ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92Q

Back To Reality! 8 Reality TV Shows That Need A Comeback

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
92Q
92Q
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zKpj_0k9XSqOU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6atw_0k9XSqOU00

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

From the early days of Candid Camera that began airing in the late 1940s, to the current guilty pleasure that we’ve all come to know as Love & Hip Hop , America’s obsession with the idea of “reality television” is one that clearly dates back for decades.

Simon Cowell, the reality competition series guru that rose to fame as an American Idol judge before branching out to create The X Factor and Got Talent franchises, is now ready to bring the former series back to the U.S. once again in 2023.

…let the next Fifth Harmony be born!

RELATED: 7 Legendary Black Reality TV Shows That Will Have You Reminiscing

When considering reality TV shows from the past that are deserving of a reboot, we can definitely think of more than a handful that kept us entertained by simply “keeping it real.” Of course, by keeping it real we mean giving us loosely-scripted scenarios that are only meant to imitate real life — no way you thought the Stevie x Joseline x Mimi love triangle was real! Regardless of the inability to spot real from fake, none of us can deny the sheer entertainment that comes from this specific type of programming.

Whether you like a show that ends with an elimination round every week, a documentary-style format that reflects our individual views on society or a hit rapper going house-to-house in search of cars to customize, chances are you’ve partaken in one of America’s guiltiest viewing pleasures. On the slight chance that Cowell is looking to bring back more than The X Factor , we put together a list of reality TV shows that many wouldn’t mind seeing on a returning fall lineup.

Keep scrolling to check out 8 late-but-great reality shows from the past that we think could use a revival. Let us know if you agree, or would rather just keep past programming in memory alone:

1. Flavor Of Love (2006 – 2008)

Arguably the king of reality TV! Even if Flav isn’t looking for love himself, maybe he could just pass the mojo down to another hip-hop bachelor.

2. The Simple Life (2003 – 2007)

With all the personal growth these two have each done individually over the past decade-and-a-half, a Simple Life reboot would bring their friendship journey full-circle.

3. My Super Sweet 16 (2005 – 2017)

We honestly just want to see more teen tantrums, extravagant parties most can only dream of affording and a modest attempt to top Teyana Taylor’s unforgettable star-studded 16th soiree.

4. Ego Trip’s The (White) Rapper Show (2007)

With the meteoric rise of acts like Jack Harlow, Action Bronson, Post Malone and the late Mac Miller, we think there might be room in the rap game for one or two more.

5. Pimp My Ride (2004 – 2007)

We don’t even know why this ever ended! Who wouldn’t want to watch Xzibit put fish tanks inside of 80-inch rims every week?

6. Baldwin Hills (2007 – 2009)

Seen by many as a Black version of The Hills on MTV, Baldwin Hills showed us that kids of color know how to live the lavish life as well. We’d love to see that for a new generation, especially if a tribute to late cast member Gerren Taylor (1990 – 2021) is possible.

As a tribute to the memory of Gerren Taylor, or just to give us a look into the Black elite

7. Making The Band (2000 – 2009)

If Diddy could somehow work up an all-star season with cast mates from Making The Band 2 , Making the Band 3 and Making The Band 4 — heck, we wouldn’t even mind seeing O-Town from the original season! — that would make for television gold.

8. Road Rules (1995 – 2007)

Although often brushed off as the redhead step-sibling of The Real World , MTV’s college-oriented alternative was just as entertaining and definitely kept up with the drama — see above! It definitely might be time for another semester at sea.

The post Back To Reality! 8 Reality TV Shows That Need A Comeback appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Outsider.com

Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed

Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
92Q

Peep The Trailer For The Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

The trailer for the final season of 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' is finally here. The show's last installment debuts Feb. 14 on Hulu. The post Peep The Trailer For The Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post Peep The Trailer For The Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

Draya Michele Slays In An All Black Look

Draya was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in an all black look. The post Draya Michele Slays In An All Black Look appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

The Blackest Moments At The 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The 2023 Golden Globes returned after a year hiatus bringing us Black moments that made this year's show entertaining. The post The Blackest Moments At The 2023 Golden Globe Awards appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

92Q

633
Followers
3K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy