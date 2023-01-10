ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Man who publicly outs 'cheating girlfriends' divides the internet

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A single man has gone viral after sharing his mission to expose women who "cheat" on their partners.

Car dealer Jay Ingham had just gotten out of a 12-year relationship and said he was stunned to learn that a number of women he had been flirting with were already in relationships.

In a video on January 4, the Aussie, who goes by the Instagram handle @mr.play.official, said his New Year's resolution was to expose these women.

"You know what I realised over Christmas break? When a lot of you females were posting stories with your mans (sic) underneath the Christmas tree in your matching pyjamas and all this couple goals s**t, you were actually in my inbox, at the same time and for a couple of months," he said according to News AU .

"And it’s not just one or two (women), it’s like – a lot.

"One of my New Year’s resolutions is that I’m going to be honest about stuff so on my next story, I’m going to name all of you. Stay tuned."

Jay took matters into his own hands by photoshopping himself into their wholesome couple photos and exposing them if he discovered they were "already taken."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Inevitably, Jay sparked a debate on his now-private Instagram account, with some insinuating his methods were a little extreme. Others pondered whether it's ever acceptable to publicly shame a cheat online .

Following a string of high-profile cheating scandals last year, many turned to social media to expose their illicit relationships and offer their side of the story.

However, Sam Holmes, relationship coach and the editor of Feel and Thrive , believes it's nothing but a temporary cathartic release.

"In the aftermath of being cheated on, it's not unusual to experience strong negative emotions like anger, frustration and resentment," Holmes said, adding that exposing them is almost an attempt to make the cheat experience "the same pain and shame" as the person posting.

Shaming an ex-partner may feel good in the moment, but "eventually one needs to accept the situation, process their emotions and work through their disappointment, anger and grief."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Commentator jokes dog who went viral has released a Prince Harry-style book

Prince Harry faces competition in the book charts after a tweet suggesting that Mabel the dog, who rose to fame during the pandemic with sports commentator Andrew Cotter, has released an autobiographical account of her life.The news was broken on Twitter by Mr Cotter, with the broadcaster joking that while he is yet to read the tale, it was “disappointing to see” and that he has been told neither he nor his other dog Ollie “come out of it well”. Disappointing to see. I haven’t read it, but understand that Olive and I...
Indy100

Andrew Tate superfans create cartoon of influencer breaking out of prison with fists

As Andrew Tate remains in custody in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges – which both him and his brother Tristan, also jailed, deny – fans of the self-proclaimed “misogynist” are still gushing over the online influencer and now fantasising about his escape from his prison cell.Over on r/Cobra_Tate - which has more than 2,300 members though, tragically, only 23 online users at the time of writing – supporters of the former professional kickboxer are theorising and discussing his current detention.One Redditor defended Tate by suggesting earlier this month that his “message” was “so dangerous for The Matrix” –...
Indy100

Andrew Tate fans reveal life lessons taken from him - from 'mindset is everything' to 'depression isn't real'

While Andrew Tate and brother Tristan continue to be detained in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges – which they both – superfans of the online influencer and former kickboxer (that’s Andrew) are expressing their support amid some tough times for the internet personality.Users on the 2,300 member-strong subreddit r/Cobra_Tate are currently discussing under one post what the biggest lesson is that they have been taught by the once self-proclaimed misogynist.One Redditor responded: “All the unfortunate things that happen to you are absolutely a benefit. Without trauma you’d never be anything or worth anything. Mindset is everything.”Another replied: “That...
Indy100

Woman reveals she found out her wife was faking cancer because of 'The Fault in Our Stars'

When John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in our Stars came out it made a splash with young adults who fell in love with the tragic story between Hazel Lancaster and Augustus Waters. It developed a massive fan base, merchandise with iconic quotes (okay? okay.), and eventually a 2014 movie adaptation. But it seems one woman was a bit more inspired by the story than others…On TikTok user yayakampen, who goes by Yaya, posted a video replying to Green’s reminder that it has been 11 years since the book was first released. “Your book actually changed my life twice,” Yaya...
Indy100

More TikTokers are taking the stand on children they should've taken in the first place

