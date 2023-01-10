ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
coinjournal.net

Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
dailyhodl.com

Ripple Predicts ‘Crypto Spring’ on the Horizon for Digital Asset Industry in 2023

Top executives at San Francisco payments company Ripple think utility will be one of the most important factors for the crypto and blockchain sector in 2023. In a new series of predictions, Ripple execs say they think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will both take more prominent roles this year.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
coinjournal.net

What do layoffs at Crypto.com mean? Crypto winter rages on

Crypto.com is laying off 20% of its workforce, having cut 5% last summer. Fellow exchanges Coinbase, Kraken, Huobi and Swyftx have all downsized over last month. Tech sector as a whole is laying off thousands, with Amazon, Salesforce, Meta and Twitter just a few of the big names. Crypto sector...
financefeeds.com

Token-backed NFTs Could Be the Next Big Trend In the Crypto Industry

During the cryptocurrency bull run, overpriced digital art and jpegs of eccentric apes were the main reason most people got into NFTs. They did not have much care for the underlying technology and, as a result, its potential in multiple fields across traditional industries has been somewhat forgotten. The technology...
financefeeds.com

Spectrum comments on year-end bounce in sentiment on securitized derivatives venue

“We tend to see a bump in bullish activity around October as investors look for markets to recover after what is often a quieter period during the summer, but this year it came in during December. This could be due to the global crisis and volatile markets, with many investors feeling unsettled and entering the market a little later than usual.”
financefeeds.com

FXCubic completes new integration with VertexFX Trader

FXCubic, a trading technology provider for institutional and retail brokers, has integrated with Hybrid Solutions’ VertexFX Trader as a service into their ecosystem. FXCubic API enables users to react to changes both in markets and their own books. It also allows for monitoring total exposure and adjusting markups for each instrument independently.

