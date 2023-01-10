Read full article on original website
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
phoenixmag.com
Top 10 Valley Events in January and February 2023
2 February 6-12 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Decisions, decisions…The Super Bowl and “The Greatest Show on Grass” are both in Phoenix on the same day this year. So, will you choose Rihanna or cheer on your favorite PGA golfer from the famous 16th hole? Visit website for tee times and ticket prices. Tournament Players Club, 17020 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, wmphoenixopen.com.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to Open Two New Locations
Peoria and Mesa outposts of the chicken chain will join the area's existing 29 restaurants and counting.
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed
Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
Phoenix New Times
Moving Out: Two Farmers' Market Favorites Will No Longer Set Up Their Stands
After waking up early and making your way to the farmers' market, one of the great rewards is a freshly baked breakfast. Standing in line, making your selection between bagels and pastries, and taking that first bite as you add a few more to your basket or tote bag to take home is a weekend ritual.
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Half-off appetizers and some great burgers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Great food doesn’t have to be expensive, and there are plenty of spots around the Valley where you can save some dough during happy hour. You might not even have known some of these places existed ... until now. Check out a couple of new additions to our list of notable happy hour spots.
fox10phoenix.com
Jackpot fever: Scottsdale store has historical ties to the lottery
As the Mega Millions jackpot grows past a billion dollars, more people are buying lottery tickets in hopes of getting that big jackpot. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more on a store in Scottsdale that has a historical tie to the lottery.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: These Local Bakeries Make the Best Bread, Pastries, and Doughnuts in the Valley
Baking is such a unique blend of art and science. But when bakers really get it right, another element joins the mix, bringing the category into the realm of magic. Throughout metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have multiple baking magicians bringing the most perfect pastries, bread, and doughnuts to life. These are the Valley's best bakeries.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
These closings are part of the company's latest round of layoffs.
phoenixmag.com
Hike of the Week: Pyrite Trail in Buckeye
ELEVATION: 1,500 – 2,200 feet. From Interstate 10 in Buckeye, take the Watson Road exit 117 and go 2 miles north to the park. Roads are paved.
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February
Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant to open its first Arizona storefront in February. The location will open in Gilbert and is now hiring.
12news.com
What happened to the Scottsdale Fashion Square 'rioters'?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired in 2020. The destructive riots at Scottsdale Fashion Square that took place in the aftermath of George Floyd's death dominated the news cycle for days. It began as a protest march on May 30, 2020 in downtown Scottsdale that then...
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in Scottsdale
Short-term home and vacation home rental owners now have to register their Scottsdale, Arizona, rentals with the city government for $250/yr per property. The owners must receive a license to be able to do these short-term rentals, even ahead of the Feb. 12, 2023, Super Bowl event in Glendale, AZ.
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $2.6 Million, This Elegant Historic Custom Home in Phoenix Arizona Is Fully Upgraded With Beauty Radiating Classic Santa Barbara Warmth
7205 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona blends both comfort and luxury where classic meets modern, close to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. This Home in Phoenix offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,811 square feet of living space. To know more about 7205 N 3rd St, please contact Michelle Hodges (Phone: 480 287 5200) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
ABC 15 News
Man hit, killed by public bus along Scottsdale Road Tuesday night
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say a man was hit and killed by a public bus Tuesday evening. The incident occurred on Scottsdale Road near Thunderbird Road around 7:30 p.m. Police say a man, identified as 52-year-old Jamie D. Slocum, was in the roadway when he was struck by...
Açaí Bowl Franchise Opens Up First Location In Scottsdale
Nautical Bowls serves up unique superfood bowls
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman. The man who shot a Scottsdale officer serving a warrant in Phoenix was a suspect in the rape of a 70-year-old woman. Anthem man waiting over a year for back surgery bill to be paid. Updated: 22...
phoenixmag.com
Adventure Guide to the West
From the Pacific Ocean to the Sonoran Desert, there are experiences aplenty in the wild and wonderful West. If you’re looking for a break from the desert, head to Oceanside, San Diego’s North Shore! This past-meets-present destination of discovery pairs offbeat experiences with that quintessential laid-back beach vibe. Home to legendary icons of surf, the California Surf Museum (surfmuseum.org) will teach you the history of hanging ten with a collection of vintage surfboards and exhibits on the most prominent surfers. Then it’s time to hit the waves yourself! Book a lesson with a local surf pro (visitoceanside.org/surfing-in-oceanside-california) and experience the thrill of Oceanside’s coastline in action.
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Phoenix, Arizona: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay Per Travel Experts
Arizona is known for its beautiful deserts, canyons, and rich history. Most commonly, tourists are drawn to the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Tucson, and Phoenix. Glendale, in greater Phoenix, is the site of State Farm Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals play and the NCAA’s annual Fiesta Bowl for college football is played. It’s also the site 2023 Super Bowl, just as it was in 2008 and 2015. Whether you’re looking to plan your visit to see some NFL action or enjoy the spectacular sights of one of Arizona’s most popular cities, there’s a lot of choices to make, especially regarding hotels. So we turned to travel experts to find out which hotels in Phoenix are considered the best of the best.
inbusinessphx.com
Famed Mexican-Food Restaurant Opens First West Valley Location
To introduce even more Valley residents and visitors to its award-winning flour tortillas and authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine, Carolina’s Mexican Food will celebrate the grand opening of its first Glendale location on Tuesday, January 10. The sixth restaurant in the popular chain founded by Carolina and Manuel Valenzuela in 1968 – and proudly operated by their grandchildren today – is located on the northwestern corner of 59th Avenue and Greenway Road, at 5920 West Greenway Road.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
