ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: police

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZQpr_0k9XdmeD00

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Brooklyn Monday night, police said.

Authorities found Reginald Thawney, 50, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of 37 New Lots Ave. at around 10:20 p.m., police said. Thawney was taken to the hospital, where he died.

No other details were immediately available. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Teen stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx: NYPD

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said. The stabbing happened near 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.  The suspect is another […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens woman found dead in home with gunshot to back of head: police

MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A Maspeth woman was found dead inside her home with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, police said early Friday, announcing a homicide investigation. Officers headed to the home of Alexa Ruiz, 23, on 56th Drive near 60th Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man with head trauma found dead in his Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was found dead in his bed Wednesday and his death has been deemed a homicide, police said. James Hudley, 53, was unconscious and lying face down on a bed when cops found him in his Hinsdale Street home at around 11:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Hudley had apparently […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Girl, 9, dies in Brooklyn house fire: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 9-year-old girl died in a house fire in Brooklyn early Friday, police said. The FDNY was called to the scene of a multi-alarm fire on Howard Avenue, near Dumont Avenue, in Brownsville just before 5:25 a.m. An entire family was sleeping inside the home at the time, including 9-year-old Payton, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight

NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

4 Suspects Sold Undercover NYPD Officers 50 Guns in Brooklyn

Four suspects have been charged with trafficking more than 50 guns in Brooklyn – some sold steps from churches and schools. The feds say the suspects were part of a major gun trafficking ring in Brooklyn. A NYCHA development in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn was quiet Wednesday, […]...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Stealing shoes after a fight is a trophy in Manhattan, teens say

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three suspects seen in an NYPD-issued photo are wanted for a brutal beating and robbery of a teen in Manhattan, according to police. The victim is a 16-year-old boy, and his attackers left him unconscious on the sidewalk and then stole his Jordan sneakers, police said. Nina, who did not […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

61K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy