FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium PlansMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks CrimePhiladelphia, PA
Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
philasd.org
December Senior of the Month – Trinity Palmore
Trinity Palmore is truly one of a kind. Like a growing number of students growing up in 21st century inner cities, she has and continues to face significant hurdles in her life including mental health struggles, lack of family support, and homelessness. Regardless of her age and circumstances, Trinity’s fire and tenacity are obvious as soon as she enters the room. It’s those qualities that led to her being named the School District of Philadelphia’s Senior of the Month for December 2022. In spite of everything that she has endured, Trinity graduated from One Bright Ray Academy (OBR) this past November. “I feel special. Out of all people, I was chosen for this. I didn’t expect it, I didn’t think that I would be nominated with my background and history,” she said. This recent graduate is the embodiment of the quote, “It’s not how you start that’s important, it’s how you finish.”
phl17.com
Two Philadelphia Nonprofits Merge To Launch “Heights Philadelphia”
Two Philadelphia nonprofits helping young people merge to continue their mission with a new organization – Heights Philadelphia. With us are the new Co-Presidents of the organization. Joining us is Sara Woods, formerly President of Philadelphia Futures and Sean Vereen, formerly President of Steppingstone Scholars. We hear about their plans to help thousands of students reach academic goals including attending college and seeking to break the cycle of generational poverty, economic and academic disparities.
Fox 29’s Sue Serio Lives in Media, Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. “We love Media. All the great restaurants—we love Ariano, Fellini, Spasso, Desert Rose and Quotations—the Media Theatre, and I’m at work...
A Philly church now devotes its Saturday prayer sessions to chats with mayoral candidates
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Editor’s note: This story has been changed to clarify the location of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. There are at least 10 people who have...
Philadelphia hosts area faith leaders to explore reparations
The Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs, in partnership with The Truth Telling Project, has kicked off a four-day intensive course for Philadelphia’s faith leaders aimed at taking concrete steps towards making reparations a reality. The course, which is a part of the commission’s ongoing “Rise up...
thedp.com
New University City food hall to open in fall 2023, welcoming 16 vendors
New York City-based public market developer Urbanspace will open a new food hall across from 30th Street Station in University City in coordination with Brandywine Realty Trust. The food hall is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023. Occupying over 13,000 square feet of indoor space, the food hall...
Philadelphia’s first and oldest Black-owned bookstore to receive historical marker
Hakim’s Bookstore, Philadelphia’s first and oldest Black-owned bookstore, is getting a Pennsylvania historical marker. Over the years, it has served as an avenue to teach the community about little-known Black history.
Spread Bagelry Details Three New Locations Through Spring
Fresh on the heels of its upcoming opening in King of Prussia, Spread has plans to open outposts in Upper Dublin and Ambler around April.
Seminar On the Green Book, Reflecting Shameful Time in U.S. History
LAWNSIDE, NJ – The book, known for its green cover, was published annually for the Black families who used it as an important tool accompanying them on their road trips and vacations. The Green Book promoted a "vacation without aggravation" and advised tourists to "carry your Green Book with you, you may need it." Published from 1936 to the mid-1960s, the Green Book reflected a hateful time in history when African Americans on holiday needed a directory of the hotels, taverns, restaurants and even service stations that welcomed their business. Many businesses, especially those in the South, turned away Black customers and travelers. Shamele...
Montgomery County Is About to Get a Shipment of Something That Will Delight Some, Challenge Others
A large shipment is scheduled to arrive soon at a service center in Miquon. Its delivery will delight area sweets fans but perhaps represent a challenge to residents who resolved to peel pounds in 2023. What’s being shipped? Nearly 70,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, ready for sale by the...
Gladwyne Church’s Tree-Lighting Featured Plenty of Illumination but No Bulbs or Electricity
When most communities hold a seasonal tree-lighting ceremony, it’s a December night of carols and cocoa. But organizers at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church staged something else entirely. Monica Evans filed the story for FOX 29 Philadelphia. First, the Gladwyne event was a January evening, beyond the height of...
6abc
Fan favorites 'The Lion King', 'Cats', 'Jesus Christ Superstar' return to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Since The Lion King debuted on Broadway in 1997, more than 112 million people have seen the show across 100 cities and 21 countries around the world. The show has won more than 70 global theatrical awards. The current touring cast includes 54 performers, several from South...
New York Times: Nonbinary CBS3 Philadelphia Employee Brings Their Whole Self to Work
Ginger Copes, who is nonbinary, can bring their whole self to work when they head to the CBS3 Philadelphia office, writes Shane O’Neill for The New York Times. Copes first began considering their work outfits as a self-expression opportunity after an on-boarding meeting where employees were encouraged to come to work as their true selves. Copes ditched traditionally masculine looks and instead started wearing maxi skirts paired with button-down shirts.
fox29.com
Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community
BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
Broad Street Run switches date for this year | Other changes announced
Organizers are making changes to the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run for this year.
Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief
With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pa. cafe blames embezzlement as it closes after employees unionize
The Washington Square West, Philadelphia, outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open. According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the Pine Street location...
What’s Next for the Roundhouse? Confronting the Past to Shape the Future
Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Winter 2023 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. “What do we do with the Roundhouse?” As the Philadelphia Police Department completed its long-anticipated move from its distinctive curved concrete headquarters at 7th and Race Streets to a repurposed Philadelphia Inquirer tower at 400 North Broad Street, the City turned to that lingering question.
westphillylocal.com
Why a Master Plan for Clark Park?
The following is a guest submission from Alice Wells, a member of Friends of Clark Park, about the master plan for Clark Park. The park we know today is the result of a series of master plans executed by the Friends of Clark Park over the past 45 years. When I first moved across from the park, in 1979, plans focused on tree and grass planting, trash pickup, lighting, a never-agreed-upon enclosed dog park, and working with the City to spread permits for large and loud events to alternating sides of the park, to preserve grass and the good will of neighbors.
