constructiontechnology.media

Cat invests in US battery specialist

Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios

PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
TechCrunch

Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention

Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
PV Tech

ACEN-backed IPP forms partnership to develop solar projects in Taiwan

Independent power producer (IPP) NEFIN has formed a partnership with Taiwanese energy company City Development through its subsidiary NEFIN Capital Taiwan Company (NEFIN Capital) to venture into the solar energy market in the territory. Under this collaboration, City Development will assess, develop and acquire solar power plants for NEFIN. City...
The Associated Press

BigCommerce Announces Integration for Amazon’s Buy with Prime Enabling Merchants to Accelerate Business Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced in development with Amazon, it has launched the Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce, a new self-service integration for US merchants to easily enable Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce storefront with no coding required. With shopping benefits that millions of Prime members know and trust, including fast, free shipping, Buy with Prime is shown to increase conversion by 25% on average. This data point measures the average increase in shoppers who placed an order when Buy with Prime was an available purchase option versus when it was not, during the same time period. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005124/en/ BigCommerce will be the first ecommerce platform to release a self-service integration into Buy with Prime, enabling merchants to add Buy with Prime to their BigCommerce storefronts with no coding required. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
teslarati.com

Stellantis partners with Element 25 to secure manganese sulphate supply for EV batteries

Veteran automaker Stellantis and battery materials manufacturer Element 25 have signed a five-year deal for the supply of high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate for electric vehicle battery packs. The agreement includes options to extend the deal’s supply term and volume, with shipments set to begin in 2026 with a total volume of 45 kilotons.
hospitalitytech.com

Amadeus and Key Data Announce Business Intelligence Partnership

As travel trends continue to evolve, so have the lodging options available to travelers. From hotels to short-term rentals, travelers have more choices than ever. For hoteliers, property managers, and tourism organizations trying to understand what’s happening in their market and how they are performing against their competitive set, a full picture of accommodation bookings and air traffic is necessary to make accurate, data-driven revenue decisions.
thepennyhoarder.com

Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent

Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
electrek.co

Ultrafast battery maker StoreDot launches a US hub

StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s opening a research facility in Irvine, California – its first in the United States. The new US lab facility will be used to speed up StoreDot’s development of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research. StoreDot...
IRVINE, CA
salestechstar.com

Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions

Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
salestechstar.com

Earnix Welcomes New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Global Expansion

Financial Services Industry Veteran Robin Gilthorpe taking over for outgoing CEO Udi Ziv. Earnix, the market-leading provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Gilthorpe will be taking over the helm from Mr. Udi Ziv, who served as the company’s CEO over the past six years.
The Associated Press

Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital

Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
scaffoldmag.com

Articulating booms: Electric launches

Most of the recent launches of articulating booms are unsurprisingly electric-related as the interest in battery-powered MEWPs continues. A surprise attendee at the Bauma exhibition last October was JLG, or at least, the company announced its presence in the weeks leading up to the show, having originally decided not to be present.
OHIO STATE
hospitalitytech.com

Guesty Enters Native Payments Space with the Launch of GuestyPay

Guesty, the leading operating system for hospitality and property management, today announced its native payment processing solution, GuestyPay. Designed specifically for the needs of vacation rental and property managers, the solution is integrated directly within Guesty’s product, syncing with full business data and operational processes. GuestyPay is available to existing and new Guesty customers in the United States, with a United Kingdom and European Union launch scheduled for mid-2023.

