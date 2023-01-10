ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Devils Roll Through Jeff County

The Greeneville Sun
DANDRIDGE — Chloe Marsh scored 16 points to lead three Greeneville Lady Devils in double figures en route to a 56-44 win at Jefferson County on Monday.

Greeneville, now 12-5, also got 12 points from Lauren Bailey and 10 from Anna Shaw. Tambryn Ellenburg added nine points on three 3-pointers, Lindy Carter sank a 3-pointer and finished with seven points, and Kyla Jobe chipped in two points.

Greeneville led 11-4 after one quarter and 19-12 at halftime.

The Lady Devils erupted for 22 points in the third quarter to surge to a 41-20 lead going to the fourth.

Marsh scored six points in the third. Carter scored five, including her 3-pointer, and Ellenburg knocked down her 3 in the period. Bailey had four points in the quarter, while Jobe and Shaw each had two.

Greeneville hit 18 of 24 free throws, including eight of 10 in the fourth quarter. Shaw hit six of eight in the final period.

Greeneville plays at Cherokee on Tuesday.

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

