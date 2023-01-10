Damien Echols takes case to Arkansas Supreme Court

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Damien Echols of the West Memphis 3 has asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to hear an appeal regarding a decision to use new technology to test DNA evidence.

Echols is asking the state’s highest court to reverse a decision by the Circuit Court of Crittenden County in which the circuit court ruled that Echols did not have the right to test the evidence as he was not currently incarcerated, according to the West Memphis 3′s website.

“Although the DNA Act 1780 nowhere mentions imprisonment as a condition for relief, the circuit judge noted that the statute is included within the Habeas Corpus Chapter of the Arkansas Code and that habeas relief can only be sought by one who is wrongfully imprisoned,” the website said.

Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley, known collectively as the “West Memphis 3″, were convicted of the murder of three eight-year-old boys in 1993.

In 2011, the trio signed Alfrod pleas, leading to their release from prison. The deal allowed the men to assert their innocent while acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict them. The Alford plea required the trio to plead guilty and, in return for that plea, be released from prison.

“Although I was released from death row, and Jason and Jesse were freed from their life sentences, we have never been free,” Echols said in a press release on the group’s website. “We are convicted of murdering three children and, although we were allowed to maintain our innocence in the Alford Plea deal, we were never truly free, never declared innocent by the court, and the real killer (s) have never been brought to justice. I ask the Judges on the Arkansas Supreme Court, allow us to conduct state of the art DNA testing that might help identify those responsible for this heinous act, and hopefully exonerate the West Memphis 3.”

The group claims that M-Vac DNA testing, the new technology Echols wants used to test evidence from the decades-old case, has been used in several Arkansas cases.

The prosecutor on the case is expected to respond to Echols’ request to the supreme court within 30 days.

