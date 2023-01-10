ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Steven Doyle

A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
DALLAS, TX
franchising.com

Orange Leaf Invites Guests to Get Playful with Their Food in 2023

Family-friendly froyo destination introduces limited-edition toppings throughout the new year. January 12, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Who doesn't love a little mystery? In 2023, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is serving surprises all year long with new toppings and tastes. Throughout January, Orange Leaf is adding chocolate caramel turtles...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location

Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
DALLAS, TX
franchising.com

Golden Chick Spices Up Menu With New Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich

January 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Golden Chick rings in a fiery start to the new year with the unveiling its chicken sandwich creation: The Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich. The new limited-time offering will be available in all locations through Feb. 18. The Big & Wicked Chicken...
DALLAS, TX
franchising.com

BD’s Mongolian Grill Releases New Menu Items to Ring in the New Year

Stir-Fry Concept Now Offering Thai Basil Chicken Bowl, Guava Hand-Shaken Daiquiri and Cauliflower Fried Rice. January 11, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - BD’s Mongolian Grill (BD’s) is offering new menu items that will help guests stay on-track with their new year resolutions, without sacrificing flavor. Guests can...
DALLAS, TX
Eater

A Semi-Private Club With All-Day Service and Guy Fieri Energy Is Opening in the West End

Once upon a time, Dallas’s historic West End was home to then-hot properties like Planet Hollywood and Spaghetti Warehouse, drawing tourists in from the aquarium, Dealey Plaza, and the convention center. These days, it almost isn’t a destination at all — other than a few notable stops, like Ellen’s for brunch or Record Grill for lunch if you’re in the area. It’s become a bit of a dead zone, abutted by a collection of highways. But a restaurant and entertainment veteran aims to change that with a new, (almost) always-on establishment called the Operator’s Club.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

A Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — Another major development is coming to Frisco. Universal Theme Parks and Resorts executives announced Wednesday the company plans to open a park in the booming Collin County suburb. The park will be a kids-themed park with family-friendly immersive experiences and rides involving Universal movies, executives announced....
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

H-E-B To Open Second Frisco Location

H-E-B is moving forward with a second location in Frisco. The company already owns the land, but construction is not yet able to begin for the new grocery store. The second location will open at the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 on Gee Road near Little Elm, which was previously purchased by H-E-B.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen Rises from the Ashes of Picasso’s

Andrew Albert, his co-owners wife Jennifer and son Justin (and a couple of sisters) are currently in a soft opening of Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen in Plano. Their previous venture, Picasso’s, grew to three locations in North Texas over 30 years before finally closing a couple of years ago. For this rebirth and restart, they decided to create a restaurant that would offer five different styles of regional pizza: Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Tavern and New York/Brooklyn. We’re always excited to try new versions of pizza and are on board with the concept of having numerous types under one roof, saving potential half-day road trips traversing North Texas in the constant search for new pizza. So, we dropped in a couple of times for lunch recently to give Andrew’s a try.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'

This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

La Casita Bakeshop to Open Coffee Shop in Rowlett

We have a big crush on La Casita Bakeshop in Richardson and for good reason. It brings us Julie-Andrews-singing-on-a-mountaintop euphoria. Local baker Marisca Trejo is an endearingly hard worker; she became a baker by immersing herself in the trade, often by staging — meaning she worked for free — at the now closed but once renowned Oak and with Stephen Collucci in New York City. And she's just a really nice person, as demonstrated during her appearance on the Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship last fall.
ROWLETT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy