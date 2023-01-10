ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

WTAJ

Altoona Area School District discuss future finances

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Area School District is working to decide the financing for the district’s future. While no cuts of positions or programs were discussed or recommended, but they did discuss how they were going to deal with rising costs without additional state grant money. Officials compared their expenses and revenues to that […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WellNow Urgent Care opens in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Residents in DuBois now have a new option for their health care needs. A WellNow Urgent Care has opened on East DuBois Avenue and the walk-in clinic can treat illnesses and injuries. They’ll also be able to do physicals, X-rays and Covid-19 testing.
DUBOIS, PA
wtae.com

Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds

ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
ARMAGH, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring Hoke-E-Geez Antique Store in Bedford

If you’re looking for information about Hoke-E-Geez in Bedford, you’re in the right place!. Hoke-E-Geez is a large multi-vendor marketplace of antiques, collectibles, and curiosities located just east of downtown Bedford, along the Lincoln Highway (Route 30). The store’s motto is “An Adventure in Every Visit”, and I...
BEDFORD, PA
wtaj.com

Altoona woman captures beautiful and quirky pet portraits

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dog culture is an extremely popular thing in today’s time, and one Altoona native has found a way to capture the essence of personalities of dogs, kids, families — you name it. Meet Ashley Summerville, the creator, owner, and photographer of Paws for...
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

Johnstown Galleria Owner Touts Comeback

Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like 24 leases, from October to now.”
abc23.com

More State College Casino Problems

New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
WTAJ

Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
aahsmountainecho.com

Swim team defeats Tyrone in every event

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the boys’ and girls’ swim team beat Tyrone. The team started with a victory in the first relay race. By the end of the meet, Altoona had won every event. “It’s kind of rare to win every event. We don’t often get that. There...
TYRONE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023

Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
State College

Sports Bar and Grill Looking to Open in Downtown State College

A Midwest-based sports bar and grill chain is looking to make its first foray into Pennsylvania with a new location in downtown State College. Brothers Bar & Grill is planning to open at 134 S. Allen St., if State College Borough Council approves a liquor license transfer. The location was most recently an Amazon pickup store before it closed last year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

