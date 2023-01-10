ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
thestockdork.com

The 7 Best Dividend REITs To Buy Now

Getting involved in real estate can be costly in terms of time and money. Luckily, real estate investment trusts (REITs) remove those obstacles while offering a nice dividend. But what are the best dividend stocks to buy now? Read on to find out. Table of Contents show. Best Dividend REITs.
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
ILLINOIS STATE
msn.com

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Invest Confidently in Right Now

To invest confidently, an investor should feel comfortable with a company's ability to maintain its earnings, debt obligations, and dividend payments, and ideally, continue growing. In an uncertain economic environment, that can prove challenging as impacts from weakened demand and spending aren't fully known. It may not seem like there...
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th

JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days. Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus. Janus Henderson Group...
Benzinga

Why Ichor Shares Are Trading Lower Today?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR shares are trading lower after the company issued preliminary Q4 revenue results below estimates. For the fourth quarter of 2022, Ichor expects to report revenue between the range of $300 million and $302 million, which is below the analyst consensus estimate of $335 million. The company...
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th

STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....

