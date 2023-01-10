ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 2 – January 8, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,467 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 23-1198. On January 6, 2023, Deputy Strong responded to the 12200 block of Bandera Lane in Lusby,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Suspect arrested in Georgia in connection with MTA bus driver's killing

Baltimore police said a man wanted in connection with the October killing of a bus driver was arrested in Georgia. Video above: BPD names suspect, subject of peace order in bus driver's killing (October 2022) Leon Hill was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said. He is being charged with first-degree...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child

WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Home Invasion In Great Mills Under Investigation

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 1:26 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills for the reported burglary. Preliminary investigation determined that two black male suspects entered a residence, armed with a firearm.
GREAT MILLS, MD
fredericksburg.today

Shots fired during child exchange in Stafford

A Maryland man is charged with shooting shooting at his child’s mother during a child custody exchange Sunday in Stafford faces attempted murder and other charges. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Sunday night in Windsor Circle and Federal Drive in the Argyle Heights subdivision in southern Stafford. Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says 28-year-old Almon Wheeler of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday in King George.
STAFFORD, VA
WUSA9

Police: Son stabs stepfather to death in Fairfax Co.

MCLEAN, Va. — Homicide detectives continue to investigate after a man was found stabbed to death in McLean, Virginia, late Tuesday night. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Colonial Road near Kings Manor Park in McLean just after 11 p.m.
MCLEAN, VA
Bay Net

Detectives Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Sneades Ace Home Center

LUSBY, Md. – On Monday, January 9, 2023, DFC Anderson responded to the Sneades Ace Home Center located at 11861 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby for the reported theft. Investigation revealed the suspect pictured stole merchandise and fled the store without making payment. Anyone with information in regards to...
LUSBY, MD
Nottingham MD

Police: Fatal hit-and-run victim struck by two vehicles in Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, MD—Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month in Anne Arundel County. At just before 2 a.m. on December 28, 2022, troopers with the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, is now believed to have been struck by two vehicles: a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 and a silver 2007-2013 Nissan Altima or Maxima (stock photos of the suspect vehicles pictured above). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy