-year veteran center Meyers Leonard is going to...
Wichita Eagle
The Latest on the Celtics’ Stars’ Injuries
In Wednesday's 125-114 win against the Pelicans, Jaylen Brown registered a season-high 41 points, erupting for 18 in the third quarter. He entered halftime with 18 points and ten rebounds, representing the first time in his career he's produced a double-double in a single half. But after the game, Brown...
Wichita Eagle
Barkley Blasts Luka’s Mavs at Lakers: ‘Stupid & Mediocre’
DALLAS - The idea of Luka Doncic as a one-man show - and the inherent problems with that - is not new. Dallas Mavs watchers are well-aware of how this team made the NBA West Finals a year ago, and how they've achieved their their so-far success this season. It's...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Loss to Mavs
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers clawed their way back from a 19-point second quarter disadvantage against the Dallas Mavericks to have a shot to straight-out win at the end of regulation. After Russell Westbrook inbounded the ball to LeBron James with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, King...
Wichita Eagle
Phoenix Suns Sign Former 76ers Guard Saben Lee
Saben Lee is on the move once again. This time, the former Philadelphia 76ers guard will ink a short-term deal with the Phoenix Suns. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lee will join the Suns on a 10-Day contract. The Suns become the second NBA team to offer Lee a shot this season.
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry’s Hilarious Reaction to Warriors Breaking Road Struggles
The Golden State Warriors have been dreadfully bad on the road all season. Their dominant home record has carried their overall record, because the team has struggled mightily away from Chase Center. Playing on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, the Warriors were not only away from home, but they were in front of an NBA-record 64,000 fans at the Alamodome.
Wichita Eagle
Former Laker Set to Participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest
NBA All-Star Weekend is quickly approaching. In a little over a month from now, the NBA's best players will get together for one of the most fun weekends in the NBA's season. It seems like the Lakers will have their fingerprints all over the game, as four Lakers currently remain in the top 10 of their respective voting groups. However, the Lakers will now also have a connection to the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest.
Wichita Eagle
CBS Sports: Buccaneers Shock Cowboys in Wild Card Round
The 2022 NFL playoffs are finally here. After a bumpy regular season, the Bucs were able to sneak into the playoffs after winning the NFC South and are set to play the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round on Monday Night Football. The matchup is a rematch of the opening game of the season that saw Tampa Bay go into Dallas and come out with a 19-3 victory.
Wichita Eagle
From Andy Reid to ‘Arrowhead East’ and Kelces, Chiefs-Eagles would be enticing matchup
On their endlessly entertaining “New Heights” podcast this week, the Brothers Kelce basked in their teams’ perches entering the NFL postseason. “Number 1 seeds across the board, baby!” Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end, said. Or “Double No. 1s,” as Eagles center Jason chimed in....
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys’ Prescott Comments on McCarthy’s Job Status Rumors
As the Cowboys prepare for their wild card game against the Buccaneers on Monday, a lot of discussion has centered around the job security of Dallas coach Mike McCarthy. Dallas (12–5) clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season and enters its game against Tampa Bay after securing back-to-back 12-win seasons, despite an embarrassing 26–6 loss to the Commanders in its season finale on Sunday.
