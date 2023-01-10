Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawk Girls Send-Off Seniors With Win
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls wrestling wrapped up the home dual season Thursday and sent the fans in black-and-gold home happy with a win over Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Golden Hawks topped the Prairie Hawks by a 57-47 margin. Most Mid-Prairie grapplers got multiple matches on the night. Golden Hawk senior Mia Garvey went 2-0 with a fall over Erika Brokovich and a 7-3 victory against Claire Hynek. Garvey spoke after the meet about the two wins. “I think I liked the first one better because I actually pinned her. She tried to get underneath my arms a little and I threw my arm over top and grabbed on. Then she tried to pull her head out so I made it a little tighter and I popped my hips up and threw her under. In match two, I was going for a shot and she dropped her head a little bit, so I figured that if I took it and I tried to throw it again, maybe I could do it again. I did and I got the points that I needed to win. It feels pretty amazing. I had a lot of family here watching me. A lot of people that I’m really close to that came to watch and it just feels really great to show off!”
kciiradio.com
Highland’s Valenzuela, Lone Tree’s Swaink Win at Wrestling Duals
The Highland Huskies dropped a pair of wrestling duals last night, falling 37-16 to Mediapolis and 60-12 to Wapello. The night was a productive one for Highland senior Carlos Valenzuela. The 12th-ranked wrestler in Class 1A at 132 pounds pinned both of his opponents to improve to 27-1. Huskies junior Luke Guseman added to his state-ranked resume with a 16-3 major decision win at 120 lbs and moved to 15-5.
kciiradio.com
Demon Wrestling Defeats Mt. Pleasant in Conference Dual
Washington Demon wrestling put up another strong showing in splitting a pair of duals on the road last night. Washington got the conference win over the host Mount Pleasant Panthers 54-27 before defeating Muscatine 40-39. Sophomore Nate Edmonds and freshman Caden Greiner each won a pair of bouts in the process, with Edmonds pinning both his opponents at 106 pounds and Greiner getting a pin and a 9-1 major decision at 126.
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawk Sharp Shooters Sizzle Saturday at Solon; Seale, Coblentz and Brenneman Take Titles
After nearly a month off, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams traveled to Solon Saturday for competition and brought back some individual hardware. The Golden Hawk high school shooters finished fifth of five teams with a 3037 score, Solon won their home tournament with a 3258. Grace Allred had the top girls score for Mid-Prairie, placing 14th of 60 with a 259, including six 10s. Caiden Sellers fired a 270 with ten 10s for the Golden Hawk boys, to place 19th of 99 high school boys.
kciiradio.com
Warriors and Ravens Set For Doubleheader Thursday
It’s a Southeast Iowa Superconference boy/girl hoops doubleheader tonight when the WACO Warriors travel to Kalona to meet the Hillcrest Academy Ravens. The WACO girls are 10-2 overall, 7-1 in the Superconference after pounding New London Monday in Wayland 70-39. On the season, the Warriors are scoring 54 points per game and giving up 32, shooting 43% from the floor, 17% from three and 59% at the line with 28 boards, eight assists, nine steals and 10 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Ellah Kissell at 22 points, third in 1A, seven boards, three steals and two assists per night. Grace Coble is also averaging double figures at 10 per game.
kciiradio.com
Sigourney Hoops Storms Past BGM
The Sigourney Savages picked up a pair of basketball wins over BGM Tuesday night. The Sigourney boys led 17-12 after one quarter and pushed that lead to 11 at halftime. The Savages stayed in front by double digits the rest of the way and won 67-52. Sophomore Isaac Bruns and senior Clay Morse teamed up for a dominant night in the post. Bruns had a double-double with 19 points, 19 rebounds and three blocked shots, while Morse had 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Cole and Kale Clarahan scored 11 points each and combined for six assists and four steals.
kciiradio.com
WMU Girls Defeat Ranked Mediapolis on the Road
The Winfield-Mount Union girls’ basketball team scored one of their biggest wins of the season as part of a doubleheader at Mediapolis Monday night. WMU, the 11th-ranked team in Class 1A, trailed number-13 Mediapolis by two at the end of the first quarter, but the Wolves flipped the script and led 23-21 at halftime. Winfield-Mount Union stretched the lead to seven going into the final quarter before closing the game on a 16-7 run to remain undefeated this season.
kciiradio.com
Keota Hoops Corralled by North Mahaska
The Keota Eagles ended up on the wrong side of things in a pair of home basketball games Tuesday night against North Mahaska. The Keota girls hung tough and only trailed by a point at the end of the first quarter. But 12th-ranked North Mahaska used a 19-5 run to lead 26-11 at halftime and never looked back, claiming a 55-27 victory. The Eagles only hit a third of their shots and were paced in scoring by sophomore Grace Conger’s eight points as they fall to 4-5 in the South Iowa Cedar League and 4-9 overall.