The age of mommy bloggers seems to be coming to an end on social media, especially TikTok. A recent push to eliminate children on social media has been a topic of conversation on the popular video app. People have posted videos arguing that influencers who post their children online are putting their kids at risk. Some have argued that using children as content, creates blurred boundaries between parents and children ultimately leading to resentment and a strained relationship.YouTube families like the Ace family and the LaBrants have come under fire in recent years for using their kids to get views....
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
Indy100

'This one hurts' - tributes paid to dead TikTok food star Waffler69

Tributes are being paid to TikTok star Waffler69, best known for his viral food videos, who has died aged 33 after suffering a heart attack. Taylor Brice LeJeune reportedly died on Wednesday, according to TMZ, with his brother Clayton, a fellow TikToker going under the name of Claydorm, adding that his sibling had suffered a 'presumed heart attack' before being rushed to a hospital in Louisiana.Clayton later posted a video after his brother had passed away, telling his fans to: "Please keep his legacy alive, watch his content that he does have out."Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly...
LOUISIANA STATE
Indy100

Elon Musk’s new 'for you' feed on Twitter proves There’s Always A Tweet

The latest Twitter update courtesy of Elon Musk – which sees the timeline split into two with ‘for you’ and ‘latest’ feeds – is here and already dividing opinion, but a past tweet from the company owner has revealed even he hates tweets recommended by an algorithm.If you haven’t updated your iPhone yet, then the new iOS iteration of the Twitter app sees the old set-up – where you could tap stars in the top right-hand corner to select ‘top’ tweets or latest tweets – replaced with one where the former is the default.Want a reverse chronological feed? Well, you’ll...
Indy100

Who is Andrew Tate and how did he get so big?

If you’ve been a user of social media over the past year or so, the chances are you’ve probably seen Andrew Tate popping up on your feed - and you've likely seen the stories about his recent arrest.This month, Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan were detained under human trafficking and rape charges and they remain in custody in Romania after an court rejected their appeal against the 30-day detention.Before then, every other video seemed to feature him on TikTok, making him both one of the most ubiquitous faces on the app and one of the most controversial.But who is...
Indy100

Sophie From Romania is the best feel-good story of 2023

If you've logged onto Twitter recently, you've probably come across Sophie from Romania.Former BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones and his wife Diane Coyle rescued the dog and have been using the social media platform to share her progress, as she gets settled into her new home.The one-year-old dog started hiding behind a sofa but now she seems more at ease and allows people to pet her.#SophiefromRomania frequently trends on Twitter and people are fascinated with her progress, so much so that Rory and the dog have been covered by numerous media outlets over the last few weeks.And people are particularly...
Indy100

Seneca, Marcus Aurelius? This break-up text proves men aren't OK

A man penned a "loquacious" break-up text, citing two prominent figures in ancient Rome – and the internet wants to know if all is well with him.On Wednesday (11 January), Aly, who goes by @kafkashoress on Twitter, shared a screenshot of a text message thread between herself and what seems to be her now-ex boyfriend "Chris," who referenced former Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, and Stoic philosopher."…your quality of life is dependent on your quality of thoughts – Seneca"That's actually from the goat Marcus Aurelius"Lmao sorry for being loquacious"I think I'm too much for you," Chris wrote, according to the image.Aly...
Indy100

What is Andrew Tate's secret social media formula that's so irresistible to incels?

Despite being banished from every social media platform in recent months, there's simply one name people cannot escape: Andrew Tate. Tate's name spread like wildfire across social media last year, attracting attention for his misogynistic and problematic stances on life. For some, he's the new toxic masculinity mascot who has (worryingly) been hailed the new voice of the internet. Others have understandably been left concerned by what comes out of his unfiltered mouth.For the blissfully unaware (or, as some would call the lucky ones), he's crudely called women over 30 "unattractive" and hit out at women who have had multiple...
Indy100

TikTok star known for his fast food videos dies after medical emergency

Food enthusiast TikToker Taylor Brice LeJeune, known by his username Waffler69, died on Wednesday, 11 January at 33 years old. LeJeune was well-known for his love of food and often made videos trying interesting food combinations and new products from companies. According to LeJeune's brother, fellow TikToker Claydorm, the 33-year-old experienced a "presumed heart attack" on Wednesday night and died shortly after being rushed to the hospital.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Please keep his legacy alive, watch his content that he does have out," Claydorm told fans in a video. LeJeune was known for his bubbly personality and...
Indy100

