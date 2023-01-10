ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Golden Globes rematch: Imelda Staunton and Hilary Swank go head-to-head again after 18 years

By Daniel Montgomery
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjAt4_0k9Xjouj00

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost two decades since Imelda Staunton and Hilary Swank squared off at the Golden Globes. As luck would have it, they’re pitted against each other again this year, but it could have the opposite result.

SEE Golden Globes: Taron Egerton (‘Black Bird’) would break Robin Williams’ record

The last time they faced off was in Best Film Drama Actress where Swank contended for her 2004 film “Million Dollar Baby” in which she played a tragic boxer, while Staunton was up for “Vera Drake” in the title role of an abortion provider in 1950s Great Britain. Swank won that battle, and then they squared off at that year’s Oscars, where Swank won again.

This time both women have migrated over to TV. In the race for Best TV Drama Actress , Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II in “ The Crown ” while Swank is a crusading reporter in “Alaska Daily.” On paper, Staunton has the decided advantage. “The Crown” already has a stellar track record at the Globes, winning Best Drama Series in 2017 and 2020. And both of Staunton’s predecessors in the role of Elizabeth — Claire Foy and Olivia Colman — won this category for their performances. “The Crown” also has four total Globe nominations this year including Best Drama; Swank, meanwhile, is the only nomination for “Alaska Daily.”

SEE 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Series

That said, both Staunton and Swank will have to defeat the odds-on favorite in the category, Zendaya (“Euphoria”), who has support from most of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, most of the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, a majority of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last televised Globe winners, and a majority of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two televised Globe ceremonies.

That said, Zendaya is the only Globe nominee for “Euphoria,” so maybe the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that votes for the Globes isn’t as into that show as we think. If anyone can beat her it might be Staunton, who also has substantial support from Editors and Top Users. So the veteran British actress may finally get her revenge 18 years after her previous nomination.

PREDICT the Golden Globe winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Golden Globes: Jerrod Carmichael hosts show short on jokes, long on speeches

It was a night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when diversity held sway among the winners, the presenters and the host, and that proved to be the theme of the ceremony and telecast pretty much from beginning to end – no surprise given the fact that the very future of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was resting on it. Did it make for an interesting show? Yes and no. The ceremony was uneven but serviceable and spirited, with much more earnestness than true laughs. But there were no embarrassing gaffes, either, which has to be a considerable relief for...
GoldDerby

‘Ozark’ leads SAG Awards TV nominations, followed by ‘Barry,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Only Murders’

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced in the early hours of Wednesday, January 11 in nine television categories and six film races. On the TV side, Netflix’s “Ozark” absolutely dominated as it received four overall citations. Not to be outdone, HBO’s “Barry,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” each received three mentions. Read on for all of the SAG Award TV nominations. This marks the final at-bat for “Ozark,” which ended in April after four seasons on the air. This year, Netflix’s gritty drama about drug laundering earned a cast ensemble bid as...
GoldDerby

Angela Bassett or Jamie Lee Curtis could make SAG Awards history

Over the course of 27 years, a total of 16 individuals have each received solo and cast Screen Actors Guild Awards for a single film, with the most recent case having involved “CODA” supporting actor Troy Kotsur. This year, Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) appear primed for a dual face-off in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Ensemble categories, and either could plausibly take both prizes. If one of the sexagenarians does become the 17th entrant on said list, she will be the oldest performer in the group by a...
MISSOURI STATE
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise: How Many Golden Globes Does He Have?

Tom Cruise, 60, is up for one award at the upcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards, as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick. But Tom was snubbed in the acting category and fans think it’s because of his reaction to the controversy involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. If you remember, Tom returned all of his Golden Globe trophies back in 2021, after it was revealed that the HFPA — who are a group of international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes — had no Black members. The Golden Globes were cancelled in 2022 but they’re returning to NBC on January 10, and Tom is one of the biggest names that is nominated.
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
The Hollywood Reporter

Eddie Murphy Quotes Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Line During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Eddie Murphy reflected on his past, not to mention a major Oscars moment, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes. While receiving one of the night’s biggest honors, given to an individual for outstanding contributions to entertainment, Murphy kept it brief but thanked those who had helped him along the way.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Coolidge Brings 'White Lotus' Creator to Tears in Moving Speech for Golden Globes Win'House of the Dragon' Goes Where 'Game of Thrones' Didn't With Golden Globe Drama Series WinGolden Globes: The Best-Dressed Stars and All the Fashion Details “I want to say...
purewow.com

Golden Globes 2023: Best Actress in a Drama Series Goes to Zendaya

First, it was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose. Then, it was Emma Corrin for The Crown. And now, the Golden Globes has crowned another Best Actress in a Drama Series. During the 80th annual Golden Globes, Zendaya took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for Euphoria.
IndieWire

How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are officially back on television. After a hiatus in 2022 due to protests about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s perceived lack of diversity, the award show has undergone a massive restructuring before returning to television screens next week. The organization announced plans to shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity under the stewardship of Eldridge Industries, a firm run by HFPA interim CEO Todd L. Boehly. The organization also added more journalists of color to its ranks in an attempt to increase diversity among winners and nominees. All that change has ensured that, at least for the moment,...
TheDailyBeast

Golden Globes 2023 Winners: Who Won and Who Should Have?

The Golden Globes have returned to award the finest names in Hollywood tonight, from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Yeoh. (Yes, thankfully, both leading actresses have a shot at winning their own statues tonight!) Though the branch behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has experienced scrutiny over its membership’s lack of diversity and alleged in-house corruption, the Globes will once again be broadcast on NBC this year. We will be spared from last year’s non-event, after NBC pulled the broadcast and the HFPA had to announce the winners on Twitter.Any awards gala is frothy fun, and it’s always lovely...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Caps Big Night With Best Picture Win After Leading in Nominations

The Banshees of Inisherin nabbed the prize for best motion picture, musical or comedy, at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I can’t believe it,” director Martin McDonagh said from the podium. “It was an honor to be nominated against so many brilliant films this year, so many new friends.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: The Best-Dressed Stars and All the Fashion DetailsGolden Globes: 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Win Top Prizes'The White Lotus' Wins Golden Globe for Best Limited Series: "It's Very Gratifying to Have This Moment" Producer Graham Norton added from the stage, “We had a very happy time making...
Decider.com

Golden Globes Winners List 2023: Live Updates Of 80th Golden Globes Awards Winners

The Golden Globes have long been known as Hollywood’s favorite party, but the wind has gone out of this particular party’s sails over the last few years — first due to COVID-19 (not their fault) and then charges of racism, sexual misconduct, and general corruption (very much their fault). After taking last year off, the party is BACK ON now that it’s 2023 … but is anyone — stars OR viewers — going to show up to said party? Tom Cruise and Brendan Fraser are two big stars that are very publicly boycotting the 2023 Golden Globes, but the rest of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV

The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
Popculture

Why Kevin Costner Had to Skip the Golden Globes

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, had plans to attend the 80th Golden Globes Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton. They missed the ceremony due to the flooding in Santa Barbara, California which made it impossible to get to Beverly Hills. Costner was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama for Yellowstone.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Farrell Wins Second Best Actor Golden Globe for ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ Says He Owes Director “So Much”

Colin Farrell won best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy, for The Banshees of Inisherin at the 2023 Golden Globes, marking his second career win in the category. From the podium, Farrell was quick to thank director Martin McDonagh, who directed him in this film and 2008’s In Bruges, for which the star previously won the same prize. “Martin McDonagh, I owe you so much, man,” Farrell said. “Fourteen years ago, you put me in work with Brandan Gleeson, my dance partner, and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful...
POPSUGAR

The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes

Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

28 Golden Globe Nominees Were No-Shows

While HFPA president made a short late in the program speech about how the organization has righted the ship, it is worth noting that 28 of those nominated for Golden Globes did not show up last night, by our count. There were valid excuses for some like Kevin Costner and Jeff Bridges who were held back because of flooding in Santa Barbara. But it is certainly plausible that others thought it best to sit out the 80th installment of the scandalized awards show. Here’s the list of those we marked absent:Cate Blanchett – WINNERKevin Costner – WINNERAmanda Seyfried – WINNERZendaya – WINNERJeff BridgesOlivia ColmanDaniel CraigAdam DriverRalph FiennesColin FirthBrendan FraserDonald GloverBill HaderHugh JackmanLaura LinneyJohn LithgowDiego LunaLesley ManvilleSteve MartinCarey MulliganBill NighyAubrey PlazaJonathan PryceJulia RobertsMartin ShortImelda StauntonEmma ThompsonJohn Turturro More from DeadlineGolden Globes Film Analysis: Cruise Is Snubbed, Fraser Isn't & A Mixed Bag For DiversityJesse Collins Named Showrunner & Executive Producer Of 2023 Golden Globe AwardsGolden Globes Returning To NBC In 2023 On One-Year DealBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Decider.com

What Time Are The Golden Globes on Tonight? How to Find A Golden Globes Livestream

Piggybacking off of years of controversy, the Golden Globes are back. The award show, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was pulled from the air in 2021 following backlash for their lack of Black representation, and the year prior, they were accused of anti-Asian racism for their wrongful exclusion of multiple Asian films in their Best Picture category. Fast-forward to now, they aren’t coming back without resistance. Brendan Fraser, nominated for Best Leading Actor for his work in The Whale, has cast aside their comeback after claiming in 2018 that then-HFPA president Philip Berk groped him in 2003 at a...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy