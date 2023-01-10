Man shot to death in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Brooklyn Monday night, police said.

Authorities found Reginald Thawney, 50, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of 37 New Lots Ave. at around 10:20 p.m., police said. Thawney was taken to the hospital, where he died.

No other details were immediately available. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

