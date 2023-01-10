Read full article on original website
Linton basketball coach to return to bench
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After a time away from the team during an administrative leave, Linton-Stockton head basketball coach Joey Hart will be returning to the bench at the end of the month. According to Linton-Stockton Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Goad, as of January 28, Coach Hart will have served his suspension and will return […]
WAMW Sports
In front of the largest crowd in Washington Hatchet history and the first time ever wrestling in the Hatchet House in 11 years. The Hatchet Grappler hulked up and beat Boonville 49-28. A quick note from the Shake Broadcasting traffic department:. Hatchet fans travelling to the boys game Friday night....
WTHI
Sycamore Cooper Neese buys entire Cloverdale High School boys basketball team shoes
Before playing basketball at Indiana State, Cooper Neese shined at Cloverdale High School. The ISU senior hasn't forgotten about his alma mater. Friday night while the Clovers were playing at Owen Valley Neese took Kyrie Flytrap 5 shoes that he purchased himself for every member of the Cloverdale team and left them in the locker room for the team when they got home. The Clovers wore them Saturday in their game versus Parke Heritage and plan to wear them the rest of the season.
19 Year Old Hagen Knepp Prepares For Cancer Procedure and Shares Thoughts
A former Barr Reeve basketball standout will be having a big surgery this week, and the community is surrounding him and his family with prayers. 19-year-old Hagen Knepp was diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing a 12-hour “chemo bath” and procedure this Thursday. Greg Bateman had a chance to visit with Hagen on his home basketball court at Barr Reeve last week, and as always, he was positive and said he is thankful for this community and all the thoughts and prayers…
Daviess County CEO Class Prepares for Banquet Fundraiser
The Daviess County CEO Class is gearing up for their fundraiser banquet this year to raise funds for their start-up businesses. An Evening with Young Entrepreneurs will be held on Thursday, February 16th, at Antioch Bible Church. Classmate Isaac Mozingo explains more…. Again, the doors will open at 6 p.m.,...
This Month Starts The Daviess County Courthouse Renovation
This month marks the start of the Daviess County Courthouse Renovation. On Focus on the Community this weekend, we get an update from Commissioner Nathan Gabhart. Gabhart says the project is a big one to tackle…. Gabhart went on to give us a timeline of when things will begin to...
Loren “Darrell” Ainscough
Loren “Darrell” Ainscough, 80, passed away while at the Deaconess Hospital in Evansville on January 7, 2023. He was born November 14, 1942, in Daviess County to Austin M. and Bertha (Barley) Ainscough. Darrell married Judith R. Medlin in 1977, and she survives. Darrell was a 1960 graduate...
Roma J. Blair
Roma J. Blair, 92, of Linton, Indiana, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Roma was born in Otwell on October 14, 1930, to Herschel and Cecil (Padgett) Teague. She is survived by her 4 girls: Carolyn Jane Harting of Sandborn, IN, Marilyn Armstrong of Horse...
Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man
MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
Mary Beth Lagle
Mary Beth Lagle, 72, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 2:42 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. She was born November 23, 1950 in Washington, Indiana to the late Charles Andrew and Mary Patricia (Lythgoe) Stuffle. Mary Beth graduated from Vincennes University in 1980...
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
2-car wreck briefly closes SR 46
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – (WTWO/WAWV) – A two-car crash just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday briefly closed the northbound lanes of SR 46. Police cleaned up the crash and lanes were reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kimberly A. Coudret, 59, of Evansville, was arrested on charges of failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted. Donavon C. Cassidy, 36, of Washington, was arrested on three counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500. Brian...
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
Vincennes has a new leader for their Tourism Bureau
There’s a new leader in place at the Vincennes Tourism Bureau and she says she’s ready to go full steam ahead. The Vincennes City Council held its first meeting of the month on Monday night. During it, Jana Barniak introduced herself to the council. She’s the new executive...
Multimillion dollar project looks to revitalize downtown Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A multimillion dollar downtown project is nearing its next steps in Washington. The Washington Commons project is looking to revitalize part of the downtown area for “an outdoor gathering space” on Main Street. It will be about ¾ of a block, and will include multiple pavilions and a performing arts stage. Last […]
New Program For Horse Buggy Licenses
The Daviess County Commissioners will be implementing a new program this year for buggy licenses. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says they will switch to a year-long “boat type” license in 2023…. The new program takes effect this year. We will have more with Commissioner Gabhart coming up this weekend...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
UPDATED: Crews Respond to Fire in Terre Haute late Wednesday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire late Wednesday night in Terre Haute. The call for help came in at 10:35 p.m. from the 800 block of N. 13th 1/2 Street. Arriving units observed smoke and flames coming from the home, according to...
