NBC New York

Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky

Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

State Trooper Hospitalized After Opioid Exposure During Driver Overdose on Long Island

A New York State Trooper had to be hospitalized after getting exposed to opioids while responding to a driver overdosing while on a Long Island highway, according to police. The strange incident began just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead, the state police said. Troopers were responding to reports of an erratic driver heading south, and found the vehicle crashed minutes later.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NBC New York

9-Year-Old Girl Dies in NYC House Fire

A 9-year-old girl lost her life in a Brooklyn house fire early Friday -- a tragedy that has the neighborhood reeling. Firefighters responding to a 5:30 a.m. call about the blaze at the three-story building on Howard Avenue in Brownsville found the injured child on the top floor, which appeared to sustain the worst damage.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

New Casino May Be Coming to Long Island, But Some Aren't Happy About the Proposed Site

It's a big gamble that could pay off for the future of Long Island: A plan is in the works to build a casino in Nassau County. There is a lot of excitement around the plan, but some concerns as well — and in order for it to become a reality, there are a few obstacles the proposal will have to overcome. First off, they need a license. Secondly, and perhaps more important, they need to win over the community.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

This Guy Tracked the Average Cost of an NYC Pizza Slice for 8 Years. Here's What He Found

We all know things cost more these days, and we're so inundated by that wearisome message, and our wallets so pained, that sometimes it's easier to just move on. We get it. So does an intrepid freelance journalist, who brings it all right back home by contextualizing it in what might be the most relatable way possible to those who live and work in the New York City area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops

A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY

