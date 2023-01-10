Read full article on original website
Altoona Area School District discuss future finances
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Area School District is working to decide the financing for the district’s future. While no cuts of positions or programs were discussed or recommended, but they did discuss how they were going to deal with rising costs without additional state grant money. Officials compared their expenses and revenues to that […]
WellNow Urgent Care opens in DuBois
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Residents in DuBois now have a new option for their health care needs. A WellNow Urgent Care has opened on East DuBois Avenue and the walk-in clinic can treat illnesses and injuries. They’ll also be able to do physicals, X-rays and Covid-19 testing.
Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds
ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
Exploring Hoke-E-Geez Antique Store in Bedford
If you’re looking for information about Hoke-E-Geez in Bedford, you’re in the right place!. Hoke-E-Geez is a large multi-vendor marketplace of antiques, collectibles, and curiosities located just east of downtown Bedford, along the Lincoln Highway (Route 30). The store’s motto is “An Adventure in Every Visit”, and I...
Altoona woman captures beautiful and quirky pet portraits
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dog culture is an extremely popular thing in today’s time, and one Altoona native has found a way to capture the essence of personalities of dogs, kids, families — you name it. Meet Ashley Summerville, the creator, owner, and photographer of Paws for...
Johnstown Galleria Owner Touts Comeback
Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like 24 leases, from October to now.”
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
Punxsutawney School Board Votes to Begin Dismissal Process of High School Co-Principal
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – The Punxsutawney Area School District Board on January 10 voted unanimously to begin dismissal proceedings against high school co-principal Paul Hetrick. (Photo above: The Punxsutawney Area School District Board meets for their monthly voting meeting on Tuesday, January 10.) Hetrick was arrested for violating a...
More State College Casino Problems
New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania store this week
Another person who recently purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Pennsylvania store this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn more about where the winning ticket was sold.
New office location opens for State Rep. Dallas Kephart in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A third office location is slated to open for State Representative Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) after he already opened up two other locations in December. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Kephart will open his new satellite office location along 300 Lingle Street in Osceola Mills, and it will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays […]
Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
Altoona Bed Bath & Beyond, other PA locations set to close
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
Demand still outpaces supply in PA real estate markets. How that affects home values
Here’s the latest on the real estate market in Centre County and State College, including median home values and typical sales price information.
Altoona retailer sells $1M scratch-off ticket, Pennsylvania Lottery says
It’s the city’s second $1 million lottery winner this week.
Swim team defeats Tyrone in every event
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the boys’ and girls’ swim team beat Tyrone. The team started with a victory in the first relay race. By the end of the meet, Altoona had won every event. “It’s kind of rare to win every event. We don’t often get that. There...
PA hunter of 60-plus years surprised by what he found on the buck he shot
After hunting for more than six decades, Vernon "Buddy" Yoder thought he had seen it all in the woods, but he was in for a surprise. Yoder, 78, of Somerset shot a buck on Nov. 28. As he and his son, James, walked toward the deer, his son said, "Oh my lord, he has velvet yet."
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
State College
Sports Bar and Grill Looking to Open in Downtown State College
A Midwest-based sports bar and grill chain is looking to make its first foray into Pennsylvania with a new location in downtown State College. Brothers Bar & Grill is planning to open at 134 S. Allen St., if State College Borough Council approves a liquor license transfer. The location was most recently an Amazon pickup store before it closed last year.
