NBC Los Angeles

Market History Says a Recession Could Produce the Next Airbnb Or Slack

Rising interest rates and a bear market for tech stocks have slammed the startup economy and its "growth at all costs" mantra. Exits and public offerings for venture-funded companies have gone over a cliff, and late-stage startup funding is at its lowest level in five years. But overall VC funding...
NBC Los Angeles

New Year, New Job? Experts Break Down If January Really Is the Right Time for a New Role

If the time off work over the holidays or your New Year's resolutions made you think about getting a new job, then you're not alone. "The beginning of a new year is typically a time for reflection and making resolutions. Many people consider their career goals for the year ahead and eagerly want to set off on the right foot," Gaelle Blake, head of permanent appointments at recruitment company Hays, told CNBC's Make It.
NBC Los Angeles

Despite Falling Inflation, Nearly One-Third of Americans Will Rely on Tax Refunds, Survey Finds. Here's How to Get Your Refund Faster

Despite falling inflation, many Americans will rely on their tax refund to make ends meet, according to a survey from Credit Karma. You may avoid tax refund delays by filing an error-free, electronic return with direct deposit, financial experts say. Despite falling inflation, many Americans are still struggling financially and...
NBC Los Angeles

Consumer Prices Fell 0.1% in December, in Line With Expectations From Economists

The consumer price index fell 0.1% in December, meeting expectations, for the biggest drop since April 2020. Excluding food and energy, core CPI rose 0.3%, also in line with estimates. On an annual basis, headline CPI rose 6.5% while core increased 5.7%. The biggest reason for the easing in inflation...
NBC Los Angeles

Kelly Evans: “The Beatings Will Continue”

Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.

