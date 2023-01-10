Golden Globes rematch: Imelda Staunton and Hilary Swank go head-to-head again after 18 years

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost two decades since Imelda Staunton and Hilary Swank squared off at the Golden Globes. As luck would have it, they’re pitted against each other again this year, but it could have the opposite result.

The last time they faced off was in Best Film Drama Actress where Swank contended for her 2004 film “Million Dollar Baby” in which she played a tragic boxer, while Staunton was up for “Vera Drake” in the title role of an abortion provider in 1950s Great Britain. Swank won that battle, and then they squared off at that year’s Oscars, where Swank won again.

This time both women have migrated over to TV. In the race for Best TV Drama Actress , Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II in “ The Crown ” while Swank is a crusading reporter in “Alaska Daily.” On paper, Staunton has the decided advantage. “The Crown” already has a stellar track record at the Globes, winning Best Drama Series in 2017 and 2020. And both of Staunton’s predecessors in the role of Elizabeth — Claire Foy and Olivia Colman — won this category for their performances. “The Crown” also has four total Globe nominations this year including Best Drama; Swank, meanwhile, is the only nomination for “Alaska Daily.”

That said, both Staunton and Swank will have to defeat the odds-on favorite in the category, Zendaya (“Euphoria”), who has support from most of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, most of the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, a majority of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last televised Globe winners, and a majority of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two televised Globe ceremonies.

That said, Zendaya is the only Globe nominee for “Euphoria,” so maybe the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that votes for the Globes isn’t as into that show as we think. If anyone can beat her it might be Staunton, who also has substantial support from Editors and Top Users. So the veteran British actress may finally get her revenge 18 years after her previous nomination.

