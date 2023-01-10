Read full article on original website
constructiontechnology.media
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
US real estate has 'monumental opportunity' to solve housing crisis in 2023: Expert
Alexandria Real Estate's Joel Marcus says vacant office buildings sit in major U.S. cities as a "monumental opportunity" to solve the housing supply crisis.
Washington Examiner
Korean manufacturer plans record $2.5B solar investment for Georgia plant expansion
A South Korean solar module manufacturer plans to spend $2.5 billion to expand its operations in Georgia, adding itself to the ranks of companies to announce new capital projects following the passage of Democrats' green energy spending bill. Q Cells and the White House announced the company's intent to expand...
See the 13-slide pitch deck wellness startup Blume used to raise $1.8 million in 5 weeks
Karen Danudjaja said she was nervous to fundraise at first, but by not overselling her business, she doubled her initial goal and raised $1.8 million.
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
TechCrunch
Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention
Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
PV Tech
ACEN-backed IPP forms partnership to develop solar projects in Taiwan
Independent power producer (IPP) NEFIN has formed a partnership with Taiwanese energy company City Development through its subsidiary NEFIN Capital Taiwan Company (NEFIN Capital) to venture into the solar energy market in the territory. Under this collaboration, City Development will assess, develop and acquire solar power plants for NEFIN. City...
BigCommerce Announces Integration for Amazon’s Buy with Prime Enabling Merchants to Accelerate Business Growth
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced in development with Amazon, it has launched the Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce, a new self-service integration for US merchants to easily enable Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce storefront with no coding required. With shopping benefits that millions of Prime members know and trust, including fast, free shipping, Buy with Prime is shown to increase conversion by 25% on average. This data point measures the average increase in shoppers who placed an order when Buy with Prime was an available purchase option versus when it was not, during the same time period. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005124/en/ BigCommerce will be the first ecommerce platform to release a self-service integration into Buy with Prime, enabling merchants to add Buy with Prime to their BigCommerce storefronts with no coding required. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
teslarati.com
Stellantis partners with Element 25 to secure manganese sulphate supply for EV batteries
Veteran automaker Stellantis and battery materials manufacturer Element 25 have signed a five-year deal for the supply of high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate for electric vehicle battery packs. The agreement includes options to extend the deal’s supply term and volume, with shipments set to begin in 2026 with a total volume of 45 kilotons.
hospitalitytech.com
Amadeus and Key Data Announce Business Intelligence Partnership
As travel trends continue to evolve, so have the lodging options available to travelers. From hotels to short-term rentals, travelers have more choices than ever. For hoteliers, property managers, and tourism organizations trying to understand what’s happening in their market and how they are performing against their competitive set, a full picture of accommodation bookings and air traffic is necessary to make accurate, data-driven revenue decisions.
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
electrek.co
Ultrafast battery maker StoreDot launches a US hub
StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s opening a research facility in Irvine, California – its first in the United States. The new US lab facility will be used to speed up StoreDot’s development of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research. StoreDot...
salestechstar.com
Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions
Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
Qlik Intends to Acquire California-Based Software Company Talend
Qlik has announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers.
salestechstar.com
Earnix Welcomes New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Global Expansion
Financial Services Industry Veteran Robin Gilthorpe taking over for outgoing CEO Udi Ziv. Earnix, the market-leading provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Gilthorpe will be taking over the helm from Mr. Udi Ziv, who served as the company’s CEO over the past six years.
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
scaffoldmag.com
Articulating booms: Electric launches
Most of the recent launches of articulating booms are unsurprisingly electric-related as the interest in battery-powered MEWPs continues. A surprise attendee at the Bauma exhibition last October was JLG, or at least, the company announced its presence in the weeks leading up to the show, having originally decided not to be present.
hospitalitytech.com
Guesty Enters Native Payments Space with the Launch of GuestyPay
Guesty, the leading operating system for hospitality and property management, today announced its native payment processing solution, GuestyPay. Designed specifically for the needs of vacation rental and property managers, the solution is integrated directly within Guesty’s product, syncing with full business data and operational processes. GuestyPay is available to existing and new Guesty customers in the United States, with a United Kingdom and European Union launch scheduled for mid-2023.
