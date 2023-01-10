Trinity Palmore is truly one of a kind. Like a growing number of students growing up in 21st century inner cities, she has and continues to face significant hurdles in her life including mental health struggles, lack of family support, and homelessness. Regardless of her age and circumstances, Trinity’s fire and tenacity are obvious as soon as she enters the room. It’s those qualities that led to her being named the School District of Philadelphia’s Senior of the Month for December 2022. In spite of everything that she has endured, Trinity graduated from One Bright Ray Academy (OBR) this past November. “I feel special. Out of all people, I was chosen for this. I didn’t expect it, I didn’t think that I would be nominated with my background and history,” she said. This recent graduate is the embodiment of the quote, “It’s not how you start that’s important, it’s how you finish.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO