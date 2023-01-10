AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced in development with Amazon, it has launched the Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce, a new self-service integration for US merchants to easily enable Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce storefront with no coding required. With shopping benefits that millions of Prime members know and trust, including fast, free shipping, Buy with Prime is shown to increase conversion by 25% on average. This data point measures the average increase in shoppers who placed an order when Buy with Prime was an available purchase option versus when it was not, during the same time period. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005124/en/ BigCommerce will be the first ecommerce platform to release a self-service integration into Buy with Prime, enabling merchants to add Buy with Prime to their BigCommerce storefronts with no coding required. (Graphic: Business Wire)

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO