Highland’s Valenzuela, Lone Tree’s Swaink Win at Wrestling Duals
The Highland Huskies dropped a pair of wrestling duals last night, falling 37-16 to Mediapolis and 60-12 to Wapello. The night was a productive one for Highland senior Carlos Valenzuela. The 12th-ranked wrestler in Class 1A at 132 pounds pinned both of his opponents to improve to 27-1. Huskies junior Luke Guseman added to his state-ranked resume with a 16-3 major decision win at 120 lbs and moved to 15-5.
Golden Hawk Girls Send-Off Seniors With Win
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls wrestling wrapped up the home dual season Thursday and sent the fans in black-and-gold home happy with a win over Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Golden Hawks topped the Prairie Hawks by a 57-47 margin. Most Mid-Prairie grapplers got multiple matches on the night. Golden Hawk senior Mia Garvey went 2-0 with a fall over Erika Brokovich and a 7-3 victory against Claire Hynek. Garvey spoke after the meet about the two wins. “I think I liked the first one better because I actually pinned her. She tried to get underneath my arms a little and I threw my arm over top and grabbed on. Then she tried to pull her head out so I made it a little tighter and I popped my hips up and threw her under. In match two, I was going for a shot and she dropped her head a little bit, so I figured that if I took it and I tried to throw it again, maybe I could do it again. I did and I got the points that I needed to win. It feels pretty amazing. I had a lot of family here watching me. A lot of people that I’m really close to that came to watch and it just feels really great to show off!”
Golden Hawk Sharp Shooters Sizzle Saturday at Solon; Seale, Coblentz and Brenneman Take Titles
After nearly a month off, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams traveled to Solon Saturday for competition and brought back some individual hardware. The Golden Hawk high school shooters finished fifth of five teams with a 3037 score, Solon won their home tournament with a 3258. Grace Allred had the top girls score for Mid-Prairie, placing 14th of 60 with a 259, including six 10s. Caiden Sellers fired a 270 with ten 10s for the Golden Hawk boys, to place 19th of 99 high school boys.
Demon Wrestling Defeats Mt. Pleasant in Conference Dual
Washington Demon wrestling put up another strong showing in splitting a pair of duals on the road last night. Washington got the conference win over the host Mount Pleasant Panthers 54-27 before defeating Muscatine 40-39. Sophomore Nate Edmonds and freshman Caden Greiner each won a pair of bouts in the process, with Edmonds pinning both his opponents at 106 pounds and Greiner getting a pin and a 9-1 major decision at 126.
Sigourney Hoops Storms Past BGM
The Sigourney Savages picked up a pair of basketball wins over BGM Tuesday night. The Sigourney boys led 17-12 after one quarter and pushed that lead to 11 at halftime. The Savages stayed in front by double digits the rest of the way and won 67-52. Sophomore Isaac Bruns and senior Clay Morse teamed up for a dominant night in the post. Bruns had a double-double with 19 points, 19 rebounds and three blocked shots, while Morse had 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Cole and Kale Clarahan scored 11 points each and combined for six assists and four steals.
Lone Tree Leaps Past Columbus Hoops
The Lone Tree Lions and Columbus Wildcats met up for Southeast Iowa Super Conference basketball Tuesday night. Lone Tree took a 9-3 lead at the end of the first quarter in the girls’ game, but widening that margin to 26-12 at halftime would be what allowed the Lions to pull away for good in a 52-33 victory.
Highland Girls’ Hoops Puts Away Pekin
The Highland Huskies split a doubleheader Monday evening, with the Husky girls rallying in the second half to defeat conference rival Pekin 43-41. Highland led a low-scoring first quarter 5-1, but Pekin flipped the game on its head and would lead 19-12 at halftime. The Huskies got the deficit down to two points heading into the final period and outscored the Panthers 18-14 in the highest-scoring quarter of the night to secure the victory.
Hillcrest and Highland Split Double Dip in Kalona Tuesday
A Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader was split right down the middle Tuesday in Kalona when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens hosted the Highland Huskies. In a broadcast heard live on AM and FM KCII, the Raven boys completed a season sweep of the Huskies by a 67-13 score. An early Raven run of 22-0 spanned the entire first quarter and Hillcrest followed that with a 13-2 sprint in the second to take a 35-2 lead into the locker room. With a running clock in the second half, Hillcrest would outscore the Huskies 32-11 the rest of the way.
Road Warriors! WACO Sweeps Ravens in Kalona
The WACO Warrior boys and girls basketball teams continued their terrific campaigns Thursday with a pair of road wins over the Hillcrest Academy Ravens at Hillcrest Union in Kalona. The WACO girls were a 66-36 winner. The Warriors won each of the first two periods by matching 18-8 scores to take a 36-16 lead into half. WACO continued to extend their lead after break, outscoring the Ravens 30-20 after intermission. After the game, WACO head coach Lisa Graber talked about the keys to victory and individual standouts. “We feel comfortable with whoever gets the rebound to turn and push the ball up the floor, and we have people capable of running the floor. If we make those connections, I think those are nice scenarios where we can get some easy buckets. (Ellah Kissell) is really athletic and she did a really nice job tonight just finishing. She didn’t have a three, she can do that too, but, tonight one of our goals was that we weren’t going to live and die by the three point line. We were going to run the floor. We have to keep pushing ourselves that way, and then finishing at the bucket. Grace (Coble) I know had some of those and then Katie (Leichty). They just run the floor and play well together there. We just wanted to see if we could accomplish those things and I think we could see that in the scoring category.”
