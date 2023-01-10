Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
coinjournal.net
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Tops $19K, Blockchain.com Cuts Jobs, Sam Bankman-Fried Blogs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former chief of FTX,denied stashing away billions of dollars and gave his take on what happened to his bankrupt crypto exchange in a lengthy new post on Substack published Thursday.
financefeeds.com
FXOpen’s Natalia Zakharova on 2023: Large potential for well-prepared brokers amid rise of FX
“Overall there is a large potential for brokers which have their own systems and trading environment, as new products can be developed to attract customers who want to take advantage of the fluctuations in the markets and avoid the creaking economies.”. The geopolitical events that took place in 2022 and...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Predicts ‘Crypto Spring’ on the Horizon for Digital Asset Industry in 2023
Top executives at San Francisco payments company Ripple think utility will be one of the most important factors for the crypto and blockchain sector in 2023. In a new series of predictions, Ripple execs say they think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will both take more prominent roles this year.
dailyhodl.com
Manager of $2,000,000,000 Hedge Fund Says Crypto Industry Will Take Off After This Happens
The managing partner of crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital says it does not make sense for investors to speculate on crypto assets without insurance. In a new interview on the Blockworks Macro podcast, Mark Yusko says crypto assets need to offer value to customers so the centralized finance industry can take off.
Tom Zhu, who reportedly just became Tesla's 2nd most-powerful exec, slept at a Chinese factory during COVID lockdown — a habit he shares with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu was just promoted making him the second highest-profile executive at the company after Elon Musk.
Cornell Professor Eswar Prasad Says Failure Of A Major Stablecoin Could Impact US Bond Market
Eswar Prasad, an economics professor at Cornell University, has reportedly cautioned the failure of a major stablecoin could have an impact on the U.S. bond market and said that it’s something regulators he’s spoken to are concerned about. What Happened: “And I think [the] concern of regulators is...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Musk, Bezos and other tech billionaires lost over $500 billion of wealth in 2022
The world's top tech billionaires have lost a combined $575 billion of their personal fortunes as the stock price of the companies they have founded have dropped significantly in 2022, Business Insider reported. 2021 was a great year for technology companies. As the world economy came to a grinding halt,...
Disney asks employees to work from office four days a week - CNBC
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) top boss Bob Iger told employees to return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1, CNBC reported on Monday, citing an email.
financefeeds.com
GCEX MENA appoints Olivier Honsberger to further deliver crypto trading solutions in region
“I am confident that my experience, combined with Mehtap’s experience, will enable us to drive the business forwards in the Middle East. I also have an extensive network of institutional investors in the region which I will leverage to help GCEX with its ambitious growth plans.”. GCEX MENA, the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Strategist Says He’s ‘Shocked’ By Ethereum’s Performance, Details Outlook on ETH and Bitcoin
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says the top two crypto assets by market cap remind him of the early days of Netflix. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone says that promising new technologies historically find success over time. McGlone predicts Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum...
coinjournal.net
What do layoffs at Crypto.com mean? Crypto winter rages on
Crypto.com is laying off 20% of its workforce, having cut 5% last summer. Fellow exchanges Coinbase, Kraken, Huobi and Swyftx have all downsized over last month. Tech sector as a whole is laying off thousands, with Amazon, Salesforce, Meta and Twitter just a few of the big names. Crypto sector...
financefeeds.com
Token-backed NFTs Could Be the Next Big Trend In the Crypto Industry
During the cryptocurrency bull run, overpriced digital art and jpegs of eccentric apes were the main reason most people got into NFTs. They did not have much care for the underlying technology and, as a result, its potential in multiple fields across traditional industries has been somewhat forgotten. The technology...
theblock.co
Ignoring digital assets would be like sticking with paper over computers, BNY Mellon CEO says
BNY Mellon sees digital assets as its “longest-term play,” CEO Robin Vince said. The bank is committed to adapting to new technological developments. BNY Mellon is committed to continue exploring the digital asset space, albeit cautiously. CEO Robin Vince said on an earnings call today that digital assets...
financefeeds.com
Spectrum comments on year-end bounce in sentiment on securitized derivatives venue
“We tend to see a bump in bullish activity around October as investors look for markets to recover after what is often a quieter period during the summer, but this year it came in during December. This could be due to the global crisis and volatile markets, with many investors feeling unsettled and entering the market a little later than usual.”
financefeeds.com
FXCubic completes new integration with VertexFX Trader
FXCubic, a trading technology provider for institutional and retail brokers, has integrated with Hybrid Solutions’ VertexFX Trader as a service into their ecosystem. FXCubic API enables users to react to changes both in markets and their own books. It also allows for monitoring total exposure and adjusting markups for each instrument independently.
