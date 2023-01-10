Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff's Corporal Facing Misconduct Allegations For Incident With Woman in Calvert County
The Maryland State Prosecutor announced that a Calvert County Sheriff's Deputy has been charged with misconduct for allegedly having sex with a woman who called for police assistance. Calvert County Sheriff Cpl. James Wahlgren, 53, of Port Republic has been charged by criminal information with both misconduct in office and...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 2 – January 8, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,467 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 23-1198. On January 6, 2023, Deputy Strong responded to the 12200 block of Bandera Lane in Lusby,...
Teen arrested in Prince George's Co. for being in possession of stolen car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday for being in possession of a stolen car. Police say the teen suspect is from the Landover, Maryland area. On Tuesday, Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) detectives saw a car recently reported stolen out...
Wbaltv.com
Suspect arrested in Georgia in connection with MTA bus driver's killing
Baltimore police said a man wanted in connection with the October killing of a bus driver was arrested in Georgia. Video above: BPD names suspect, subject of peace order in bus driver's killing (October 2022) Leon Hill was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said. He is being charged with first-degree...
13-year-old along with 2 other minors arrested for stealing cars in Charles Co.
Patrol officers in Charles County recover three stolen cars and apprehend four suspects, all of whom were minors.
Bay Net
Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child
WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. teen arrested after using USB charging cord to steal car, police say
CLINTON, Md. — A 17-year-old boy from the Landover area was arrested after the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said he was in possession of a stolen Kia car, which they say he managed to commandeer by using a USB charging cord. Police Tuesday observed a car recently reported...
Bay Net
Home Invasion In Great Mills Under Investigation
GREAT MILLS, Md. – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 1:26 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills for the reported burglary. Preliminary investigation determined that two black male suspects entered a residence, armed with a firearm.
Bay Net
Patrol Officers Recover Three Stolen Cars And Apprehend Four Suspects
PORT TOBACCO, Md – On January 8 at 4:12 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Shirley Boulevard in Port Tobacco for the report of a motor vehicle theft which had just occurred. Sgt. T. Yates was near Shirley Boulevard at the time of the call and upon...
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired during child exchange in Stafford
A Maryland man is charged with shooting shooting at his child’s mother during a child custody exchange Sunday in Stafford faces attempted murder and other charges. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Sunday night in Windsor Circle and Federal Drive in the Argyle Heights subdivision in southern Stafford. Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says 28-year-old Almon Wheeler of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday in King George.
Police: Son stabs stepfather to death in Fairfax Co.
MCLEAN, Va. — Homicide detectives continue to investigate after a man was found stabbed to death in McLean, Virginia, late Tuesday night. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Colonial Road near Kings Manor Park in McLean just after 11 p.m.
MPD Chief Slams Social Media, 'Misinformation' Surrounding Karon Blake Death Investigation
An impassioned Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III took shots at “misinformation swirling around” the case of 13-year-old Karon Blake, who was killed by a gunman who reportedly thought he was breaking into cars in Washington, DC. Blake was shot by an unnamed resident shortly before 4 a.m....
Wbaltv.com
Student seriously injured in assault at Lansdowne High School, another in custody
LANSDOWNE, Md. — A student was seriously injured in an assault Tuesday afternoon at Lansdowne High School and another student is in custody. County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said a student notified the school resource officer around 1 p.m. of a first-degree assault. The SRO and a supervisor rendered...
Bay Net
Detectives Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Sneades Ace Home Center
LUSBY, Md. – On Monday, January 9, 2023, DFC Anderson responded to the Sneades Ace Home Center located at 11861 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby for the reported theft. Investigation revealed the suspect pictured stole merchandise and fled the store without making payment. Anyone with information in regards to...
Nottingham MD
Police: Fatal hit-and-run victim struck by two vehicles in Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, MD—Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month in Anne Arundel County. At just before 2 a.m. on December 28, 2022, troopers with the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, is now believed to have been struck by two vehicles: a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 and a silver 2007-2013 Nissan Altima or Maxima (stock photos of the suspect vehicles pictured above). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two juveniles killed in crash in Fairfax
Two juveniles are dead and one person has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfax County.
'Idiot With A Gun' Shoots Children Coming Home From School On DC Metrobus, Police Say
Two children coming home from elementary school on Wednesday afternoon were among three shot by “an idiot with a gun” coming off a Washington DC Metrobus, officials announced. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said that at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a fight started inside a...
Hitman Nicknamed 'Glock' Gets 35 Years In Maryland Murder-For-Hire Plot: Feds
A Baltimore criminal with a fitting nickname will spend decades behind bars for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of a man believed to be working with law enforcement. Daquante “Glock" Thomas, 20, of Baltimore, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by...
Rifle-Wielding Armored Truck Robbers Wanted For Prince George's County Robbery: Police
New information is being released after two gun-toting men used heavy artillery to rob an ATM and Brinks truck driver on Monday, Jan. 9 in Hyattsville.Members of the Hyattsville Police Department were called to investigate a reported armed robbery of a Brinks armored truck at Truist Bank in th…
Replica gun confiscated from 7-year-old at William B. Wade Elementary School
The Charles County Sheriff's Office confiscated a replica firearm from a 7-year-old at William B. Wade Elementary School Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0