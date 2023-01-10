ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
theleadernews.com

Man charged in fatal Acres Homes shooting

Police have arrested a man who is accused in the shooting death of another man at an Acres Homes apartment complex in October 2022, according to the Houston Police Department. Jalon Whitley, 21, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting death of 25-year-old Jonte Grant, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $200,000.
KHOU

After being questioned by investigators, man who killed taqueria robbery suspect releases statement

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the attorney representing the man who shot and killed a robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week released a statement on his client's behalf. The statement said the shooter wishes to remain anonymous and outlines what happened at the restaurant, which is what's seen on the surveillance video from inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery and shooting. It goes on to say they believe the shooting is justified and a grand jury will reach the same conclusion.
KHOU

Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
KHOU

