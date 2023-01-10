ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

legalnews.com

Whitmer makes appointments to the bench

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday the appointments of Steven Bieda to the 37th District Court – Warren and Center Line and Ariana Heath to the Genesee County Probate Court. "I am excited to appoint Mr. Bieda to the 37th District Court,” said Governor Whitmer. “He brings years of...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Fire & Ice Festival returns to downtown Rochester

The Fire & Ice Festival returns to Downtown Rochester after a two-year hiatus with an exciting new event – axe throwing. Admission to the festival, which runs January 20-21, is free thanks to presenting sponsor Vibe Credit Union and other sponsors. “The Fire & Ice Festival is a fun-filled...
ROCHESTER, MI

