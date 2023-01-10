ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Top 10 Valley Events in January and February 2023

2 February 6-12 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Decisions, decisions…The Super Bowl and “The Greatest Show on Grass” are both in Phoenix on the same day this year. So, will you choose Rihanna or cheer on your favorite PGA golfer from the famous 16th hole? Visit website for tee times and ticket prices. Tournament Players Club, 17020 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, wmphoenixopen.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed

Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Happy Hour Spots: Half-off appetizers and some great burgers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Great food doesn’t have to be expensive, and there are plenty of spots around the Valley where you can save some dough during happy hour. You might not even have known some of these places existed ... until now. Check out a couple of new additions to our list of notable happy hour spots.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

What happened to the Scottsdale Fashion Square 'rioters'?

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired in 2020. The destructive riots at Scottsdale Fashion Square that took place in the aftermath of George Floyd's death dominated the news cycle for days. It began as a protest march on May 30, 2020 in downtown Scottsdale that then...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth

7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Adventure Guide to the West

From the Pacific Ocean to the Sonoran Desert, there are experiences aplenty in the wild and wonderful West. If you’re looking for a break from the desert, head to Oceanside, San Diego’s North Shore! This past-meets-present destination of discovery pairs offbeat experiences with that quintessential laid-back beach vibe. Home to legendary icons of surf, the California Surf Museum (surfmuseum.org) will teach you the history of hanging ten with a collection of vintage surfboards and exhibits on the most prominent surfers. Then it’s time to hit the waves yourself! Book a lesson with a local surf pro (visitoceanside.org/surfing-in-oceanside-california) and experience the thrill of Oceanside’s coastline in action.
OCEANSIDE, CA
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In Phoenix, Arizona: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay Per Travel Experts

Arizona is known for its beautiful deserts, canyons, and rich history. Most commonly, tourists are drawn to the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Tucson, and Phoenix. Glendale, in greater Phoenix, is the site of State Farm Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals play and the NCAA’s annual Fiesta Bowl for college football is played. It’s also the site 2023 Super Bowl, just as it was in 2008 and 2015. Whether you’re looking to plan your visit to see some NFL action or enjoy the spectacular sights of one of Arizona’s most popular cities, there’s a lot of choices to make, especially regarding hotels. So we turned to travel experts to find out which hotels in Phoenix are considered the best of the best.
PHOENIX, AZ
inbusinessphx.com

Famed Mexican-Food Restaurant Opens First West Valley Location

To introduce even more Valley residents and visitors to its award-winning flour tortillas and authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine, Carolina’s Mexican Food will celebrate the grand opening of its first Glendale location on Tuesday, January 10. The sixth restaurant in the popular chain founded by Carolina and Manuel Valenzuela in 1968 – and proudly operated by their grandchildren today – is located on the northwestern corner of 59th Avenue and Greenway Road, at 5920 West Greenway Road.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ

