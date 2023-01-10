KU Jayhawks basketball vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Probable starters, time, TV info, facts

THE DETAILS

When/where : 8 p.m., Tuesday, Allen Fieldhouse

TV: ESPN2

Radio : WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita

PROBABLE STARTERS

P



No. Oklahoma Ht. Yr. PPG F



1 Jalen Hill 6-6 Sr. 9.3 F



34 Jacob Groves 6-9 Sr. 9.5 F



35 Tanner Groves 6-10 Sr. 10.7 G



12 Milos Uzan 6-4 Fr. 5.8 G



25 Grant Sherfield 6-2 Sr. 16.9 P



No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F



24 KJ Adams 6-7 Soph. 9.7 F



10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Jr. 20.2 G



15 Kevin McCullar 6-6 Sr. 11.2 G



4 Gradey Dick 6-8 Fr. 14.7 G



3 Dajuan Harris 6-1 Jr. 8.5

About Oklahoma (10-5, 1-2):

The Sooners defeated Texas Tech 68-63 in overtime Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, after losing to Iowa State 63-60 and Texas 70-69 to open Big 12 play at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. … Second-year coach Porter Moser is 29-21 at OU. … OU defeated Nebraska, Seton Hall and Ole Miss to win the ESPN Events Invitational title. … Moser is 0-2 versus KU as OU coach. In Moser’s first season in 2021-22, OU fell to KU 67-64 in Norman and 71-69 in Lawrence. ...

Grant Sherfield, MVP of the ESPN tournament, is 39-of-84 from three for 46.4%. He’s made 44 of 50 free throws for 88%. He’s had double-digit points in 14 games. He previously played at Wichita State and Nevada. … Sherfield is a former teammate of KU’s Jalen Wilson at TA Howard Middle School in Arlington, Texas, and with YGC36 AAU basketball. ... Doc Sadler, a former director of basketball operations at KU, joined the Oklahoma staff as special advisor to the head coach on Nov. 17. Sadler, Ryan Humphrey (assistant coach) and Tad Glibert (director of operations) are new to the OU staff this season. …

OU is shooting 49.2% as a team. … Brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves have appeared in the starting lineup each game this season. They played against KU last season as members of OU’s team. In the 2021 NCAA tournament, KU defeated the brother duo’s Eastern Washington team 93-84 in a first-round game in Indianapolis. Tanner scored 35 points and Jacob added 23 in that game. Jacob Groves had a career-high 26 points in OU’s 87-66 win over Central Arkansas on Dec. 17.

About No. 2 Kansas (14-1, 3-0):

Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma 154-69 including a 79-16 record in Lawrence meetings (52-7 in Allen Fieldhouse). Kansas has won three in a row, six of the last seven, 12 of the last 15 and 25 of the last 30 meetings between the teams. ... Beginning on Jan. 10, 1994, KU has won the last 21 meetings with Oklahoma in Allen Fieldhouse. KU is 15-0 vs. OU at Allen in the 20-year Bill Self era. Overall Self is 26-6 versus OU as KU coach. ...

KU is 14-1 or better for the eighth time in head coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons at KU. … KU is 3-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2016-17 season and 14th time in the Self era. … KU last was 4-0 in 2016-17. ... Kansas has won eight straight games. … KU has won 14 consecutive games overall in Allen. ... Kansas has made at least 11 threes in three consecutive games for the first time since attaining the feat in four consecutive games from Nov. 25-Dec. 6, 2016. KU has made at least 11 threes in three consecutive conference games for the first time in program history. The three-point line was introduced to college basketball prior to the 1986-87 season. … Kansas has shot 45.0% or better from beyond the arc in three straight games for the first time since Feb. 1-6, 2017 vs. Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas State. ...

KU is 13-0 when leading at the half. … Kansas has had at least five players score in double figures five times in 2022-23. … The Jayhawks have at least 10 offensive rebounds in 13 of their 15 games. … Jalen Wilson has seven double-doubles this season. His 23 career double-doubles moves him into sole possession of ninth on the Kansas all-time career double-doubles list, passing Udoka Azubuike (2017-20) and Dedric Lawson (2018-19). ... Wilson has 303 points on the season which is the most by a Jayhawk after 15 games since Danny Manning had 357 points in 1987-88.