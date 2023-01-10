Read full article on original website
Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm
A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms that have pummeled the state since late December.
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 13, 1946
The Fruit Growers Supply Company, starting January 17, went on a 48-hour week basis instead of the former 54 hours. The mill will work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., six days a week, the change being due to winter conditions. In the six days ending January 12, the local...
Motor Home and Garage Destroyed in Early Morning Plum Street Fire
Firefighters from the Susanville Fire Department, along with support from a host of local agencies, were dispatched to an early morning fire Wednesday that threatened surrounding homes and completely destroyed a garage and a motor home on Plum Street. At around 4:00a.m., according to details provided by the SFD, Engine...
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Happy Friday kids! It’s time for an official, federally sanctioned, three-day weekend! Thank goodness!. The Paraskevidekatriaphobia support group will be meeting today at 1:00p.m. It was a busy week in town and work took me to my first two events of the year, Lassen Family Services’ Law Enforcement Appreciation...
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Isaac Knoch
In the middle of the nineteenth century, Germany was in turmoil. Political reforms failed and the old German Confederation regained power with all its weakness and inadequacy. As a result, political and social unrest surged throughout the country. The Jewish population of the area had been subjected to bias and...
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
Lassen Family Services Honors ‘Officer of the Year’ Cameron Monahan
To celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9th, and to show their gratitude to local law enforcement, the nice folks at Lassen Family Services put together a fantastic luncheon and honored Susanville Police Officer Cameron Monahan as their ‘Officer of the Year’ Monday at the Monticola Club.
Lassen County 4H Ambassador’s Corner
Hello everyone! We held our first Bingo Night on December 27th. The entry fee was a canned food item to donate to local food banks. We collected and donated 190 cans to Lassen Family Services, Lassen Senior Services, and the Lassen High School Lender Locker. Ninety-two people attended and the...
Why We Love This Place Wednesday: Randy Cochran
This week, I want to write about someone that is so very precious to me, I believe as a community that we must protect him at all costs. He embodies all that is right with the world and is so incredibly wholesome that every time I see him, I just want to squeeze him and not let him go.
Eva May (Giraldo) Cramer – January 5, 2023
Eva May (Giraldo) Cramer was born in Susanville on October 17, 1923 and passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023. She married Leroy Cramer in 1945 wherethey lived together for over 60 years in Lassen County on the Cramer Ranch. While Leroy was a cattle rancher, Eva loved her sheep. It was not uncommon for her to have a baby bummer lamb in the house being bottle fed.
Elected Lassen County Officers Get Sworn-In at Oath of Office Ceremony
A short ceremony in the Lassen County Board of Supervisors’ chambers Tuesday made it official, as seven recently elected county officers were sworn-in by Lassen County Deputy Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Michele Yderagga. The swearing-in, which was well-attended by family and friends of the officials despite the...