kiwaradio.com
Latest Iowa Girls Basketball Poll Out
3 North Linn 11-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 9-1 4 Dropped Out: West Monona (10), West Burlington (12), Mediapolis (13) Dropped Out: Winterset (12) Dropped Out: Waukee Northwest (9)
kciiradio.com
Hawks Close Deal Against Regals at Xtream Arena
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys basketball team scored a rivalry win Tuesday over Iowa City Regina at Xtream Arena in Coralville 58-52. Just 24 hours after a hard fought loss to rival Williamsburg, the Golden Hawks were in for a grind again Tuesday against another rival, as the contest was played in a tight window. Despite a 7-0 early Mid-Prairie run, Regina was on top by one after the first and Mid-Prairie held a slim 27-26 advantage at the half. Even with a deeper rotation, it looked like tired legs might have caught the Hawks in the third as the Regals opened up a six point advantage. The Golden Hawks didn’t waiver, cutting the deficit to one going to the final period. In the fourth, Mid-Prairie sealed the deal with a 15-8 run over the game’s final six minutes. After the win, Golden Hawk senior Alex Bean joined KCII Sports to talk about his breakout day and the team’s effort. “Attacking the rim was working for us. We only shot six free throws on Monday so we talked about being more aggressive. We needed to finish strong, score through contact and get to the free throw line. Playing with a ton of effort, going to the rim, getting easy layups. Toward the end we just locked in and did all the little things right and that’s what helped us win. We like to play fast and we sped them up which helped us. We forced turnovers and then pushed it in transition to get easy layups. The last few nights the younger guys have really stepped up, they’re starting to learn. They’re doing pretty well.”
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa City store begins selling hilarious Caitlin Clark themed shirt after questionable technical foul
Caitlin Clark picked up a questionable technical foul call recently after letting an expletive slip during the Northwestern game. A store in Iowa City took advantage of the opportunity and thought of an interesting way to sell some Iowa hoops shirts. RAYGUN sells clothing and home goods with multiple stores...
kciiradio.com
Keokuk Hosts Washington Hoops on KCII
The Washington Demons look to stay on track in Southeast Conference basketball when they travel to Keokuk tonight for a doubleheader you can hear on KCII. Despite starting the season 6-4, the Washington girls have dropped three of their last five games. While freshmen guards Adalyn Long and Leighton Messinger try to keep up their early-season scoring pace, senior forward Alex Murphy continues to excel down low by averaging almost 11 points and nine rebounds per game. Washington will try to get their first win over Keokuk since 2014 and take down a Chiefs squad that is 6-5 overall but has just lost once in conference play.
kciiradio.com
Hillcrest and Highland Split Double Dip in Kalona Tuesday
A Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader was split right down the middle Tuesday in Kalona when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens hosted the Highland Huskies. In a broadcast heard live on AM and FM KCII, the Raven boys completed a season sweep of the Huskies by a 67-13 score. An early Raven run of 22-0 spanned the entire first quarter and Hillcrest followed that with a 13-2 sprint in the second to take a 35-2 lead into the locker room. With a running clock in the second half, Hillcrest would outscore the Huskies 32-11 the rest of the way.
‘Those are the players I love to play with’: Hannah Stuelke makes big impact off Hawkeyes’ bench
Iowa freshman forward Hannah Stuelke has made her impact sparingly this season thus far, averaging just 6.5 points per contest in limited minutes. But when she got her opportunity off the bench in Wednesday night’s 93-64 win over Northwestern, she dominated the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes’ reserve wing scored a career-high 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting […]
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan
Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Murray updates recovery plans after beating Michigan, thanks Iowa fans for support at home
Kris Murray may have been feeling pretty sore after how long he played against Michigan on Thursday. Murray updated what he’s going to do to recover at the post game presser. Iowa battled all night long and earned a 93-84 overtime win over the Wolverines. Murray played 45 minutes...
KCRG.com
Hawkeye football player Jermelle Lewis earns his degree 18 years later
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jermelle Lewis’ 141-scrimmage-yard, two touchdown gashing of Michigan back in 2002 will always be one of the biggest days in Jermelle Lewis’ life. He had another life-changing day this winter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, when he graduated from the University of Iowa 18 years...
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort puts Iowa City on his back, carries Hawkeyes to 93-84 win over Michigan
Michigan's three-point barrage put them out in front, but sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort put his city on his back as he carried the Hawkeyes to a 93-84 win over Michigan. Let's dive into some of the first impressions. -- Jett Howard was off and running for the Michigan Wolverines....
Monticello Express
» The 'Lisbon Leadfoot;' Late driver's career spanned 30 years, many titles
Bill Beckman waves the checkered flag after a 1971 victory in Davenport. (Photos courtesy of Kyle Ealy, Midwest Racing Archives)
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs Michigan: At a glance
Just like that, the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) are off the mat after winning a pair of games last week. Ahead of them, a three-game homestand which kicks off tomorrow night with the Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1). In a way, these are the two most enigmatic teams in the conference facing off.
Comments / 0