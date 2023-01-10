What roads will be closed for Polis’ inauguration Tuesday?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Happening Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis will be sworn in as governor for his second term .

This is the official swearing-in ceremony for Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Treasurer Dave Young. The ceremony is open to the public which means there will also be some road closures around the Capitol.

The ceremony will be open to the public at 9 a.m. for those wishing to attend the swearing-in. Public viewing can be accessed on Lincoln Street between Colfax Avenue and 14th Street. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Road Closures

Several streets around the Capitol are closed from early Tuesday morning until after the event concludes:

Lincoln Street will be closed from 13th to Colfax Avenue

Sherman Street will be closed between 13th and 14th Streets

Grant Street will have lane closures from 14th to Colfax

14th Street will be closed from Broadway to Grant Street

Sneaker Ball for All

Polis is also holding a celebration known as the Sneaker Ball for All. The event will have live entertainment and fun activities, with musical guests Belinda Carlisle, Carly Rae Jepsen and They Might Be Giants.

The Sneaker Ball for All will be at the Mission Ballroom, located at 4242 Wynkoop St. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7:30 p.m. Visit Polis’ website to get tickets .

When elected in 2018, Polis was the first openly gay Governor elected in Colorado . In 2022, he won again by a comfortable margin.

The governor said he hoped to continue the work he has been doing for the last four years.

Polis’ first term took place in a time of rapid change for Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic struck halfway through and the effects intensified already high costs of living in the state.

Colorado now ranks among the least affordable home markets in the nation both for rent and ownership. Meanwhile, the state’s population exploded.

Polis’ administration pointed to some of its successes, including free kindergarten, focusing on transitioning Colorado to 100% renewable energy and cutting taxes.

Some say Polis’ victory will solidify Colorado’s growing reputation as firmly blue in its state-level leadership as there has not been a Republican governor in Colorado in more than a decade.

