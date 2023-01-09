Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
CMG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1479.86, changing hands as high as $1480.67 per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VTWO
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.49, changing hands as high as $73.54 per share. Vanguard Russell 2000 shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy This Week
While the Fed has hiked the interest rate to the highest in 15 years, the still strong labor market might prompt the Fed to hike rates more in the coming...
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
msn.com
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 33,796.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.22% to 10,698.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.70% to 3,922.36. Check This Out: Bitcoin Tops This...
The Highest-Yielding Warren Buffett Dividend Holdings May Be the Perfect 2023 Stocks to Buy
Investing for total return may be the best plan of action now, and these six Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings with the highest dividend yields look well positioned for what could be a difficult first half of 2023.
CNBC
Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue
Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
The Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Semiconductor stocks have struggled for the greater part of the past year, but all the drivers remain in place for success once the macro clouds clear.
NASDAQ
JFrog Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of JFrog Ltd (Symbol: FROG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.09, changing hands as high as $22.13 per share. JFrog Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
Warner Bros. Discovery Shares Climb 5% on Goldman Sachs Analyst’s ‘Favorite Media Stock’ Label
It’s a fiery start to the new year on Wall Street for Warner Bros. Discovery, which has seen its shares jump 25% over the past five days and climb nearly 5% since the market opened Tuesday morning, following two top media analysts’ very positive 2023 outlooks for WBD. Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman went so far as to call the David Zaslav-run company, which this time last year was just Discovery, ahead of its April acquisition of WarnerMedia from AT&T, their “favorite media stock” in a research note published at 5:09 a.m. ET. He’s set his 12-month price target for WBD...
NASDAQ
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
NASDAQ
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
March 3rd Options Now Available For Ark Innovation Etf (ARKK)
Investors in Ark Innovation Etf (Symbol: ARKK) saw new options become available today, for the March 3rd expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ARKK options chain for the new March 3rd contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as high as $13.82 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Goldman Sachs Loves 7 Large Cap Dividend Energy Stocks for Big 2023 Total Return
Goldman Sachs is optimistic that energy stocks can overachieve again this year. These seven large cap leaders offer worried investors some big and dependable dividends and they have the highest total return potential.
NASDAQ
Interesting SMH Put And Call Options For March 3rd
Investors in VanEck ETF Trust - Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SMH) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 3rd expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SMH options chain for the new March 3rd contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Comments / 0