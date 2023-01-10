Peppermint Oil Is The Best Oil For Hair Growth, According To Hair Stylists

Hair loss is a frustrating but unfortunately common concern for women over 40. There are many factors that go into causing hair loss , such as genetics or medical conditions. From special shampoos to oil treatments, there are plenty of ways to try to make your hair thick, healthy, and long. You can also take collagen or use a strengthening hair mask once a week. But when it comes to taking care of your hair and making sure it’s as strong as can be, you need to be using this one hair oil to achieve thicker, volumizing hair: peppermint oil .

We spoke with Ghanima Abdullah, stylist and beauty consultant at The Right Hairstyles Magazine . Abdullah said peppermint oil increases circulation to hair follicles to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss. Find out more below!

Shutterstock

Peppermint oil

While it's completely natural to lose between 50-100 strands per day, anything more would be considered excessive hair loss. That's when you reach for peppermint oil. Not only does it feel and smell good but studies have shown that peppermint oil also aids in hair growth without the harmful side effects of other oils and serums. Abdullah explains "[Peppermint oil] stimulates the hair follicles to grow more hair. Its components also act to take hair follicles out of the dormant phase so that hair will grow thicker." There are also superfoods you can eat to promote hair growth ( they may surprise you !).

In a 2014 study for Toxicological Research , it was found that peppermint oil was more effective in promoting hair growth than minoxidil, saline, or jojoba butter. "You have to dilute peppermint essential oil before applying it to the scalp," Abdullah says. "It's even better if it contains other oils that contribute to hair growth like castor bean oil, pumpkin seed oil, and rosemary essential oil." Peppermint oil is one of the most popular solutions for hair loss also contributing to the improvement of hair thickness and texture, as well as the depth of the follicles from the scalp.

"Natural hair growth products take about six weeks to show results, which is a comparable rate to pharmaceutical products. Like chemical products, hair growth oils should be applied daily for the best effect," Abdullah adds. While you can't realistically expect to see results overnight, peppermint oil can effectively improve blood flow to the scalp and, over time, improve the density of your head of hair. And, in the meantime, you can hide gaps in the scalp with haircuts designed for thinning hair or even wear fun accessories like scarves.

At the end of the day, you first have to understand what is causing your hair loss. If you think it's genetic or for a medical reason, it's best to visit your doctor to figure out the next course of action. However, if your thinning hair is caused by external factors, like a bad hair routine, we recommend applying peppermint oil to the scalp every week to retain some thickness in your hair. Just don't expect immediate results. Growing thicker hair can take four to six months. Hair loss doesn't have to be something you struggle with permanently, and incorporating natural solutions like peppermint oil into your hair care routine to revitalize your scalp can make all the difference for the growth and thickness of your hair.