The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next challengers for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The match started with Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor and Priest then eliminated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, followed by Chad Gable and Otis. The final segment with The Judgment Day and Alpha Academy featured an injury angle where Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury to his ribs. Adam Pearce ruled that The Judgment Day could forfeit the match, or have Dominik Mysterio replace Balor. The Profits and The Judgment Day then went at it for several minutes until Dominik pinned Ford with his legs on the ropes for leverage.

2 DAYS AGO