Madison County, NC

6 arrested in quadruple stabbing at NC Airbnb

By Jaylan Wright, Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Six people have been arrested in connection to a quadruple stabbing at a Madison County Airbnb.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an Airbnb rental located in the 100 block of Gid Flynn Road in Marshall in reference to a stabbing involving multiple individuals.

Following an investigation, the following individuals have been arrested and charged:

    Jay Caleb Bell (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
    Daniel Mansilla-Perea (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
    Richard Vincent Sakowski (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
    Cassi Deann Sakowski (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
    Christopher Lyn Boles (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
    Jodi Michelle Douthit (Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Jay Caleb Bell

  • assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill
  • two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Daniel Mansilla-Perea

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Richard Vincent Sakowski

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Cassi Deann Sakowski

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Christopher Lyn Boles

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Jodi Michelle Douthit

  • felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of schedule two cocaine
  • possession of marijuana

Airbnb officials have issued the following statement:

Our specialized Safety team is investigating this incident, including taking action to remove the booking guest from our platform and providing support to our impacted Host. We have also reached out to Sheriff Harwood to offer our support with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.

Airbnb spokesperson

Deputies said all the individuals involved were vacationing in Madison County and that this is an isolated incident.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the investigation.

