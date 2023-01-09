Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Stock
Buying United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock currently offers investors an opportunity to get a 3.5% dividend yield with the promise of increased dividends for many years. As a result, it's an excellent option for passive income-seeking investors, not least because the company is demonstrating its ability to increase its long-term profitability, meaning its ability to raise dividends should increase. Here's why UPS is an outstanding stock to buy for 2023.
NASDAQ
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Wabash (WNC) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
NASDAQ
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
NASDAQ
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
NASDAQ
Encore Wire (WIRE) Stock Moves 0.4%: What You Should Know
Encore Wire (WIRE) closed the most recent trading day at $149.31, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This move traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the copper wire maker...
msn.com
Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite
(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
NASDAQ
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Moves 0.4%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $583.84, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and...
NASDAQ
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cheniere Energy (LNG) closed at $156.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company...
NASDAQ
American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $94.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $16.99, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Barclays (BCS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Barclays (BCS) closed at $8.96, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial...
NASDAQ
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed the most recent trading day at $15.71, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $6.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode
Owning growth stocks in a bear market can be painful; fearful investors often flee to safety, and growth stocks, typically less proven or sometimes unprofitable, can become very unpopular on Wall Street. But the whims of the market don't necessarily mean that a stock can't be a good investment; growth stocks with solid fundamentals can roar back during the next bull market, generating tremendous investment returns.
NASDAQ
Stag Industrial (STAG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Stag Industrial (STAG) closed the most recent trading day at $34.99, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment...
NASDAQ
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
Comments / 0