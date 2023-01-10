ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Obituaries: Corr; Roszel; Decker

Roberta (Melba) Webster-Corr got her wings and went to walk with the angels in heaven on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was 72 years old. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 21st, 1950. Robby didn’t share the dream of stardom that brings so many people to her hometown. Her path travelled all over, from Canada to Florida to her final destination being Casper, WY. Robby had many dreams and many passions. From horses to making jewelry out of beads. She was the head majorette while in high school, she was known for her cake decorating skills, she became a hairdresser where she got her daily dose of who did what with her little old lady clients. But the one talent that she had that was a gift that she was very well known for, her art skills. From wood burnings to wildlife paintings. On canvas to skulls that she would gather in trips up Casper Mountain. Robby had a talent that was truly amazing.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Murdoch; Aragon; Ward

James Daniel “Dan” Murdoch, 80, sadly passed away on December 28th, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. surrounded by his wife, Sherry and loved ones. Dan was born on March 23rd, 1942 to James Douglas Murdoch and Mary Anise “Mickie” Murdoch in. Dunsmuir, California. He graduated from Dunsmuir...
CASPER, WY
county17.com

(PHOTOS) Casper-based radiologist expands Gillette practice

GILLETTE, Wyo. — After getting to know the Gillette community, Casper-based diagnostic radiologist Dr. Joseph McGinley is increasing his office hours fivefold in Gillette. For the past few years, McGinley’s office, at 407 S Medical Arts Court, Suite E2, has been open on Wednesdays. It will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 11.
GILLETTE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4

Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
CASPER, WY
Sheridan Media

Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming

The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper

An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper

Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
CASPER, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor wins Technician of the Year award

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has announced the hard work of Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest, was recently honored with the Outstanding Technician award. The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts (WACD) gave Schwartzkopf the Outstanding Technician award. According to a release, the WACD...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches

CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Fire-EMS call volume up 449 in 2022

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS released its 2022 year-end review with statistics showing it responded to 449 more calls last year than in 2021. The data shared Friday, Jan. 13 are a snapshot derived from a more robust annual report that will be available to the public soon, Casper Fire-EMS reported.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Annual Bubbles, Baubles and Beans returns this month for 23rd year in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Annual Bubbles, Baubles and Beans fundraiser benefiting Meals on Wheels will return for its 23rd year. The event will be held at the Industrial Building on the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature chili and soup from 28 local chefs, according to an event announcement posted on Facebook.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(BACKSTORY) Found Casper photo shows old practice of ‘demolition by fire’

CASPER, Wyo. — A black and white photograph discovered taped to a whiteboard shows thick, black smoke billowing from the roof of a tired 1920s-era three-plex as Casper Fire-EMS crews aim their hoses at the doomed old residence. The dramatic scene was likely captured by a Casper Star-Tribune photographer,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Fire District responds to more than 1,900 calls in 2022

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Fire District posted its incident totals from 2022, and crews responded to more than 1,900 calls for service throughout the year. The data show the Natrona County Fire District was called out 1,913 times, with medical calls accounting for 1,236 of those calls. Medical incidents include breathing difficulty, heart attacks, strokes, unconscious patients, overdoses, child births and other similar calls, according to the fire district.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

