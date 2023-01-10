ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

allnurses.com

Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?

Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thepennyhoarder.com

Have 2 Years of Health Care Experience? Work as a Temporary Data Specialist

NeoGenomics, an oncology testing company, is hiring a temporary order entry data specialist in the United States. The position is estimated to last six months, starting this month. You will be contacting clients to fill in missing or incomplete information for claim adjudication, as well as entering data from company...
Boston

$50M donation made to honor the late Dr. Paul Farmer, continue his work

The donation by the Cummings Foundation was announced Tuesday. An international connection between Harvard Medical School and the Kigali, Rwanda-based University of Global Health Equity will strengthen thanks to a $50 million donation in honor of the late Dr. Paul Farmer. The Woburn, Massachusetts-based Cummings Foundation made the donation, which...
MONTCO.Today

The Eagles Donate $400k to Area Violence Prevention Nonprofits

The Philadelphia Eagles, through the Eagles Social Justice Fund, have donated $410,350 in grants to local nonprofits that are committed to helping end gun violence in the city, according to an item on www.philadelphiaeagles.com. Gun violence remains a major concern in Philadelphia that has disproportionately affected under-served communities of color....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Parkinson’s Foundation Expanding Care Network for Parkinson’s Care

The Parkinson’s Foundation is expanding its Global Care Network with a membership program — called Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care — to better equip senior living communities and home care agencies to care for people with Parkinson’s disease. The foundation’s Global Care Network is made...
MINNESOTA STATE
highlineschools.org

COVID-Relief Funds Help Students Rebound

You may have heard the federal government distributed millions of dollars to schools to address COVID-related expenses. These one-time funds are helping schools respond to the pandemic’s impact on student academic progress and social-emotional well-being. Congress is providing these funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act...
aarp.org

AARP Advocacy Brings Relief for Family Caregivers — In State Capitals and on Capitol Hill

En español | Family caregivers are the backbone of long-term care in this country, providing $470 billion in unpaid care a year — managing medications, helping with bathing and dressing, preparing and feeding meals, arranging transportation to medical appointments, handling financial and legal matters and much more. They are the ones who help make it possible for older parents, spouses and other loved ones to live independently. Without them, an already stressed system could crumble.
GEORGIA STATE