Warriors and Ravens Set For Doubleheader Thursday
It’s a Southeast Iowa Superconference boy/girl hoops doubleheader tonight when the WACO Warriors travel to Kalona to meet the Hillcrest Academy Ravens. The WACO girls are 10-2 overall, 7-1 in the Superconference after pounding New London Monday in Wayland 70-39. On the season, the Warriors are scoring 54 points per game and giving up 32, shooting 43% from the floor, 17% from three and 59% at the line with 28 boards, eight assists, nine steals and 10 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Ellah Kissell at 22 points, third in 1A, seven boards, three steals and two assists per night. Grace Coble is also averaging double figures at 10 per game.
Keokuk Hosts Washington Hoops on KCII
The Washington Demons look to stay on track in Southeast Conference basketball when they travel to Keokuk tonight for a doubleheader you can hear on KCII. Despite starting the season 6-4, the Washington girls have dropped three of their last five games. While freshmen guards Adalyn Long and Leighton Messinger try to keep up their early-season scoring pace, senior forward Alex Murphy continues to excel down low by averaging almost 11 points and nine rebounds per game. Washington will try to get their first win over Keokuk since 2014 and take down a Chiefs squad that is 6-5 overall but has just lost once in conference play.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH BRITTNEY TILLER
On today’s program, we’re talking with Brittney Tiller, a Naturalist for Jefferson County Conservation, about their year in review, and a look ahead to 2023.
Kerm Shettler
Funeral service for 78-year-old Kerm Shettler of Sigourney will be at 10:30a.m. Monday, January 16th at Be the Light Ministry in Sigourney. Burial with military rites will be at East Cemetery in Sigourney. Visitation will be from 3-6p.m. Sunday, January 15th at the church. A memorial fund has been established. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Sigourney is caring for Kerm and his family.
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Staats
Celebration of life services for 42-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” A. Staats of Columbus Junction will be Tuesday, January 17th at 10:30a.m. at Marion Avenue Baptist Church in Washington. Calling hours will begin Monday, January 16th at 2p.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. Monday. Interment will take place at the Wapello Cemetery. Memorials have been established for Domestic Abuse Prevention through Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH CODY FLIETNER
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Cody Flietner, Community Relations Coordinator for Addington Place in Mt. Pleasant, about their current and upcoming events this month.
Washington School Board on Principal Interviews
The Washington Community School Board met Wednesday in regular session. On the agenda was the Superintendent’s Report. Part of Superintendent Stone’s report was an update on the process of Principal interviews for the middle school. He speaks about the process of the interviews and who is involved, “We actually had two nights of interviews, and just so you guys know our interview process. They come in for a three hour shot they interview. I have four parents on a committee. Six staff members on one committee and then the administrators sit on another committee. Then I have our secretaries give them a tour of the building and then a tour all the district.” Lincoln Elementary Principal interviews are scheduled for Thursday, and the High School Principal position closed on the 13th. The candidates that applied will be vetted, with interviews to be scheduled in the coming weeks.
Boil Order In Effect For Part of Columbus Junction
The City of Columbus Junction experienced a water main break Thursday. Water was temporarily shut off while the main was repaired. Due to the incident, residents in Columbus Junction located north of the water tower or Gamble Street are under a boil advisory until further notice. Water tests are being done to ensure that the water is safe to consume. Residents living south of Gamble Street are not part of the advisory.
KCII Christmas Cash Call Winner Announced
Out of hundreds of phone calls and dozens of KCII Christmas Cash Call prize winners, one listener has received an extra special belated stocking stuffer. Dwight Britton of Columbus Junction was chosen as the $1000 grand prize winner. He had won $60 during an on-air call on November 28th.”Oh my goodness, I’m tickled to death. Yeah thank you, I thank the radio station and everybody that was involved with this. Yeah, I appreciate it. I’ll have to give it to my wife, she’ll probably give it to the grandkids.” KCII gave away $2000 live on the air to lucky listeners before Christmas. Our next on-air giveaway, Radio Active Bingo, starts Monday, January 16th. The one to count on for great giveaways is AM and FM KCII.
Ellen M. Van Dyk
A memorial service for 77-year-old Ellen M. Van Dyk of Kalona will be Saturday, January 21st at 11a.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. Family will greet friends from 10:30-11a.m. prior to the service.
Washington County Pork Producers Seeking Royalty Contestants
The Washington County Pork Producers are seeking contestants for the 2023 Royalty. Female students in their junior or senior year of high school can compete for Washington County Pork Queen, while any junior or senior can apply to become the Pork Youth Ambassador. Entry forms are due by Wednesday, February 1.
