Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Joining This Team ‘Definitely On The Table’
The Dolphins made a run at Tom Brady a few years ago and they were punished for not taking the proper channels in their recruitment of the star quarterback. In a few months, Miami will have the chance to pursue the seven-time Super Bowl champion with no strings attached. Will the Dolphins take advantage of the opportunity?
Patriots Rumors: What Mac Jones Did To Anger Bill Belichick During Season
You no longer need a tin-foil hat to wonder whether there was real tension between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick this season. The signs were there in late October, when Belichick alienated Jones before, during and after the Patriots’ Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears, which came at the height of “Zappe Fever.” And they were there Monday morning when Belichick refused to back Jones as New England’s quarterback of the future.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Tom Brady Rejects Challenge From Bucs Teammate, Makes Offer
Tom Brady is acutely aware of his athletic strengths and weaknesses. Some of Brady’s best traits still rank among the NFL’s best, even at 45 years old. Few have better pocket awareness than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also can be deadly accurate when an offense is humming. The 23rd-year pro can still put plenty of zip on the football, too.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Rejected Request From Bucs Before Playoffs
Tom Brady completed another full regular season without missing a start this past Sunday when Tampa Bay visited Atlanta. But if the Buccaneers had it their way, the 45-year-old quarterback wouldn’t have played at all in Week 18. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Tampa Bay wanted Brady to...
Bills-Dolphins Bettors Jumped All Over Tua Tagovailoa News
The Dolphins have their work cut out for them if they’re going to secure their first playoff win since 2000 this weekend against the Bills. Not only is Miami tasked with going to Orchard Park to try and beat Buffalo, but it must also do so without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The signal-caller is expected to miss his third straight game after suffering his third concussion of the season Christmas Day.
Patriots Sign Little-Known Cornerback To Future Contract
The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they have signed defensive back Rodney Randle to a future contract. Randle, 25, originally was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Lamar University. The two-time All-Southland Conference selection was released by LA the end of training camp.
Dolphins Reveal Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Playoff Game Vs. Bills
The Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback Sunday, as head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and therefore has been ruled out for Miami’s wild-card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. The Dolphins are preparing for...
Tom Brady Gives Predictable Answer To Raiders, Dolphins Rumors
The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders are in offseason mode, but the season still is alive and well for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has its focus on the Dallas Cowboys in a “Monday Night Football” edition of NFL wild-card weekend. But fans can’t help but speculate on Tom Brady’s future outside of the Buccaneers.
An NFC Postseason Primer Headed Into Wild Card Weekend
Super Wild Card weekend kicks off tomorrow with the Seattle Seahawks visiting the San Francisco 49ers. The Minnesota Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday in a regular season rematch, and the first round concludes on Monday night with the Dallas Cowboys at the Tampa Bay Bucs.Here’s a look at the seven NFC seeds:
Patriots Super Bowl Champion Picks This Team As AFC Dark Horse
The NFL playoffs kick off this weekend starting with the wild-card round, and there are plenty of contenders to pick from for the Super Bowl. The list of AFC contenders are headlined by the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City is the No. 1 seed and have a first-round bye, and it is the favorite to come out of the conference, according to oddsmakers, as a +170 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. This means a $100 bet would pay out $270.
Does Patriots Coaching Shrine Bowl Hint At 2023 Coaching Plans?
The New England Patriots won’t be participating in this year’s NFL playoffs, but their coaching staff is staying busy. The Patriots were one of two teams selected to coach draft prospects at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, a source told NESN.com, confirming a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Atlanta Falcons will be there, as well.
Wild Card Round: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Preview and Game Insights
Coming into this season, it was Super Bowl or bust for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills will take their first step toward that goal this Sunday against a very familiar foe. The Miami Dolphins are no strangers to the Bills, and the Fins did their best to keep up with their division rival by improving this offseason.
Why Bengals, Jaguars Have Teaser Value In NFL Wild-Card Slate
We have made it to the NFL 2022-23 playoffs. Like betting any other playoff slate, lines are tight, presenting enticing teaser opportunities. In wild-card weekend, there are two home AFC teams I like to cover with the help of six points. If you pair two teams in a 6-point teaser...
Expect Josh Allen Passing TDs as Bills Host Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills enter Sunday’s AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins riding an emotional high following positive news regarding injured teammate Damar Hamlin’s recovery and a convincing Week 18 victory over the New England Patriots. Playing before a raucous home crowd and facing Dolphins’ third-string quarterback...
Wild Card Weekend: Giants vs. Vikings Matchups & Keys to the Game
The Minnesota Vikings went 13-4 to win the NFC North for the first time in five seasons, but despite their record and status as a division champ, there’s little faith in them from the betting market. At +1200 to win the NFC, they sit behind a team with a losing record and a Wild Card squad.
Wild Card Weekend: Dolphins-Bills Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks
Two AFC East rivals will collide on Wild Card Weekend, with the surging Buffalo Bills playing host to the struggling Miami Dolphins. Miami Dolphins (+640) vs. Buffalo Bills (-950) Total: 43.5 (O -108, U -112) The Dolphins and Bills enter this Wild Card matchup at two different ends of the...
Patriots Hall Of Famer Walks Back Harsh Criticism Of Mac Jones
Vince Wilfork made headlines in late December when he called out New Engalnd Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for his controversial on-field outbursts. “I’m tired of that,” Wilfork said. ” … I’m tired of seeing him throwing a fit and attention-grabbing.”. Well, the Patriots Hall of...
