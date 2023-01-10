Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble Return
According to reports, WWE fans now believe that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could be returning to the ring at Royal Rumble this year. The rumors of “The Rock” taking part in the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match are spurred by a poster the WWE released for the January 28 pay-per-view event.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored WWE Sale To Saudis Reportedly Created Fear At WWE NXT Taping
Concern for the future of WWE can be felt throughout the company, and according to Dave Meltzer, that includes "WWE NXT." Meltzer and Garret Gonzales discuss all the chaos surrounding the possible sale of WWE on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer talks about the call he initially received from WWE regarding Vince McMahon's return and at the time, the company was adamant that the then-former Chairman was strictly returning to the boardroom with no additional duties planned. However, those plans went sideways after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman on Tuesday which was then followed by Vince returning to his role as Executive Chairman.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Names New #1 Contenders to The Usos
The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next challengers for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The match started with Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor and Priest then eliminated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, followed by Chad Gable and Otis. The final segment with The Judgment Day and Alpha Academy featured an injury angle where Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury to his ribs. Adam Pearce ruled that The Judgment Day could forfeit the match, or have Dominik Mysterio replace Balor. The Profits and The Judgment Day then went at it for several minutes until Dominik pinned Ford with his legs on the ropes for leverage.
wrestlingrumors.net
Down Again: Current WWE Champion “Banged Up”, Out Of Action
He’s out for a bit. There are all kinds of ways a wrestler can get hurt and you never know how long someone is going to be out of action. They can take place either all at once or build up over time but either of them are going to leave someone on the shelf. WWE has been having some injury issues in recent weeks and now they have another name on the injury list.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stephanie McMahon WWE Status Update, WWE Talents to Push Back Against a Sale to Saudi Arabia?, More Backstage Notes
As noted, it was heavily rumored by multiple sources on Tuesday night that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and that the company was set to go back to being private. However, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter this morning and dismissed the rumors, as did TMZ Sports. You can read that report at this link.
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s All Gone Now: More Details On Stephanie McMahon Leaving WWE (Again)
That’s a big one. The WWE roller coaster is fully underway as we have one change after another almost daily at this point. The biggest thus far this week has been Vince McMahon being reelected as Chairman of the Board of WWE and his daughter Stephanie resigning from her seat. While Vince will get more of the attention, Stephanie’s resignation has several details of its own.
Five new entrants confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble
Five wrestlers declared for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on Monday's Raw.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Opens Up About Final WWE Match At WrestleMania 35
Kurt Angle wrestled his final match to date at WrestleMania 35, capping off an almost 20-year wrestling career that saw him win multiple World Championships in both WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling. At the event, Angle took on former United States Champion Baron Corbin, who had been a thorn in his side while Angle was the General Manager of "WWE Raw." While this wound up being the final match Angle competed in, that was not the original plan. Appearing on "The A2theK Wrestling Show," WWE Hall of Famer Angle revealed who he was originally positioned to wrestle.
ringsidenews.com
Johnny Gargano Trying Hard To Make His Return From Injury Soon
Johnny Gargano was a top star in Triple H’s version of NXT. He returned to WWE after Triple H took control of the company’s creative direction, but Johnny Wrestling is currently sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Gargano recently gave an update on his injury and shared that he is trying to return within 5 to 6 weeks.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Breaks All-Time Gate Record For WrestleMania 39
People are excited. WWE issued a press release today, stating that they have broken the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania, despite having yet to announce a single match. The previous record announced was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. From...
wrestlinginc.com
Baron Corbin's Big Boast On WWE Raw Regarding Roman Reigns Is True
Roman Reigns has been a seemingly indomitable force in WWE since his reemergence in the Summer of 2020. In the time since his return, he has not been pinned. Though he has faced losses in tag team action and via disqualification, no one has been able to pin the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
wrestlingrumors.net
They Don’t Approve: Backstage Reaction And More On Rumored WWE Sale
There’s more to it. We are in the middle of a huge time of change in WWE and there are likely a lot more changes coming in the near future. This includes changes all the way at the top of the company, as WWE has been teasing a sale in recent weeks. That seemed to be the case earlier this week, but it seems to have been a false alarm. Now we know a bit more about the backstage reaction to what is going on.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstars Predict WrestleMania 39 Main Event
WWE has been making headlines for the goings-on behind the scenes, but there also is plenty of excitement surrounding the roster. That is particularly true considering WrestleMania season is upon us with the Royal Rumble being the next premium live event. At that show, two wrestlers will punch their ticket for main event slots on the grandest stage of them all.
wrestlingrumors.net
Switcheroos. WWE Made Multiple Changes To This Week’s Monday Night Raw
What could have been. For thirty years now, WWE has presented Monday Night Raw almost every Monday night as its flagship program. That is one heck of a trick as it is not easy to find a way to produce that much content over and over. The show has to have some adjustments made some time and that was the situation again this week, as multiple changes were made.
wrestlingrumors.net
As They Should: WWE Team Praised For Recent Efforts, One Member Stands Out
They’ve earned it. With so many talented stars on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to find a way to stand out. One of the most common ways is to have a match that stands out, especially if it is in a match that you do not see very often. That was the case this week, as a group of wrestlers did rather well in a match and now the company is praising them as a result.
wrestlingrumors.net
Welcome Back Soon! NXT Announces Two Stars Returning In The Near Future
They’re on the way back. We are less than a month away from the Royal Rumble and that means it is time to start getting the names together for the show’s namesake matches. With sixty names between two matches, WWE is going to need to beef up its rosters rather quickly. That can involve bringing in some more names and that is what they announced this week.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins And Full List Of Confirmed Royal Rumble Participants
The field for the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match is beginning to take shape. On the 1/9 "WWE Raw" in Birmingham, Alabama, Seth Rollins trolled fans by walking out on crutches, seemingly selling the "knee injury" he suffered in a match against Austin Theory the previous week. However, Rollins would ultimately use the crutches as a guitar with his theme music playing in the background, which confirmed he's not dealing with a legitimate injury.
wrestlingrumors.net
Family Business: Update On Shane McMahon’s WWE Status, How Much He Was Paid In 2022
He’s still there. WWE has been changed in a variety of ways over the last several months and there is no idea on when things will settle back down. This has turned the company upside down and a lot of the changes have been centered around the McMahon Family. The Family has been around wrestling for years, but one member is not there that often. He is still with WWE though and now we know a bit more about his status.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Roster “Scared” By Possible Saudi Purchase During Latest Taping
Talk backstage at this week’s edition of NXT TV was dominated by reports of a potential sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This week it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which is overseen by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
wrestlingrumors.net
Backstage Updates on Potential Future WWE Returns
Might we see more? One of the defining traits of the Triple H era of WWE has been the return of several superstars that were released when Vince McMahon was in charge of the company. It would appear that more may be on the way. According to a report from...
Comments / 0