carolinajournal.com
Cooper upset House rule change will weaken his veto power
Gov. Roy Cooper is upset that North Carolina House Republicans might amend a rule regarding overriding governor vetoes. Previously, to override a veto, legislators must wait “until the second legislative day following notice of its placement on the calendar,” creating a minimum of 48 hours before House members can vote on an override. Newly adopted House Resolution 1 does not contain the rule.
carolinajournal.com
A new opportunity for pro-freedom policy
Despite a nationwide underperformance by Republicans, North Carolina Republicans made meaningful gains, picking up two seats in both the state Senate and House. The change in legislative composition presents additional opportunities for lawmakers to continue their decade-long record of successful governing and increasing freedom for all North Carolinians. As is...
carolinajournal.com
As new Senate sworn in, Berger prioritizes Medicaid expansion, taxes, education
Members of the North Carolina Senate were sworn into office Wednesday, marking the beginning of the 2023 long session for the state legislature. This is the first time the Senate has met since N.C. voters elected a Republican supermajority to the chamber in November 2022. The state Senate is now composed of 30 Republicans and 20 Democrats.
carolinajournal.com
Carolina Journal’s Donna King discusses 2023 N.C. legislative leaders
Donna King, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, discusses top leaders of the N.C. General Assembly for 2023-24. King offered these comments during the inaugural Jan. 13, 2013, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “State Lines.”
carolinajournal.com
NC Medical Board audit raises patient safety concerns
A performance audit released Thursday by North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s office regarding the North Carolina Medical Board raises concerns for patient safety across the state. Auditors were denied access by the board to the investigative records and supporting documentation necessary to obtain evidence to perform an audit...
carolinajournal.com
Blue Cross NC formally protests award of State Health Plan contract
On Thursday, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBSNC) submitted a 14-page formal protest to Sam Watts, acting administrator of the State Health Plan, opposing the award of the plan’s 2025-27 third-party administrator contract to Aetna. BCBSNC held that contract for more than 40 years. In a letter...
carolinajournal.com
Truitt announces updates to Operation Polaris
North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt has released an update on Operation Polaris, a four-year plan for strengthening student outcomes across the state. Operation Polaris was initially released in September 2021. The “north star” of the plan is that “every student deserves a highly qualified, excellent teacher in...
carolinajournal.com
Folwell backs decision to award Aetna the State Health Plan contract
North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Tuesday the decision to go with Aetna as the third-party administrator for the State Health Plan was in the best interest of plan members. During his monthly “Ask Me Anything” Q&A conference call with reporters, Folwell emphasized that neither North Carolina Blue Cross Blue Shield, nor incoming Aetna, have ever been the actual insurer for the SHP, but rather the administrator of it.
carolinajournal.com
Who protects ‘our lambs’ from being slaughtered at school?
As the second half of the 2022-2023 school year begins, school safety remains among the most important topics to discuss. Some questions parents should consider are: What is your child’s life worth? Who do you want disarming a school shooter — someone with zero training related to that scenario or someone with extensive training? In short, who do you trust to protect your “lamb(s)” in school?
carolinajournal.com
NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate
New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
carolinajournal.com
Pedophile hunters, Golden Globes, and gas stove bans: outrageous stories of the week
Earlier this week, Winston-Salem released information about four men involved in a June 2022 fight at a Target store and about the warrants against them. Three of the men were part of a pedophile-hunting vigilante group known as “Dads Against Predators” (DAP), which poses as underage children to lure online pedophiles into the open. Once the person shows up, they (loudly) confront them, record the encounter, then put it on their Youtube channel.
