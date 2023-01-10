Read full article on original website
Surveillance video shows husband the day his wife was found decapitated
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Surveillance video shows a husband on the same day his wife was found decapitated in Waller County on Wednesday. The woman was identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed. Dicus...
Man uses fake identity to land job at Clé Nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
Sheriff: 2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide outside furniture store in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead in an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened shortly before 8 p.m. outside a furniture store on FM 1960 W near Champion...
Man steals purse from woman who rejected him inside north Houston store, police say
HOUSTON — After his flirting attempts were rejected on Christmas Eve, Houston police said a man followed a woman to her car and stole her purse at a store in north Houston. Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. at a gas station on Langwick Drive in the Greenspoint area.
Family of decapitated Waller Co. woman working to get her body sent back to Nicaragua
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Waller County woman was found decapitated in her home, according to the county sheriff. Now, her mother is speaking out. Anggy Diaz, 21, was an immigrant from Nicaragua. KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz spoke with her mother, Dani, outside the country's consulate in Houston on Friday.
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
HPD releases sketch of man wanted in shooting of 12-year-old injured in New Year's celebratory gunfire
HOUSTON — Houston police released a sketch Thursday of a man wanted in the shooting of a 12-year-old who was injured during New Year's celebratory gunfire in southwest Houston. EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Jan. 1. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day at...
theleadernews.com
Man charged in fatal Acres Homes shooting
Police have arrested a man who is accused in the shooting death of another man at an Acres Homes apartment complex in October 2022, according to the Houston Police Department. Jalon Whitley, 21, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting death of 25-year-old Jonte Grant, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $200,000.
Caught on camera: Man hits customer with gun during cell phone store robbery
HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for hitting a customer during a cell phone store robbery, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. This happened just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at a business on Alief Clodine...
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
After being questioned by investigators, man who killed taqueria robbery suspect releases statement
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the attorney representing the man who shot and killed a robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week released a statement on his client's behalf. The statement said the shooter wishes to remain anonymous and outlines what happened at the restaurant, which is what's seen on the surveillance video from inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery and shooting. It goes on to say they believe the shooting is justified and a grand jury will reach the same conclusion.
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
Texas Cop Running For Mayor Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend
Robin Williams' campaign for mayor centers on police reform.
HPD patrol unit crashes into parked truck during brief chase, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police officers were involved in a crash after losing control of their patrol unit during a chase and hitting a parked pickup truck early Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 2 a.m. on Sherman near S. Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive in...
New video shows customers leaving taqueria after robber was shot and killed
HOUSTON — A new video shows the moments after a customer shot and killed a robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week. In the video, you can see what it was like for the customers as they left the restaurant last Thursday. The customer who shot the robber is also seen getting into a truck and leaving the restaurant.
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
KSAT 12
Woman charged with killing Texas bull rider during jealous rage, police say
A woman has been arrested in Houston months after fatally shooting a popular Texas bull rider in Utah whom she accused of flirting with a friend, according to Salt Lake City police. Lashawn Bagley, 22, has been charged with murder following the shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, at...
$1M bond set for man charged with killing woman who was 8 months pregnant, her unborn baby
HOUSTON — Nearly four months after a young mother-to-be was gunned down in north Harris County, her accused killer appeared in court Thursday morning. Keylin Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20 -- who was eight months pregnant -- and her unborn baby.
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
'It’s just a nightmare' | Houston bar owners sick of break-ins sleeping at their establishments
HOUSTON — Houston restaurant and bar owners are sleeping inside their establishments in an effort to stop bandits from raiding their liquor shelves and cash registers. For weeks, thieves have broken into their businesses, stealing thousands of dollars in cash and alcohol and causing significant damage each time. The...