UK’s youngest ever lottery winner reveals why she wishes she never won the money

Winning the lottery sounds like a dream come true for many, however, the UK's youngest-ever winner has revealed why receiving the big prize money isn't all it's cracked up to be.Jane Park, a call centre temp from Edinburgh, was 17 years old when she bought her first lottery ticket, only to discover she had won £1m on the EuroMillions after her winning numbers came up in a draw back in 2013.A decade on from this life-changing moment, Park now 27 revealed to Dr. Phil in the episode The Curse of the Lottery, how the win had a negative on her...
Indy100

Rishi Sunak's latest plane trip has people asking all sorts of questions

Rishi Sunak's year is kicking off to a good start (not) thanks to his liberal use of an aeroplane.The prime minister is facing sustained criticism after he took a 36 minute flight from London to Leeds on an RAF jet to visit a West Yorkshire healthcare centre on Tuesday.Whilst his spokesman insisted that the PM had flown instead of taking the train – which takes two hours 22 minutes – as it was the "most effective use of his time", those concerned about the climate and the best use of taxpayer money remained unsatisfied.Adrian Ramsay, co-leader of the Green Party,...
Indy100

Gamer 'confesses' to murder with accidental butt-dial

A man who was playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege accidentally butt-dialed 911 and “confessed” to the murder of two people – and cops raided his home.In a post from the Twitter account GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R), the nerve-inducing situation happened to the gamer known as Elijah as he played the online shooter game at home.The account also shared a comment from his friend who noted that after dialed 911, an operator overheard him saying, “I killed two people”.The operator was unaware that this was a harmless comment about the game.“I was in an Xbox party while this happened. They had...
Indy100

People think Prince Harry went full Alan Partridge in this Spare audiobook clip

All kinds of revelations have emerged from Prince Harry’s memoir: shocking ones, mundane ones and, as it turns out, ones that make him sound a lot like Alan Partridge.A clip from the audiobook version of Spare has been doing the rounds online which makes him sound an awful lot like Steve Coogan’s comedy character. Channelling his inner Norfolk-based DJ, Harry speaks about his relationship with the press – and one particular tabloid editor, Rebekah Brooks, who he had a run-in with during his early life. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterFor context, an excerpt from the book sees...
Indy100

Psychopaths take their coffee in one certain way, study finds

If you like your coffee black, you may be someone who prefers strong flavours, takes good care of their health, or just wants to drink their coffee the way it’s supposed to be drunk. Or, you may be a psychopath. At least, that’s according to a study published in the journal Appetite, which found a correlation between a love of black coffee and sadist or psychopathic tendencies.The research surveyed more than 1,000 adults, asking them to give their food and flavour preferences. The participants then took a series of personality tests assessing antisocial personality traits, such as sadism, narcissism and...
Indy100

Woman shares how to get free hotel upgrades with this one simple hack

TikTok users are lifting the lid on securing upgrades on flights and hotels – and it couldn't be easier.In a viral clip making rounds on the platform, TikToker @couponwithKayla starts by telling her 2.2 million followers a little hack that she swears by. Her video was soon stitched by fellow creators, who confirmed she was telling no lies. "If you’re ever at a hotel or going on a plane, go up to the desk and ask if they have any free upgrades available," Kayla said. "The worst thing they can say is 'no we don't', or they may be like...
Indy100

Has Andrew Tate even seen The Matrix? Breaking down right-wing obsession with hit movie

In the world of controversial online influencer and once self-described “misogynist” Andrew Tate, the hit sci-fi franchise The Matrix, takes on a whole new meaning – but what is the conspiracy theory which has even received support from YouTuber Logan Paul and Twitter owner Elon Musk?Well, if you haven’t seen the hugely successful movies starring Keanu Reeves, then it follows hacker Neo (Reeves) learning that the life he thought he knew is actually a simulation, created by machines who are actually using human being as an energy source.As you can imagine, the belief that the world we’re currently living in...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy