ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
philasd.org

December Senior of the Month – Trinity Palmore

Trinity Palmore is truly one of a kind. Like a growing number of students growing up in 21st century inner cities, she has and continues to face significant hurdles in her life including mental health struggles, lack of family support, and homelessness. Regardless of her age and circumstances, Trinity’s fire and tenacity are obvious as soon as she enters the room. It’s those qualities that led to her being named the School District of Philadelphia’s Senior of the Month for December 2022. In spite of everything that she has endured, Trinity graduated from One Bright Ray Academy (OBR) this past November. “I feel special. Out of all people, I was chosen for this. I didn’t expect it, I didn’t think that I would be nominated with my background and history,” she said. This recent graduate is the embodiment of the quote, “It’s not how you start that’s important, it’s how you finish.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Two Philadelphia Nonprofits Merge To Launch “Heights Philadelphia”

Two Philadelphia nonprofits helping young people merge to continue their mission with a new organization – Heights Philadelphia. With us are the new Co-Presidents of the organization. Joining us is Sara Woods, formerly President of Philadelphia Futures and Sean Vereen, formerly President of Steppingstone Scholars. We hear about their plans to help thousands of students reach academic goals including attending college and seeking to break the cycle of generational poverty, economic and academic disparities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia hosts area faith leaders to explore reparations

The Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs, in partnership with The Truth Telling Project, has kicked off a four-day intensive course for Philadelphia’s faith leaders aimed at taking concrete steps towards making reparations a reality. The course, which is a part of the commission’s ongoing “Rise up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Seminar On the Green Book, Reflecting Shameful Time in U.S. History

LAWNSIDE, NJ – The book, known for its green cover, was published annually for the Black families who used it as an important tool accompanying them on their road trips and vacations. The Green Book promoted a "vacation without aggravation" and advised tourists to "carry your Green Book with you, you may need it." Published from 1936 to the mid-1960s, the Green Book reflected a hateful time in history when African Americans on holiday needed a directory of the hotels, taverns, restaurants and even service stations that welcomed their business. Many businesses, especially those in the South, turned away Black customers and travelers. Shamele...
LAWNSIDE, NJ
MONTCO.Today

New York Times: Nonbinary CBS3 Philadelphia Employee Brings Their Whole Self to Work

Ginger Copes, who is nonbinary, can bring their whole self to work when they head to the CBS3 Philadelphia office, writes Shane O’Neill for The New York Times. Copes first began considering their work outfits as a self-expression opportunity after an on-boarding meeting where employees were encouraged to come to work as their true selves. Copes ditched traditionally masculine looks and instead started wearing maxi skirts paired with button-down shirts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community

BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief

With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hidden City Philadelphia

What’s Next for the Roundhouse? Confronting the Past to Shape the Future

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Winter 2023 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. “What do we do with the Roundhouse?” As the Philadelphia Police Department completed its long-anticipated move from its distinctive curved concrete headquarters at 7th and Race Streets to a repurposed Philadelphia Inquirer tower at 400 North Broad Street, the City turned to that lingering question.
BIRMINGHAM, PA
westphillylocal.com

Why a Master Plan for Clark Park?

The following is a guest submission from Alice Wells, a member of Friends of Clark Park, about the master plan for Clark Park. The park we know today is the result of a series of master plans executed by the Friends of Clark Park over the past 45 years. When I first moved across from the park, in 1979, plans focused on tree and grass planting, trash pickup, lighting, a never-agreed-upon enclosed dog park, and working with the City to spread permits for large and loud events to alternating sides of the park, to preserve grass and the good will of neighbors.
PORTLAND, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy