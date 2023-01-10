Andrew Albert, his co-owners wife Jennifer and son Justin (and a couple of sisters) are currently in a soft opening of Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen in Plano. Their previous venture, Picasso’s, grew to three locations in North Texas over 30 years before finally closing a couple of years ago. For this rebirth and restart, they decided to create a restaurant that would offer five different styles of regional pizza: Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Tavern and New York/Brooklyn. We’re always excited to try new versions of pizza and are on board with the concept of having numerous types under one roof, saving potential half-day road trips traversing North Texas in the constant search for new pizza. So, we dropped in a couple of times for lunch recently to give Andrew’s a try.

