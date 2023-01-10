The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls wrestling wrapped up the home dual season Thursday and sent the fans in black-and-gold home happy with a win over Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Golden Hawks topped the Prairie Hawks by a 57-47 margin. Most Mid-Prairie grapplers got multiple matches on the night. Golden Hawk senior Mia Garvey went 2-0 with a fall over Erika Brokovich and a 7-3 victory against Claire Hynek. Garvey spoke after the meet about the two wins. “I think I liked the first one better because I actually pinned her. She tried to get underneath my arms a little and I threw my arm over top and grabbed on. Then she tried to pull her head out so I made it a little tighter and I popped my hips up and threw her under. In match two, I was going for a shot and she dropped her head a little bit, so I figured that if I took it and I tried to throw it again, maybe I could do it again. I did and I got the points that I needed to win. It feels pretty amazing. I had a lot of family here watching me. A lot of people that I’m really close to that came to watch and it just feels really great to show off!”

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO