NBC New York
NYC Nurses Strike Over: 7,000 Back on Job Today as Union Declares ‘Historic Victory'
More than 7,000 nurses at two of New York City's biggest hospitals headed back to work Thursday after tentative deals were reached overnight to deliver the union's key sticking point, improved staffing ratios, ending a three-day strike that disrupted patient care for thousands, both sides announced. Montefiore Medical Center in...
NBC New York
NYC Issues Plea as ‘Most Transmissible Form of COVID-19 We Know of to Date' Spreads
The unprecedented infectiousness of XBB.1.5 prompted renewed calls for public caution Friday from New York City health officials, who announced the latest omicron descendant, widely believed to be behind the latest case wave, now accounts for nearly three-quarters of all coronavirus circulating across the five boroughs. Calling the new strain...
NBC New York
NYC Can't Keep Sheltering Migrants Without Help, Adams Says; System at ‘the Brink'
Mayor Eric Adams sounded a dire alarm Friday when he issued an emergency aid request to the state for help sheltering the flow of migrants that he said has pushed New York City's shelter system "to the brink." "Based off our projections, we anticipate being unable to continue sheltering arriving...
NBC New York
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NBC New York
He Spent 181 Days at Rikers Over NYC Condo Addition — and May Go Back If It Isn't Torn Down
“Everything you’ve heard about Rikers Island is 10 times worse than your worst nightmare.”. That’s how 57-year-old Joe Riccardi of Staten Island described his terrifying nearly year-long ordeal that included multiple lengthy stays behind bars. He was finally released from the place he describes as Hell on Earth...
NBC New York
What US City Has the Most Bed Bugs? NYC Is Close, But Not Number 1
Sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite. That's apparently a lot easier said than done in New York City these days, according to a recent list that no one wants their home town mentioned on. That's because the five boroughs have moved up to No. 2 on Orkin's list...
NBC New York
State Trooper Hospitalized After Opioid Exposure During Driver Overdose on Long Island
A New York State Trooper had to be hospitalized after getting exposed to opioids while responding to a driver overdosing while on a Long Island highway, according to police. The strange incident began just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead, the state police said. Troopers were responding to reports of an erratic driver heading south, and found the vehicle crashed minutes later.
NBC New York
9-Year-Old Girl Dies in NYC House Fire
A 9-year-old girl lost her life in a Brooklyn house fire early Friday -- a tragedy that has the neighborhood reeling. Firefighters responding to a 5:30 a.m. call about the blaze at the three-story building on Howard Avenue in Brownsville found the injured child on the top floor, which appeared to sustain the worst damage.
NBC New York
23-Year-Old NYC Woman Found Shot Dead in Bed: What Happened to Alexa?
A 23-year-old woman was found dead, shot in the back of her head, on the floor of her Queens bedroom earlier this week by police responding to a request for a wellness check, the NYPD confirmed Friday. The woman, identified as Alexa Ruiz, was discovered unconscious in a first-floor bedroom...
NBC New York
New Casino May Be Coming to Long Island, But Some Aren't Happy About the Proposed Site
It's a big gamble that could pay off for the future of Long Island: A plan is in the works to build a casino in Nassau County. There is a lot of excitement around the plan, but some concerns as well — and in order for it to become a reality, there are a few obstacles the proposal will have to overcome. First off, they need a license. Secondly, and perhaps more important, they need to win over the community.
NBC New York
Man Sentenced for Deadly Early Morning NYC Rock Attack Against Woman Sweeping Sidewalk
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades behind bars attacking 61-year-old woman with a rock as she swept a sidewalk in Queens the day after Thanksgiving 2021 -- an assault that claimed her life three months after the violent attack. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Elisaul Perez...
NBC New York
NYC Deli Owner Shames Shoplifters With ‘Thieves of the Week' Video
With crime rates rising in his neighborhood (and parts of the city overall), a Brooklyn bodega owner is taking matters into his own hands to stop people from stealing at his shop: shaming shoplifters in the store. The owner of Green Olives Deli and Grill in Park Slope has been...
NBC New York
This Guy Tracked the Average Cost of an NYC Pizza Slice for 8 Years. Here's What He Found
We all know things cost more these days, and we're so inundated by that wearisome message, and our wallets so pained, that sometimes it's easier to just move on. We get it. So does an intrepid freelance journalist, who brings it all right back home by contextualizing it in what might be the most relatable way possible to those who live and work in the New York City area.
NBC New York
JFK Airport's Oldest Terminal Is Closing for Good. So What Is Taking Its Place?
A New York City relic is getting a major facelift. The oldest terminal at the John F. Kennedy International Airport is closing permanently this weekend after 60 years in operation. Terminal 2 opened back in 1962, back when TWA had its own terminal at the airport. The Port Authority commemorated...
NBC New York
NY High School Student Overdoses After Smoking Weed Vape Possibly Laced with Fentanyl
There were some frightening moments inside a Westchester County high school when a teenage student suddenly collapsed amid an overdose after smoking a weed vape pen that may have been laced with fentanyl. The big scare took place inside New Rochelle High School earlier in the week, after a student...
NBC New York
Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops
A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
NBC New York
Long Island Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend's Dog, Threatening to Hurt Her As Well
A heartless crime against a defenseless dog has triggered the anger of a Long Island community after a man was arrested and accused of killing his girlfriend's pet — then threatened to hurt her, too. A 44-year-old Holbrook man was charged after he kicked his girlfriend's 11-year-old dog. Scott...
NBC New York
Afternoon Tea Service at This NYC Hotel Will Cost You $3,000 — Here's What You Get
Inflation is impacting all aspects of life, even for the most luxurious experiences. One New York City hotel is charging a high price tag for afternoon tea. And while it's not shocking that such a posh experience in the city may cost a pretty penny, the cost is eye-popping even for the most ritzy among us.
