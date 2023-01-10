Read full article on original website
Hamden, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball game against No. 1 South Carolina officially sold out
Hope you already got your tickets to the national championship rematch between the UConn women's basketball team and No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Hartford's XL Center, because the game is officially sold out. UConn made the announcement Tuesday. The game will be on FOX, with a...
Trumbull resident wins $2M in Powerball
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Winner, winner! A Trumbull resident won a $2 million Powerball prize on Tuesday, according to the official Connecticut Lottery website. The winning ticket was secured at the Cumberland Farms in Fairfield, the website states. And for the lucky winner’s privacy, their name was not announced online. For those of us still […]
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Alumni & Friends Foundation Taking Orders for 2023 BHS Spirit Jerseys
For a limited time, Bridgeport High School Alumni & Friends Foundation is selling 2023 BHS Spirit Jerseys. Crafted by Reep Graphics, this new item of apparel is ideal to sport while on the court or over your favorite hoodie while cheering on your favorite hoops team. Jerseys in youth sizes XS through XL and adult sizes S through 2XL can be pre-ordered for $40 each HERE. Watch for pop-up shops at some home BHS basketball games. All proceeds provide scholarship opportunities for graduating BHS students.
connect-bridgeport.com
Water Leak Repair in City May Lead to Loss of Water, Low Pressure for Residents and Possibly Businesses
City officials have alerted residents that there is a water leak repair taking place on Route 58 and a Bridgeport Public Works crew has been sent to the scene. The estimated time for repair is listed between two and four hours. Water issues in that area may be in play,...
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
Scattered rain showers, strong winds Thursday through Friday morning
Rain will develop for all of Connecticut during the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times Thursday night with windy conditions as well. The rain will come to an end Friday morning.
darientimes.com
Gomes passes $100K goal in bid to unseat Ganim as Bridgeport mayor
BRIDGEPORT — With the help of a $1,000 check he cut to himself, John Gomes' mayoral campaign raised $100,304 since it launched Dec. 1, rapidly and aggressively eating into his ex-employer Joe Ganim's financial lead. The candidates' year-end finance reports are due to the town clerk Tuesday. Gomes' treasurer...
Eyewitness News
$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT on Tuesday
GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A $3 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Connecticut on Tuesday, the CT Lottery announced. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions winner was sold at the Cumberland Farms on 19 Hartford Street. The workers at Cumberland Farms are happy. They said they have loyal...
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport City Council to Vote on Upgrade to Citynet Center Tonight in the Tens of Thousands of Dollars
There will be an upgrade at The Bridge Recreation Complex and, in particular, the Citynet Center if Bridgeport City Council acts on a matter before them this evening. Council will be asked to consider and act on a contract with the Cincinnati Floor Company to refinish the Citynet Center floors. The meeting is set for 7 p.m., Jan. 9, at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex. It is open to the public.
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74
BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2023-01-09@5:08pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian struck at Beechwood and Howard Avenue. No further updates.
I Wish Edgewood Park Had …
A dance venue. A community garden. A set of lights for the skate park. A … West Rock-bound gondola?. Those were a few of the ideas that made it onto a community-built wish list for $800,000 worth of improvements for Edgewood Park, as put together by roughly 100 parkgoers.
Man Charged In Beating Murder Of Bridgeport Man
After almost four years a Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a brutal beating murder of a Fairfield County man in front of a grocery store. Luis Hernandez, age 44, of Waterbury, was arrested by US Marshals on a warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged in the 2019 murder of Miguel Lopez, age 46, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.
‘Big Change’ Announced for the 2023 Meriden Daffodil Festival
You're already looking forward to the 2023 fairs and festivals around Connecticut, and it's only January 11th, admit it. I have some bad news for mid-state Connecticut residents, you'll have to wait a little longer for the Meriden Daffodil Festival in 2023. I've seen announcements over the past week about...
Gun Was Loaded — & A Block Away
Tyler Camp had to make an instant decision: Wait for the team. Or run ahead and try to get the gun on his own. Camp, a 28-year-old New Haven police officer with two years on the force, faced that decision one evening last week on Grand Avenue. In New York,...
"Super chill" black bear hibernating under CT family's home
PLAINVILLE, Conn. -- A black bear has been hibernating under a Connecticut family's home. The people who live there decided they better let it stay. "I turned my head and saw the bear, and we were staring right at each other. It's pretty crazy," one resident said. "He's massive, but he's super chill. He hasn't really done much so far."Animal officials recommended they let the bear rest until it's done hibernating, which could be several months. In the meantime, the family is posting updates on the bear's new Instagram account, Marty the Bear.
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True
Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
