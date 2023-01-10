Read full article on original website
Related
Inside creepy abandoned tunnel left untouched for decades – and it’s hiding a bizarre secret
THIS creepy abandoned tunnel - the longest unused underpass in the UK - has been left untouched for decades. Drewton Tunnel, beneath the Yorkshire Wolds, was once used by trains and now hides a bizarre secret. After being closed for the last 60 years, it is believed to now have...
Woman furious after being billed by neighbour for fence he put up 17 years ago
When deciding on a new house to either buy or rent, one of the biggest questions a lot of us will ask ourselves is: "What are the neighbours like?" Ideally, you never want to have a bad relationship with any of your neighbours, as most likely, you are going to come across them on a regular basis - whether that is them looking after a parcel for you or just an awkward smile as you take out the bins.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com
Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized
Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
Western Sydney plumber forced to smuggle drugs in an excavator in pay back brother's debts to bikies
A Western Sydney plumber whose brother died owing $1million to a bikie gang claims he was forced to smuggle drugs worth millions of dollars in order to repay his debts.
msn.com
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Sea World helicopter crash: New Zealand survivors break their silence
Elmarie and Riaan Steenberg and Edward and Marle Swart, from Auckland, were holidaying in Queensland when they decided to enjoy a helicopter tour in the Gold Coast on Monday.
Family Has Lived in the Centre of a Roundabout for Over 40 Years
For more than 40 years, a Welsh family has called a bustling roundabout their home. While they claim the unique location "doesn't bother" them, they admit that it's a pain to schedule deliveries since delivery drivers can never find their house.
msn.com
Japan and US equip Marines to strike Chinese ships in a crisis
A reorganized U.S. Marine Corps regiment in Japan will be equipped with “long-range fires” by 2025, U.S. and Japanese officials announced, as the allies overhaul their defenses against China. “We're replacing an artillery regiment with an outfit that's more lethal, more agile, more capable,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin...
Family of man who died after crossing Channel did not hear of death for 11 days
Family of Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, from northern Iraq, call for answers about what happened to him
United Kingdom teachers want to re-educate teenage students “brainwashed” by controversial influencer : report
A British newspaper reported teachers in the United Kingdom are struggling with how to handle the rise in students who are "brainwashed" by the misogynistic teachings of Andrew Tate.
msn.com
Five Dead After Man Drives Into Crowd and Throws Cash in the Air
Police in the Chinese city of Guangzhou are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man allegedly drove his black BMW SUV into a crowd of people, killing five and injuring 13. The incident, caught on surveillance cameras, shows the man traveling at a relatively slow speed as he seemingly...
msn.com
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
qhubonews.com
After three decades, the ‘velvet divorce’ between the Czech Republic and Slovakia is not something that advocates of Scottish independence from the United Kingdom should look to as an example.
Scottish independence has its supporters — as did that of Slovakia. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images. Had Scottish nationalists got their way, 2023 would have seen the country head to the polls in a second referendum over independence from the United Kingdom – and they might have won. Whereas the first attempt in 2014 resulted in 55% voting “no,” polls suggest that after Brexit, a majority of Scots might now favor secession.
Inside the Taliban’s Mada 9 supercar that’s one step removed from complete vaporware & hides a big secret
THE Taliban has unveiled its Mada 9, the first supercar designed and manufactured in Afghanistan. A team of 30 engineers spent five years assembling the prototype vehicle that’s powered by a Toyota Corolla engine. While the Mada 9’s specs haven’t been released, the difference between an average supercar’s engine...
'One of the greatest damn mysteries of physics': We studied distant suns in the most precise astronomical test of electromagnetism yet
There's an awkward, irksome problem with our understanding of nature's laws that physicists have been trying to explain for decades.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
msn.com
Australia live news update: fifth child airlifted to hospital with irukandji jellyfish sting; WA floods outlook
LIVE – Updated at 05:30. And that’s where we’ll leave you this afternoon. He’s a wrap of today’s happenings:. Concerns about flooding have eased in the Top End with the intensity of former tropical cyclone Ellie at last subsiding over the south-western Northern Territory. The region had been bracing for further impact as Ellie moved back into the NT after wreaking havoc in Western Australia.
Newly-found chemicals in fossil plants reveal UV-B radiation caused Permian mass extinction
"We have developed a method to detect these phenolic compounds in fossil pollen grains."
maritime-executive.com
Aboriginal Land Council Claims Ownership of Grounded Yacht
A drifting racing yacht that washed ashore on a remote island off Tasmania has been successfully salvaged in one piece, preventing pollution. However, the vessel's saga is not over: the yacht went aground on Aboriginal land, and the local Aboriginal council believes that it has a claim to ownership of the vessel.
Comments / 0