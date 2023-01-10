Read full article on original website
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
allnurses.com
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
thepennyhoarder.com
Have 2 Years of Health Care Experience? Work as a Temporary Data Specialist
NeoGenomics, an oncology testing company, is hiring a temporary order entry data specialist in the United States. The position is estimated to last six months, starting this month. You will be contacting clients to fill in missing or incomplete information for claim adjudication, as well as entering data from company...
$50M donation made to honor the late Dr. Paul Farmer, continue his work
The donation by the Cummings Foundation was announced Tuesday. An international connection between Harvard Medical School and the Kigali, Rwanda-based University of Global Health Equity will strengthen thanks to a $50 million donation in honor of the late Dr. Paul Farmer. The Woburn, Massachusetts-based Cummings Foundation made the donation, which...
The Eagles Donate $400k to Area Violence Prevention Nonprofits
The Philadelphia Eagles, through the Eagles Social Justice Fund, have donated $410,350 in grants to local nonprofits that are committed to helping end gun violence in the city, according to an item on www.philadelphiaeagles.com. Gun violence remains a major concern in Philadelphia that has disproportionately affected under-served communities of color....
Nevada Department of Education Launches Federal Relief Funds Accountability Site
The website will track the expenditure of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, which were given to school districts and the State Public Charter School Authority.
WebMD
For Homeless People, Care Homes Offer a Safe Place to Die With Dignity
Having worked for more than 30 years as a nurse -- 12 of them as a hospice nurse -- Taliaferro has always felt comfortable around the sick and dying. What bothered her was the number of her patients who died without the comfort of family or friends. “We see people...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Parkinson’s Foundation Expanding Care Network for Parkinson’s Care
The Parkinson’s Foundation is expanding its Global Care Network with a membership program — called Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care — to better equip senior living communities and home care agencies to care for people with Parkinson’s disease. The foundation’s Global Care Network is made...
highlineschools.org
COVID-Relief Funds Help Students Rebound
You may have heard the federal government distributed millions of dollars to schools to address COVID-related expenses. These one-time funds are helping schools respond to the pandemic’s impact on student academic progress and social-emotional well-being. Congress is providing these funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act...
aarp.org
AARP Advocacy Brings Relief for Family Caregivers — In State Capitals and on Capitol Hill
En español | Family caregivers are the backbone of long-term care in this country, providing $470 billion in unpaid care a year — managing medications, helping with bathing and dressing, preparing and feeding meals, arranging transportation to medical appointments, handling financial and legal matters and much more. They are the ones who help make it possible for older parents, spouses and other loved ones to live independently. Without them, an already stressed system could crumble.
