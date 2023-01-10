Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
North Decatur Freshman Boys Basketball wins at Knightstown
The Chargers traveled to Knightstown on Monday to play their second contest of the new year against the Panthers. The team started strong, taking a 10-0 lead into the second behind 4 points a piece from Garrett Schwering and Mason Kunz and 2 points. from Hudson Herbert. The Panthers finally...
WRBI Radio
South Ripley Boys use big 1st quarter to defeat Oldenburg Academy
Last night, in a game heard on WRBI, South Ripley outscored Oldenburg Academy 22-4 in the first. quarter and never looked back, defeating the Twisters 63-25 to improve to 6-7 on the season. Oldenburg Academy dropped to 7-7 on the season with the loss. Cole Henry led the Raiders in...
WRBI Radio
Milan Senior Night Swim Results
Here are Tuesday’s results from Milan Pool. On Senior Night, Milan High School recognized four talented senior swimmers: Ariel Haessig, Taylor Williamson, Parker Sutherlin, and Abe Hudepohl. Team scores:. GIRLS. Centerville 95. Milan 83. Richmond Seton Catholic 63. Rising Sun 59. BOYS. Centerville 171. Milan 105. Rising Sun 11.
WRBI Radio
ORVC weekly report ending January 7
The Ohio River Valley Conference released its weekly report for the period ending January 7. Jac-Cen-Del’s Caleb White tied Southwestern (Hanover)’s Jamison Lewis for the most points, scoring 39 pts in 2 games. Two swimmers from both the Milan girls swim team and boys team recorded top times....
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
WRBI Radio
Reds Caravan returning to Batesville January 24th
The Reds Caravan is returning to Batesville. It was announced on Tuesday that Batesville would be one of the stops on their 10 city tour from January 23-January 28. The Batesville stop on their tour is scheduled to take place January 24th from 6pm-8pm at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA. Current...
underdogdynasty.com
Cincinnati Transfer Receiver Blue Smith Announces Commitment To Western Kentucky
L’Christian “Blue” Smith announced Wednesday on Twitter that he was committed to continue his college football career with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Smith spent the previous three seasons at Cincinnati and entered the portal December 23. Smith is a 6’5”, 215-pound wide receiver from Wayne High School...
WRBI Radio
OA Swimmer Schutte breaks school record
Oldenburg Academy sophomore Santiago Schutte broke a ten-year-old school swim team record for the 200-yd IM event with a. time of 2:09.59 during their meet last Saturday at Madison Consolidated High School. Submitted by the school’s athletic department.
WRBI Radio
William Randall Peters 67, Laurel
William Randall Peters, age 67, of Laurel, Indiana died Friday, January 6, 2023 at his residence after a long battle with cancer. Born October 10, 1955 in Connersville, Indiana he was the son of William C. & Gladys (Harding) Peters. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He...
WRBI Radio
SLS announces 2nd Quarter Honor Roll
— St. Louis School has announced the students who qualified for the 2nd Quarter Honor Roll. First Honors: Nathaniel Fuentes, Katie Hammond, Norah Hermesch, Isla Padgett, Heidi Schneider, Nolan Wanstrath, Owen Wanstrath, Sadie Weberding, Hunter Youngman. Second Honors: Ben Boedicker, Greysen Farmer, Hannah Greiwe, Jacob Hillenbrand, Ben Kranz, Nicholas Lieland,...
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9. The winning ticket matched four out of […]
1017thepoint.com
RHS STUDENTS NOW MUST REMAIN OUT UNTIL JANUARY 30
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond High School students have been learning remotely this week after a water pipe burst over Christmas break. Originally, that online learning was only supposed to take place this week. But now, it’s been extended for a much longer period of time. RCS issued a statement Tuesday saying that the most recent battery of testing regarding moisture management has revealed that Richmond High School is yet to thoroughly dry out. Now, students won’t return to in-person instruction until January 30. 90,000 gallons of water flooded the second-floor math hallway. Parts of the first floor were also affected.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
WRBI Radio
Dolores J. “Toots” Enneking
Dolores J. “Toots” Enneking, 95, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Oldenburg, Indiana where she lived her entire adult life. Dolores was born on May 15, 1927 in Franklin County to Augusta (Schwegman) and Albert Knecht and was the oldest of ten siblings. After graduating high school,...
WRBI Radio
Edwin Hunter
Edwin Hunter, age 86 of Batesville, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Born September 26, 1936 in Franklin County Indiana, he is the son of Sarah Mae (Nee: Saylor) and Elgan Hunter. He married Marjorie Meyer July 13, 1963 at St. Anne’s Church in Hamburg. Ed served in the Air Force Reserves and was called to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was an Indiana State Trooper 27 years before mandatory retirement and would work 10 more years with Adult Protective Services.
WRBI Radio
Joyce Ann Wahl, 52, Versailles
Joyce Ann Wahl, 52, of Versailles passed away at 12:30p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Columbus Regional Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 17, 1970, the daughter of Ray and Jeanette Arvin Cox. She was married to George Wahl III on September 30, 1988 and he survives. Other survivors include one son Lance Cox of Versailles; two daughters Sarah Wahl and Rebecca Wahl both of Versailles; two brothers Richard Cox of Hamilton, Ohio and James Cox of Broadhead, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mrs. Wahl was a 1988 graduate of Hamilton (Ohio) High School. She was a full time Mom and Grandma and her family was first priority in her life. Joyce also enjoyed crocheting, along with keeping an eye on the political landscape in America. After raising her children, her eight grandchildren, Aiden, Braydon, Christopher, Damian, Eli, Ellie, Zoey, and Rylee became the focus of her life. Joyce was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church in Versailles. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13 at 11am at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Rev. Carter Corbrey officiating. Burial will be in the Cliff Hill Cemetery in Versailles. Visitation will also be on Friday beginning at 9am. Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.
WRBI Radio
Barbara “Chrissy” Dwenger, 60
Barbara “Chrissy” Dwenger, 60, of Greensburg passed away on January 9, 2023. She was born on April 7, 1962, in Bedford, Indiana the daughter of Dale and Rebecca Hanners Meadows. Chrissy was a graduate of Ivy Tech. She married John Dwenger on September 17, 2004. Chrissy worked at Gecom in Greensburg for 15 years before retiring. She enjoyed crocheting, camping and her grandkids.
WRBI Radio
John Malcolm Dunnette
John Malcolm Dunnette – dedicated husband, father, grandfather, friend, veteran of the US Army, and man of faith – passed away in his sleep surrounded by his loving family at his home in Rising Sun, Indiana, on Sunday, January 8, 2023. John was born to John Hartford and...
WRBI Radio
Betty Jo Mitchell, age 73 Versailles
Betty Jo Mitchell, age 73 of Versailles passed away late Monday evening at Norton King’s Daughter Hospital in Madison. Betty was born in Evansville, Indiana on August 28, 1949 the daughter of the late Clarence and Louise (Westerman) Jordan. Upon graduation of high school from Jac-Cen-Del High School Class...
cbs4indy.com
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
