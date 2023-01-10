Read full article on original website
cw39.com
2 HPD officers hurt after crash following chase in east Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston police officers are hurt, but not badly after getting in a wreck while chasing a stolen car. It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the 6900 block of Sherman Street in east Houston. HPD officials say the chase lasted only about a...
cw39.com
Driver dies in crash on North Freeway, deputies said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead after a crash on the North Freeway. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning just north of Rankin Road. Harris County deputies say a Ford sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputies said that there were no signs of...
Man charged with murder 3 months after body found wrapped in blankets in SW Houston apartment
Investigators said they believe there are witnesses who have not yet come forward. An autopsy determined the victim died from blunt force trauma over a month before his body was found.
cw39.com
Chase leads to car crashing into METRORail train in downtown Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three people are recovering Wednesday morning after a chase suspect crashed into a METRORail train in downtown Houston Tuesday night. Police say the driver kept going when Houston police attempted a traffic stop. The chase continued until the suspect vehicle crashed into a METRORail train at the 2200 block of N. Main Street around 11:30 p.m., causing the train to derail.
cw39.com
Man hurt in ambush-style robbery shooting in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot during an ambush-type robbery in east Houston. It happened right after midnight on the 210 block of Armstrong Street near Clinton Park Street and Fidelity Street. Police said the victim was at a Planet Fitness gym...
cw39.com
Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
75-year-old man killed by drunk driver while crossing the street after theatre rehearsal in Conroe
A 75-year-old man won't get to perform in his next theatre show after being hit and killed by a drunk driver while crossing the street after a rehearsal. His last performance was said to be last Spring.
theleadernews.com
Man charged in fatal Acres Homes shooting
Police have arrested a man who is accused in the shooting death of another man at an Acres Homes apartment complex in October 2022, according to the Houston Police Department. Jalon Whitley, 21, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting death of 25-year-old Jonte Grant, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $200,000.
fox26houston.com
About 10 cars piled up after a crash on I-45 North at Mt. Houston, causing delays
HOUSTON - A multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on I-45 N has drivers piled up on Mt. Houston on the city's north side. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly what caused the crash, but according to the Houston Police Department, a call came in about the crash at 1:20 p.m.
12-year-old girl dies days after New Year's Eve police chase ends in fiery crash in W. Houston: HPD
Authorities were trying to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect took off. During the chase, the suspect ran a light and hit another vehicle, which sparked a fire.
US 59 SB and NB lanes in Sugar Land to close this weekend for construction project
This construction project in Sugar Land this weekend has forced a Gridlock Alert! Drivers on U.S. 59 will be detoured here.
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
Caught on camera: Man hits customer with gun during cell phone store robbery
HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for hitting a customer during a cell phone store robbery, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. This happened just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at a business on Alief Clodine...
Bicyclist and motorcycle driver killed in 'very avoidable' crash in East Downtown, HPD says
Police said a man and his wife were in a dedicated bike lane, crossing the street with the right of way, when a speeding motorcycle slammed into the husband.
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Mom arrested after driving intoxicated the wrong way with toddler in car, striking another driver, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A woman who is accused of driving the wrong way on the Sam Houston Tollway, possibly intoxicated, while her 1-year-old child was in the vehicle has been arrested and charged, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Constable deputies responded to a call in regards...
Houston Chronicle
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
kwhi.com
WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY
The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
