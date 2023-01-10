Read full article on original website
LaVerne “Vern” E. Kersting
KENOSHA—LaVerne “Vern” E. Kersting, 95 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, WI. He was born August 15, 1927, in Black River Falls, WI the son of the late Elmer and Gertrude (Moe) Kersting. Vern graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and went on to proudly serve in the United States Army in the Korean Conflict before he was honorably discharged in 1953.
During second day of testimony, witnesses share memories of week Julie Jensen died
The antifreeze poisoning and asphyxiation death of 40-year-old Julie Jensen stunned her family and circle of friends in 1998, and reverberated through the Kenosha County community. Eric Schoor, 32, still remembers his third grade best friend David Jensen at school the week David’s mother died.”He told me his mother is sick and that his dad will not take her to the hospital,” Schoor testified Thursday. “David’s demeanor was grave, concerned, nervous, and worried.” The testimony comes on day four of the homicide trial of Julie’s husband Mark Jensen. He’s spent the last fifteen years in prison after he was convicted in 2008. But that verdict was overturned on appeal, leading to this new trial. Schoor testified that a few weeks after Julie Jensen’s death, he met a woman named Kelly at the Jensen house while he was there playing with his friend. Prosecutors say Mark Jensen had been having an affair and considers the affair to be Jensen’s motive for killing his wife.”I saw Kelly laying on their bed,” Schoor said. “And as I continued past the door, I saw Mr. Jensen standing away from the bed with his shirt off.”Schoor estimated that was less than a month after Julie Jensen died. Then-Kenosha Bradford High School Principal Joseph Mangi testified he’d wanted to hire Julie Jensen for a part-time job and called to tell her the good news the day before she died. He said a man believed to be Mark answered the phone instead and said Julie was unavailable.”His response was, ‘She’s asleep. She’s going to be asleep for a long time,'” Mangi tested. “And he laughed.” Prosecutors say that at that moment, Julie was suffering an agonizing death in the bedroom. “It was disconcerting but it definitely was a laugh, you know, like you would make light of a situation,” Mangi said. “It was a day or two later that I learned that she had died.” Also Thursday, the doctor who conducted the autopsy on Julie Jensen tested. dr Michael Chambliss said he determined Jensen died of asphyxiation with ethylene glycol poisoning as a contributing factor. Ethylene glycol is used in antifreeze. Jensen’s trial is expected to last five weeks. If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, he’d face a life sentence.
Frances “Fran” Finkler
KENOSHA—Frances L. Finkler, age 85, a resident of Kenosha, died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Grande Prairie in Pleasant Prairie. Born on September 6, 1937, in Kenosha she is the daughter of the late Lawrence and Alexandria (Miller) Finkler. Fran attended Saint Mark Grade School and Saint Mary High...
Racine Theater Guild performing “Perfect Wedding” (Jan. 13-29)
RACINE — It’s a popular sentiment that success in life is all about timing. The same can be said for a comedy. And, in particular, for a farce. That explains why Michael Clickner and the cast of “Perfect Wedding” are spending this week working on — what else? — timing.
Kenosha Rotary Club Softball Hall of Fame accepting nominations for 2023
The Kenosha Rotary Club is looking to bring back the good old days of softball. “Softball in Kenosha and all of Wisconsin used to be a big deal. For us baby boomers, it is sad to see the state that the game is in.”. Jim Fulmer longs for the heyday...
Alice Cooper Milwaukee concert; coming to Miller High Life Theatre in May
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 03: Musician Alice Cooper performs on stage at Alice Cooper’s 20th Annual Christmas Pudding at Celebrity Theater on December 03, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) MILWAUKEE – Rock legend Alice Cooper is coming to Milwaukee for a concert at Miller...
Racine Roundup on TMJ4: Best Bargains, Volunteers needed for money coach program
The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Jan. 12. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim. Business Spotlight: Best Bargains, Inc. This week the Racine Roundup features Best Bargains, Inc....
Shoreland Lutheran to host two VEX Robotics Tournaments this weekend in Kenosha
Shoreland Lutheran High School is set to host two VEX Robotics Tournaments in Kenosha this weekend. The tournaments will showcase the skills of a range of student competitors from elementary, middle and high schools from across Wisconsin. It is the largest robotics tournament in southeastern Wisconsin. The tournaments are expected to feature a record number of participants.
Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
Kenosha woman accused of stealing checks from Illinois high school, was allegedly found with multiple drugs on her
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha woman has been accused of stealing checks from an Illinois high school and was allegedly found with multiple drugs in her car.
Kenosha County to host two open employment events next week for Brookside Care Center
Kenosha County’s Brookside Care Center will host open interview employment events next week as it is actively recruiting for a host of positions. Administrator Lynda Bogdala said available positions include resident assistant, certified nursing assistant, environmental service worker, licensed practical nurse and registered nurse. All of the positions now...
Scardina Specialties thrives in new Riverwest location
MILWAUKEE — Scardina Specialties has a new location at 715 E. Locust St. Damien Scardina is the owner. “I got started making sausage with my father,” Damien said. “We were making sausage for this gentleman and he told us that we should turn this into a business. We knew in the winter months that we weren’t going to survive on just making sausage. So, we brought in sandwiches, and brought in our popular ‘take and bake’ pizzas.”
Siena Catholic Schools of Racine president to retire in June
RACINE – The leader of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine is stepping down. Brenda White, founding president of Siena Catholic Schools, announced her retirement Wednesday. She will step down following the end of the 2022-23 school year. June 30 will be her last day. White has led Siena, a...
Kenosha man wanted in alleged battery, crashes vehicle in front of former Shopko before police subdue him with Taser
Kenosha police arrested a 32-year-old man following an alleged battery that led to a pursuit in which the man crashed a vehicle and ended with a foot chase in front of the former Shopko building at 5300 52nd St. early Wednesday. Isaiah David Varnell was in custody in the Kenosha...
Eric Church kicking off Summerfest 2023 in Milwaukee with Elle King
After playing one of the biggest gigs in Milwaukee in 2022, Eric Church is getting ready to play the Big Gig this year as Summerfest’s opening-night headliner. The country superstar Wednesday announced his 27-date “Outsiders Revival Tour,” his first exclusively outdoor tour, stretching through the end of September in Tampa. Summerfest in Milwaukee has the opening date, June 22 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Mostly Monsterly | TravelWisconsin
“Mostly Monsterly” shares the importance of being yourself at the Racine Children’s Theater Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. Bernadette looks like a regular monster: fur, fangs, pointed ears. But take a closer look and you will discover that she likes to do some very unmonsterly things like bake, make cards, pet kittens and pick flowers. When her friends at the Monster Academy aren’t sure how to handle her, Bernadette finds a way to bring them all together. A fun-filled tale about staying true to oneself, from fangs to flowers, Tammi Sauer’s magnificent children’s book is brought to life in this original musical.
14-year-old Racine boy shot girlfriend ‘multiple times’ after breakup
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) — A 14-year-old boy is in custody in Racine after police say he shot his girlfriend when she tried to break up with him. She survived the shooting and remains in the hospital recovering. The victim’s family tells us the two dated for about a...
Police looking for missing 11 year old
Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 11-year-old Charlene P. Ruffin.Ruffin was last seen Wednesday at 2:40 pm in the 4200 block of North Holton Street according to Milwaukee police.Ruffin is described as an 11-year- old Black female, 4 feet, 8 inches tall and 90 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair in dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a blue, black and gray NBA sweatsuit with a blue jacket and blue Nike shoes.If you have any information on Charlene P. Ruffin you are asked to call Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.
Here is today’s weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?
Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory...
