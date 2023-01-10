Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Corr; Roszel; Decker
Roberta (Melba) Webster-Corr got her wings and went to walk with the angels in heaven on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was 72 years old. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 21st, 1950. Robby didn’t share the dream of stardom that brings so many people to her hometown. Her path travelled all over, from Canada to Florida to her final destination being Casper, WY. Robby had many dreams and many passions. From horses to making jewelry out of beads. She was the head majorette while in high school, she was known for her cake decorating skills, she became a hairdresser where she got her daily dose of who did what with her little old lady clients. But the one talent that she had that was a gift that she was very well known for, her art skills. From wood burnings to wildlife paintings. On canvas to skulls that she would gather in trips up Casper Mountain. Robby had a talent that was truly amazing.
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Murdoch; Aragon; Ward
James Daniel “Dan” Murdoch, 80, sadly passed away on December 28th, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. surrounded by his wife, Sherry and loved ones. Dan was born on March 23rd, 1942 to James Douglas Murdoch and Mary Anise “Mickie” Murdoch in. Dunsmuir, California. He graduated from Dunsmuir...
Heard Rumors About A Big Change For The Beacon Club In Mills?
Later this year when you go Sneakin' To The Beacon Club in Mills, it may seem a little different. Not because it won't be the same Beacon Club we all love, but because longtime owner Laura Ryan won't be holding the reins. The Beacon Club in Mills Sold. Yep, after...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Casper-based radiologist expands Gillette practice
GILLETTE, Wyo. — After getting to know the Gillette community, Casper-based diagnostic radiologist Dr. Joseph McGinley is increasing his office hours fivefold in Gillette. For the past few years, McGinley’s office, at 407 S Medical Arts Court, Suite E2, has been open on Wednesdays. It will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 11.
‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4
Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper
Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor wins Technician of the Year award
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has announced the hard work of Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest, was recently honored with the Outstanding Technician award. The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts (WACD) gave Schwartzkopf the Outstanding Technician award. According to a release, the WACD...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/4/22–1/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 4 through Jan. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
capcity.news
Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches
CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS call volume up 449 in 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS released its 2022 year-end review with statistics showing it responded to 449 more calls last year than in 2021. The data shared Friday, Jan. 13 are a snapshot derived from a more robust annual report that will be available to the public soon, Casper Fire-EMS reported.
oilcity.news
Annual Bubbles, Baubles and Beans returns this month for 23rd year in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Annual Bubbles, Baubles and Beans fundraiser benefiting Meals on Wheels will return for its 23rd year. The event will be held at the Industrial Building on the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature chili and soup from 28 local chefs, according to an event announcement posted on Facebook.
oilcity.news
(BACKSTORY) Found Casper photo shows old practice of ‘demolition by fire’
CASPER, Wyo. — A black and white photograph discovered taped to a whiteboard shows thick, black smoke billowing from the roof of a tired 1920s-era three-plex as Casper Fire-EMS crews aim their hoses at the doomed old residence. The dramatic scene was likely captured by a Casper Star-Tribune photographer,...
Slick Roads in and Around Casper – Several Crashes Reported Last Night
The Wyoming Department of Transportation closures at U.S. 20/26, closed Casper to Moneda. "Highway Patrol reported several crashes last night in the Waltman area prompting the closure. We're expecting it to reopen mid-morning" read a post on their Facebook page. U.S. 287/WYO 789 closed Muddy Gap to Sweetwater Station Junction...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
oilcity.news
Friends of the Natrona County Library plan Every Book Collectors’ Sale in February
CASPER, Wyo. — Whether you’ve got a taste for history books or unique reads or you just like to browse book sections, the Friends of the Natrona County Library just might have your next book purchase during its Every Book Collectors’ sale in February. Scheduled for 9...
oilcity.news
As Wyoming Legislature convenes, at least four on Casper City Council signal support for cannabis decriminalization
CASPER, Wyo. — With the Wyoming Legislature convening its 2023 General Session on Tuesday, the Casper City Council spent some time during its work session talking about what priorities it is monitoring. During the City Council’s discussion, Councilor Kyle Gamroth said he thinks the City of Casper should advocate...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Fire District responds to more than 1,900 calls in 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Fire District posted its incident totals from 2022, and crews responded to more than 1,900 calls for service throughout the year. The data show the Natrona County Fire District was called out 1,913 times, with medical calls accounting for 1,236 of those calls. Medical incidents include breathing difficulty, heart attacks, strokes, unconscious patients, overdoses, child births and other similar calls, according to the fire district.
