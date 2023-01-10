ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Ranking Naoya Inoue's top super bantamweight opponents: Who will 'The Monster' fight at 122 pounds

Japanese boxing star Naoya Inoue officially vacated a plethora of bantamweight world titles on January 13 and will now go on the hunt for bigger game. Following a four-and-a-half-year reign of terror at 118 pounds, "The Monster" emerged as the first undisputed bantamweight champion in almost half a century. He also emulated the accomplishment of his legendary countryman Fighting Harada, who held that title during the sixties.
Sporting News

What is PFL Europe? Schedule, how to watch new international league of MMA promotion

With a firm hold on the U.S. MMA market, the Professional Fighters League is looking to expand its influence. The organization, which already features several fighters from around the world, is literally looking to turn into a global phenomenon. The PFL recently announced the launch of PFL Europe, a standalone...

