Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
Great American Cookies Bakes Up New Garland Location
The dessert chain’s claim to fame is creating the Original Cookie Cake which dates all the way back to 1977
franchising.com
Orange Leaf Invites Guests to Get Playful with Their Food in 2023
Family-friendly froyo destination introduces limited-edition toppings throughout the new year. January 12, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Who doesn't love a little mystery? In 2023, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is serving surprises all year long with new toppings and tastes. Throughout January, Orange Leaf is adding chocolate caramel turtles...
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location
Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
franchising.com
Golden Chick Spices Up Menu With New Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich
January 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Golden Chick rings in a fiery start to the new year with the unveiling its chicken sandwich creation: The Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich. The new limited-time offering will be available in all locations through Feb. 18. The Big & Wicked Chicken...
escapehatchdallas.com
Dallas loses big-deal steakhouse Maple & Ash, but owners settle dispute that impacts Monarch restaurant
Mired for months of legal battles over ownership, the owners of Dallas’ Monarch restaurant and a previously announced Maple & Ash steakhouse in Uptown have settled their dispute and divided the Chicago-based group’s operations. What If Syndicate co-owners Jim Lasky and chef-partner Danny Grant will retain ownership of...
franchising.com
BD’s Mongolian Grill Releases New Menu Items to Ring in the New Year
Stir-Fry Concept Now Offering Thai Basil Chicken Bowl, Guava Hand-Shaken Daiquiri and Cauliflower Fried Rice. January 11, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - BD’s Mongolian Grill (BD’s) is offering new menu items that will help guests stay on-track with their new year resolutions, without sacrificing flavor. Guests can...
Eater
A Semi-Private Club With All-Day Service and Guy Fieri Energy Is Opening in the West End
Once upon a time, Dallas’s historic West End was home to then-hot properties like Planet Hollywood and Spaghetti Warehouse, drawing tourists in from the aquarium, Dealey Plaza, and the convention center. These days, it almost isn’t a destination at all — other than a few notable stops, like Ellen’s for brunch or Record Grill for lunch if you’re in the area. It’s become a bit of a dead zone, abutted by a collection of highways. But a restaurant and entertainment veteran aims to change that with a new, (almost) always-on establishment called the Operator’s Club.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
A Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — Another major development is coming to Frisco. Universal Theme Parks and Resorts executives announced Wednesday the company plans to open a park in the booming Collin County suburb. The park will be a kids-themed park with family-friendly immersive experiences and rides involving Universal movies, executives announced....
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
Dining guide: Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Yummy Sichuan opened its Flower Mound location on Jan. 1. (Courtesy of Yummy Sichuan) Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here is a roundup of restaurants that opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle in 2022. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. Awesome Times. 2630 Justin Road, Ste....
WATCH: Here’s how this Dallas restaurant adds a new twist to Mexican cuisine
El Carlos Elegante is the newest restaurant to hit Dallas' Design District, and it is generating quite the buzz in the community.
Dallas BBQ staple ranked the best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant in Texas & among best in US
If you're any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.
H-E-B To Open Second Frisco Location
H-E-B is moving forward with a second location in Frisco. The company already owns the land, but construction is not yet able to begin for the new grocery store. The second location will open at the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 on Gee Road near Little Elm, which was previously purchased by H-E-B.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen Rises from the Ashes of Picasso’s
Andrew Albert, his co-owners wife Jennifer and son Justin (and a couple of sisters) are currently in a soft opening of Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen in Plano. Their previous venture, Picasso’s, grew to three locations in North Texas over 30 years before finally closing a couple of years ago. For this rebirth and restart, they decided to create a restaurant that would offer five different styles of regional pizza: Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Tavern and New York/Brooklyn. We’re always excited to try new versions of pizza and are on board with the concept of having numerous types under one roof, saving potential half-day road trips traversing North Texas in the constant search for new pizza. So, we dropped in a couple of times for lunch recently to give Andrew’s a try.
Dallas Observer
Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'
This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
Dallas Observer
La Casita Bakeshop to Open Coffee Shop in Rowlett
We have a big crush on La Casita Bakeshop in Richardson and for good reason. It brings us Julie-Andrews-singing-on-a-mountaintop euphoria. Local baker Marisca Trejo is an endearingly hard worker; she became a baker by immersing herself in the trade, often by staging — meaning she worked for free — at the now closed but once renowned Oak and with Stephen Collucci in New York City. And she's just a really nice person, as demonstrated during her appearance on the Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship last fall.
Allen Will Be New Home For Chicken N Pickle
Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and dining areas will offer lots of fun and food for guests.
