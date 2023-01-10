The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys basketball team scored a rivalry win Tuesday over Iowa City Regina at Xtream Arena in Coralville 58-52. Just 24 hours after a hard fought loss to rival Williamsburg, the Golden Hawks were in for a grind again Tuesday against another rival, as the contest was played in a tight window. Despite a 7-0 early Mid-Prairie run, Regina was on top by one after the first and Mid-Prairie held a slim 27-26 advantage at the half. Even with a deeper rotation, it looked like tired legs might have caught the Hawks in the third as the Regals opened up a six point advantage. The Golden Hawks didn’t waiver, cutting the deficit to one going to the final period. In the fourth, Mid-Prairie sealed the deal with a 15-8 run over the game’s final six minutes. After the win, Golden Hawk senior Alex Bean joined KCII Sports to talk about his breakout day and the team’s effort. “Attacking the rim was working for us. We only shot six free throws on Monday so we talked about being more aggressive. We needed to finish strong, score through contact and get to the free throw line. Playing with a ton of effort, going to the rim, getting easy layups. Toward the end we just locked in and did all the little things right and that’s what helped us win. We like to play fast and we sped them up which helped us. We forced turnovers and then pushed it in transition to get easy layups. The last few nights the younger guys have really stepped up, they’re starting to learn. They’re doing pretty well.”

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO